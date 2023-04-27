Who is Michael Sweeney? Meet the once homeless Spotify rapper playing on Korn Ferry Tour this week

Michael Sweeney is a young aspiring golfer who is working hard to achieve his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Sweeney's love of the game has inspired him to work diligently on his dream. He is now homeless and saving for the tournament, so he chose to live in his car rather than rent an apartment.

Michael Sweeney does not come from a standard collegiate background. During his school days, he was not a strong golfer, but he gradually developed his game. However, it was insufficient to attract the attention of collegiate coaches and compete in professional competitions. Michael, on the other hand, never gave up on his dream. He worked hard and eventually made it to an amateur golf competition.

Sweeney was raised in Enfield. His dad introduced him to golf. As he grew older, his enthusiasm for the game developed, and he wanted to play on the PGA Tour, which is not without its challenges. But Michael's drive never let him give up on his dream. Instead, he worked harder.

He worked many jobs to meet his basic requirements and save money on golf tournament entrance fees. Sweeney also began rapping and has many songs on Spotify under the stage names MikeyD860 and MackleMusic860.

Michael Sweeney recently shared his story with Monday Q after finally being allowed to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour's Hurstville Open this week. He attempted to qualify for the US Open in 2022 but was unsuccessful. Sweeney, as quoted by Golfweek, said of his game:

“I ended up shooting back-to-back rounds of 69 in the 36 holes and that got me into an eight-way playoff for three spots. Unfortunately, I went par-par in the playoff, but it was an awesome day.”

"I ended up sleeping in the Walmart parking lots" - Michael Sweeney talks about his struggle

Michael Sweeney learned to play golf from his father. His game improved over time, but his financial situation made it difficult for him to purchase a home. He used to live with his father, but when his father moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, with his girlfriend, he made Sweeney an offer to live with them, but only until he turned 25. Michael was 23 at the time.

He competed in various competitions, although only on a tiny circuit. While living with his father, Michael cashed five checks in two years. He worked three to four days a week to cover his other expenditures.

Sweeney began working as an assistant pro at a New York club in 2021, and when the season concluded, he went to live with his father.

When Michael Sweeney turned 25, his contract expired, and he was on the road. In an interview with Monday Q, he disclosed that he could only afford a rental house or a tournament fee. He stated:

"I could spend all my money on an apartment or play pro golf."

He then began working in the cart barn at The Florida Club. Unbeknownst to his father, Michael has access to his gym, where he showers before heading to work.

Sweeney slept in his car in the Walmart parking lot. He described his struggles as follows:

"I was originally parking in a little rest stop off of 95 and then I got the boot from one of the security guards. So, I ended up sleeping in the Walmart parking lot most nights … which you know is a classy spot to be.”

Michael Sweeney has finally arrived at the Korn Ferry, the closest point to the PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes