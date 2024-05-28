Who is Michael Thorbjornsen? All you need to know about the PGA Tour-bound golfer

Michael Thorbjornsen is the 22-year-old golfer from the United States who has earned his PGA Tour card. Thorbjornsen finished on the top of the PGA Tour University Class of 2024 rankings, securing his entry on the Tour, followed by Christo Lamprecht.

Thorbjornsen was born in 2001 in Cleveland, Ohio. He started playing golf when he was two years old. His first achievement in golf came in 2018 when he won the US Junior Amateur. His win helped him qualify for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links where he successfully made the cut. He finished T79 at the tournament.

In 2020, Michael Thorbjornsen completed his high school from Wellesley High School. For his college, he enrolled at Stanford University and joined the Stanford Cardinal men's golf team for his collegiate golf career. In 2021, he emerged victorious at the Western Amateur and Massachusetts Amateur. Thorbjornsen has played in the US Open in 2022 and 2023 but failed to make the cut on both occasions.

Michael Thorbjornsen is currently ranked No. 3 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. After earning the PGA Tour card, he said (via PGA Tour):

"PGA TOUR U(niversity) is, I think, one of the best programs in all of sports. What they've done, creating a pathway to the PGA TOUR and to these different Tours underneath it, it's huge. It gives students and us golfers reasons to stay for four years, and you can’t really pass up on the opportunities that they present to you."

Ludvig Aberg topped the 2023 PGA Tour University rankings. Thorbjornsen praised Aberg and said (via PGA Tour):

"Ludvig, even though he’s been on TOUR for say (only) a year now, he’s top 10 in the world, he’s done unbelievable things recently. We’re good friends, we competed a lot last year, so he’s someone I look up to but I’m also trying to beat him as well."

Michael Thorbjornsen's is eligible for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic which is scheduled from June 27 to 30. However, he is also eying the US Open and will take part in the final qualifying event on June 3 at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey.

A look at Michael Thorbjornsen's best performances

Michael Thorbjornsen has had three wins in his amateur career. His first victory came at the 2022 OFCC Fighting Illini Invite. He also won the Pac-12 Conference Championship in 2023. His recent win came at the 2024 Cabo Collegiate Invitational.

His other notable finishes have been a T4 at the 2022 Travelers Championship and a T17 finish at the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Let's take a look at Michael Thorbjornsen's best performances in his amateur career so far:

2024 NCAA Stanford Regional: 5

2024 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships: 8

2024 77th Western Intercollegiate: 2

2024 The Goodwin: 2

2024 Cabo Collegiate Invitational: 1

2024 The Prestige: 17

2024 The Amer Ari Intercollegiate: 71

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 11

2023 The Western Amateur Championship: 9

2023 John Deere Classic: 17

2023 Travelers Championship: 134

2023 U.S. Open: 108

2023 RBC Canadian Open: 121

2023 NCAA D1 Championship - Stroke: 68

2023 NCAA Las Vegas Regional: 5

2023 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships: 1

2023 76th Western Intercollegiate: 16

2023 The Goodwin: 24

2023 Cabo Collegiate Invitational: 8

2023 The Prestige: 3

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 20

2022 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate: 3

2022 Jackson T. Stephens Cup: 8

2022 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite: 8

2022 OFCC Fighting Illini Invite: 1

2022 World Amateur Team Championship - Eisenhower Trophy: 11

2022 U.S. Amateur Championship: 33

2022 The Western Amateur Championship: 9

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: 134

2022 Arnold Palmer Cup: Participant

2022 Travelers Championship: 4

2022 U.S. Open: 98

2022 NCAA D1 Championship - Stroke: 32

Michael Thorbjornsen topped the PGA Tour University rankings for 2024

Michael Thorbjornsen topped the PGA Tour University rankings for the 2024 season. He had five consecutive top-10 finishes in the year starting from Cabo Collegiate Invitational to the NCAA Stanford Regional.

Thorbjornsen credited No. 2 Christo Lamprecht on the PGA Tour University rankings for pushing him to do well. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Christo has been a huge part in my success this spring, pushing me even though we’re not together and I rarely see him. Finishing in that No. 1 spot is massive, so just doing everything you can every single day, making sure you’re getting one percent better every single day, is huge."

The PGA Tour University rankings for 2024 are as follows:

Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford University) Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) Austin Greaser (University of North Carolina) Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt University) Nicholas Gabrelcik (University of North Florida) William Moll (Vanderbilt University) Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt University) Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State University) Gustav Frimodt (Texas Christian University) Karl Vilips (Stanford University) Mats Ege (East Tennessee State University) Michael Brennan (Wake Forest University) Ben Lorenz (University of Oklahoma) Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (University of California-Berkeley) Dylan Menante (University of North Carolina) Jonas Baumgartner (Oklahoma State University) Ryggs Johnston (Arizona State University) Canon Claycomb (University of Alabama) Herman Wibe Sekne (Purdue University) Maxwell Moldovan (Ohio State University) Petr Hruby (University of Washington) Bryce Lewis (University of Tennessee) Santiago De la Fuente del Valle (University of Houston) Ben Van Wyk (University of Georgia) John Keefer (Baylor University)