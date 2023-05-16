Who is Michael Hendry? All you need to know about the Kiwi golfer diagnosed with leukemia

Michael Hendry stunned the golf world on Monday, May 15, with a devastating update regarding his health via social media. The Kiwi golfer confirmed that he had leukemia and will not compete in The Open Championship, for which he qualified.

Michael Hendry is a Japan Golf Tour player who has won 15 professional events in his career. On Monday, he revealed on Instagram that he was horrified to discover that he has been suffering from blood cancer after returning home in April. The golfer stated:

"Earning these doesn’t come easy and I was so excited to earn qualification to this years Open Championship, but alas I will no longer be able to compete this year. On returning home from overseas in early April I was shocked to be diagnosed with Leukaemia (blood cancer). The last 6 weeks have seen me in hospital undergoing treatment to try and rid myself of the disease. I have a long battle ahead of me. This is the fight of my life, a fight for my life, but one I am determined to win."

He went on to express gratitude to his loved ones for their support and stated that he has been preparing for chemotherapy. Hendry went on to say:

"Some of you are already aware of my diagnosis and all I can say is thank you. I had no idea so many people cared so much. Your love and support have been truly overwhelming. I’m currently enjoying some time at home to rest and recover in preparation for more chemotherapy. I will beat this and I will be back better than ever!"

Despite experiencing the darkest days of his life, Michael Hendry remains optimistic and aspires for a better tomorrow. He concluded his post on a good note, saying:

"Thanks again for all your love and support. Hopefully my next post will have some positive news with it. But until then any positive vibes you can spare will go a long long way. Cheers Mike"

Michael Hendry's career

Michael Hendry was born in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 15, 1979. After becoming a pro in 2005, he began his playing career on the PGA Tour of Australasia, where he won the New Zealand Open and the New Zealand PGA Championship.

Michael Hendry won eight Charles Tour events, as well as one on the OneAsia Tour, four on the PGA Tour of Australasia, and one on the Japan Golf Tour.

From 2009 to 2012, he was a member of the Charles Tour, then in 2013, he joined the Japan Tour. In 2010, Hendry won the Indonesia Open and finished third on the Order of Merit.

He won the Vic Open earlier this year by four shots against David Micheluzzi. Hendry finished with a score of 267 after four rounds of 64, 62, 69, and 72.

Michael Hendry also competed in The Open Championship twice but failed to make the cut both times. In his professional career, he has won 15 competitions.

