Who is Mia Hammond? All you need to know about the Ohio teen golf phenom making LPGA debut at Dana Open

Mia Hammond, 15, will make her LPGA debut on Thursday, July 13, as she will tee off in the first round of the event.

Hammond, who is a New Albany sophomore, made it to the Dana Open after firing a 5-under 66 at Stony Oak Country Club in Holland on Monday, July 10. She said that qualifying for the Highland Meadows Golf Club event was a milestone, and that she was relieved after it was finalized.

Hammond said, as per Golfweek:

"I put in a lot of work this summer and to see it pay off is really great."

Tiger Woods had 61 wins before she was born

She is almost a +6 handicap.



Hammond was born on February 18, 2002, in New Albany, Ohio. As per her, she started falling for the game when she was three years old after her father gifted her the first set of clubs.

At the age of seven, Hammond started playing competitive golf. Over the last eight years, she has appeared in over 90 events, winning 60 of them.

Here are some of her recent wins:

2022: USGA Women's Amateur Championship Qualifier

2022: USGA Girls Amateur Championship Qualifier

2022: AJGA Memorial Junior

2022: SOPGA Zanesville Junior Championship, Girls 13-19

2022: Golfweek Darby Creek Spring Championship, Girls 15-19

2022: AJGA Visit Fayetteville Junior Championship

2022: Drive Chip and Putt National Championship, Girl's 14-15

2021: Golfweek Darby Creek Fall Championship, girls 15-19

2021: Notah Begay National Championship Qualifier: Girls 13 and under

2021: COGA New Albany Links Junior Championship, girls 15-18

2021: NAGA Rock Barn Junior Championship, Girls 13-18

2021: SOPGA Zanesville Junior Championship, Girls 13-19

2021: Southern States Junior Tour Classic Spring Fever, Notah Begay National Championship Qualifier, Girl's 14–18

2020: Notah Begay National Championship Qualifier: Girls 13 and under

2020: Sean Foley World Stars of Junior Golf World Championship, Girls 13–15

2020: Top 50 Midwest Junior Championship, Girls 15-18

2020: Columbus Local Summer Tour, Girls 12–14

2020: Columbus Local Summer Tour for Girls 12–14

2020: Ohio State Invitational, Girls 12-14

2020: Columbus Local Summer Tour, Girls 12–14

2020: Columbus Local Summer Tour, Girls 12–14

What's in Mia Hammond's bag?

Here's a look at Mia Hammond's bag, as mentioned on her website:

Driver

Titleist TSR2 with HZRDUS CB 50 Shaft (S Flex)

Fairway Wood

Titleist TSR2 3 Wood with HZRDUS CB 60 Shaft (S Flex)

Hybrids

Titleist TSi2 4 with Tensei Blue AV Series 60 Shaft (S Flex)

Titleist TSi2 5 with Tensei Blue AV Series 60 Shaft (S Flex)

Irons

Srixon ZX7 5 - AW with Nippon NS Pro 950GH Steel Shafts (S Flex)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey 54 with Nippon NS Pro 1150GH Steel Shafts (S Flex)

Titleist Vokey 58 with Nippon NS Pro 1150GH Steel Shafts (S Flex)

Putter

LAB Golf Directed Mezz Max

Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5

When will Mia Hammond tee off at Dana Open 2023?

The Dana Open 2023 will be played from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Mia Hammond is paired with Sydnee Michaels and Weiwei Zhang for the first round of the Dana Open. The trio will tee off from Hole 1 on Thursday at 2:05 p.m. ET.

