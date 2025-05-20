Who is Mimi Rhodes? 24-yo rookie making waves on LET explored

Mimi Rhodes is an English professional golfer on the Ladies European Tour. She turned professional in 2024 and has a total of three LET wins. Her latest triumph came in the Dutch Ladies Open last week.

Ad

After winning the tournament, the golfer shared a post on her X, with glimpses of the tournament, and wrote how it was a dream-come-true moment for her. She showed gratitude towards her family and friends for being there.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Later, Flushing IT reshared the post and wrote how the Curtis Cup victory was a boon in disguise for the golfer's career and that she led the LET’s Order of Merit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhodes won two more LET tournaments this year, including the Joburg Ladies Open with 14-under by defeating Casandra Alexander and the Ford Women's NSW Open with 17-under by defeating Alessandra Fanali and Kirsten Rudgeley.

Mimi Rhodes' amateur team appearances included the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup, the 2024 Curtis Cup, the World Junior Girls Championship, and others.

Mimi Rhodes shared her playing experience after winning the LET Tour's Dutch Ladies Open Championship

Mimi Rhodes won the 2025 Dutch Ladies Open Championship by defeating Brianna Navarrosa with a two-shot lead. Following the event, Rhodes shared her playing experience at the Goyer Golf & Country Club. She said, via Golf Digest:

Ad

“It’s unbelievable…It’s really hard to put into words how happy I am right now. It’s very exciting for the future and for my career…On the 18th green I was actually thinking about what I was going have for dinner so I wasn’t overly stressed about it. I knew I was two shots ahead, so just knew I needed to hold par. It’s all a bit of a dream still.”

Ad

She continued, “It was less windy than the other two days, so I thought that a lot of people would be making birdies, which they were. Brianna [Navarrosa] had a really good round. I kept checking the leaderboard on my phone. It was a tightly packed leaderboard, so I knew if I slipped up, it could have easily gone the other way…It was really nice to have them here with me. I didn’t think I was going to cry because I hadn’t cried for my other two [wins], but when he hugged me, I got really emotional. I love being around family and for them to be here, it’s just so nice.”

Mimi Rhodes shot 69 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second round, she made 69 with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third round, she fired another 69 with three birdies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More