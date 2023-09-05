Who is Miles Russell? 14-year-old makes history winning the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Miles Russell aggregated at 9-under over the three rounds to claim the 17th edition of The Junior Players Championship. The 14-year-old golfer has become the youngest champion in the history of the event.

The resident of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, shot 70, 66, and 71 in the three days at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass to claim his fourth win of the year and third AJGA title. His 66 in the second round was the lowest score of the tournament.

Phillip Dunham of Ponte Vedra Beach posted a better final round than Russell but still fell three strokes short of the championship.

Born on November 1, 2008, Russell is already ranked second in the Rolex American Junior Golf Amateur Rankings and was the highest-ranked player in the field at the Junior Players Championship despite being much younger than the other competitors.

Earlier this year, he won the Moon Golf Junior All-Star and TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star back-to-back and finished runner-up at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May. Last month, he claimed the Boy's Junior PGA Championship. Here are Russell's performances this year:

Boy's Junior PGA Championship: 1 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey: T13 AJGA Junior Championship presented by Visit Tallahassee: T7 Team TaylorMade Invitational: 2 2023 Scott Robertson Memorial: T3 Moon Golf Junior All-Star: 1 TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star: 1

The 2023 Junior Players Championship leaderboard explored

Here's the leaderboard for the Boys' Junior Players Championship:

1. Miles Russell: -9

2. Phillip Dunham: -6

3. Will Hartman: -3

4. Tyler Watts: -2

5. Hugo Le Goff: -1

T6. Sterling Hurd: E

T6. Tyler Mawhinney:

8. Lev Grinberg: +1

T9. Asher Whitaker: +2

T9. Jackson Byrd: +2

T11. Henry Guan: +3

T11. Nicholas Gross: +3

T13. Nathan Miller: +4

T13. John Daniel Culbreth: +4

T13. Blades Brown: +4

T16. Simon Hovdal: +5

T16. Ryan Downes: +5

T18. Chase Kyes: +6

T18. John Hiller: +6

T18. Hamilton Coleman: +6

T18. Giovanni Binaghi: +6

T18. Jake Albert: +6

T18. Matt Moloney: +6

T18. Billy Davis: +6

T25. Carson Bertagnole: +7

T25. Luca Memeo: +7

T25. Trey Marrion: +7

T25. Diego Do Patrocinio Lourenço: +7

T29. Charlie Wylie: +8

T29. Alex Long: +8

T29. Jay Leng Jr: +8

32. Logan Reilly: +9

33. Boston Bracken: +10

T34. William Ma: +11

T34. Alex Zhang: +11

T34. Trevor Garus: +11

T34. Andre Zhu: +11

T34. Eric Yun: +11

T34. Jake Plumb: +11

T40. Frank Cabeza: +12

T40. Grant Gudgel: +12

T40. Liam Pasternak: +12

T40. Kris Kim: +12

T44. Kihei Akina: +13

T44. Jessy Huebner: +13

T44. Zhengqian Li: +13

T44. Ryan Nicholson: +13

T44. Jon Ed Steed: +13

T44. Ethan Paschal: +13

T44. Jeffrey Guan: +13

T51. Brady Smith: +14

T51. Boyi (Barry) Zhang: +14

T51. Brooks Simmons: +14

T51. Charles Cauthen: +14

T51. Gunnlaugur Sveinsson: +14

T56. Luke Colton: +15

T56. Hristo Yanakiev: +15

T56. Logan Kim: +15

T56. Wheaton Ennis: +15

T56. Joshua Kim: +15

T56. Eduardo Derbez Torres: +15

T56. Eric Zhao: +15

T56. August Petersson: +15

Coltrane Mittag: +16

T65. Dylan Bingwen Ma: +17

T65. Jason Shwartz: +17

T67. Gerardo Gomez: +19

T67. Juan Carlos Velasquez Pedroza: +19

T67. Smith Summerlin: +19

70. Marvin Lee: +20

T71. Andrew Hinson: +21

T71. Michael Riebe: +21

73. Christian Pardue: +22

74. Francisco Solorza Gutierrez: +24

75. Jack Roberts: +29

76. Fridtjof Farhang: +31

77. Michael Mikus Vasquez: +33