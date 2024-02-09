Who is Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan? All you need to know about the 76-year-old carrying C.T. Pan’s bag at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Veteran caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan is on the bag for CT Pan for the ongoing WM Phoenix Open. Fluff has been one of the most well-known caddies on Tour and has been carrying bags for prominent players for around 40 years.

Born on February 7, 1948, in Winslow, Maine, Cowan learned golf from his father while growing up. He also played the game briefly during his college years at William Penn University.

Cowan then worked as an assistant professional at a golf club before switching to caddying. After he was fired from his job as an assistant pro, he decided to do caddying.

As per Cowan, a player named David Smith was the first person he caddied for during the Monday qualifier at the 1976 Greater Hartford (Conn.) Open.

He was quoted as saying via Caddie Network:

"A friend of mine I grew up with had just returned from California living the hippie life. He wasn’t working either. We decided to go to Hartford and see what we could find. David Smith was the first person who said yes. He didn’t make the field that August"

In his initial years as a caddie, Cowan did it for several players without being with one player for more than one event. His first long-term partnership was with Ed Sabo, which went on for two years from 1976 to 1978. He then caddied for Peter Jacobsen for 18 years, until 1996.

Cowan also carried the bag for Tiger Woods in the golfer's initial years as a pro. During this partnership, Woods won seven times on the PGA Tour, claimed the 1997 Masters, and jumped to No. 1 in the OWGR.

Cowan's next job was with Jim Furyk, which has been arguably one of the best caddie-player partnerships in the history of golf. He joined Furyk's team in 1999, and the partnership is still strong after 24 years.

Cowan was part of many memorable moments for Furyk. The duo won 14 titles on the PGA Tour and three on the PGA Tour Champions. Furyk won the 2003 US Open and the 2021 US Senior Open with Cowan on his bag, one of the rare doubles in golf history. Cowan was also part of the 2016 Travelers Championship when Furyk shot 58, registering the then-lowest single-round score on the PGA Tour.

In his interview with the Caddie Network, Cowan reflected on the longevity of his partnership with Furyk, saying:

"I guess part of it is through that time we have truly grown to like one another," he said. "A credit to him, he is easy as all get out to work for. And if I had to credit myself, I just focus on doing my job."

Cowan was inducted into the Caddies 'Hall of Fame' in 1999 for his prolific career.

How did Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan and CT Pan perform in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open?

CT Pan and his caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan didn't have a great start to the WM Phoenix Open as the golfer carded a 2-over 73 on Thursday. Pan was currently in T97, eight strokes behind the leader, Sahith Theegala, who carded 65 on Thursday.

The first round couldn't be completed on Thursday due to unfavorable weather conditions. More than half the players on the playing field will complete their first round on Friday.