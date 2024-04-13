Who missed the cut at Masters 2024? Details explored

Following the second round of the Masters 2024, three players are tied at the top with a one-stroke lead. Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler are tied at 6-under after 36 holes at Augusta.

The conditions were quite challenging on Friday, April 12, and except for Ludvig Aberg, no one managed to shoot in the 60s. As a result, the cutline was set quite high at 6-over after two rounds.

Despite the high cutline, many top names failed to make it to the weekend at the Masters 2024.

Justin Thomas missed the cut after shooting 72 and 79 in the first two days at Augusta. He was at even par after fourteen holes on Friday but then faltered, making two double bogeys, a bogey, and a triple bogey in the remaining four holes.

Former champions such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, and Fred Couples also missed the cut at the Masters. Johnson had one of the worst weeks at Augusta, as he finished at 13 over after two rounds. He shot 78 and 79 in the two rounds, finishing just two strokes better than Emiliano Grillo, the worst performer of the week.

Players like Nick Taylor, Stephan Jaeger, and Nick Dunlap, who had won PGA Tour titles this season, were also among those who missed the cut at Augusta.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods became the first player to make 24 consecutive cuts at Augusta National. He is currently placed at T22 after aggregating at 1-over in two rounds.

Players who missed the cut at the Masters explored

Here are the players who missed the cut at the Masters 2024:

Sungjae Im: +7

Justin Thomas: +7

Nick Dunlap: +7

Sergio Garcia: +7

Lee Hodges: +7

Austin Eckroat: +7

Zach Johnson: +7

Mike Weir: +7

Wyndham Clark: +7

Justin Rose: +7

Stewart Hagestad (a): +8

Christo Lamprecht (a): +8

Viktor Hovland: +8

Jordan Spieth: +9

Brian Harman: +9

Sam Burns: +9

Santiago De la Fuente (a): +10

Bubba Watson: +10

Peter Malnati: +10

Stephan Jaeger: +10

Charl Schwartzel: +11

Ryo Hisatsune: +12

Jasper Stubbs (a): +12

Fred Couples: +12

Gary Woodland: +13

Dustin Johnson: +13

Adrian Meronk: +14

Nick Taylor: +14

Emiliano Grillo: +15