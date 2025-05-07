Who is Nathan Franks? All you need to know about golfer making PGA Tour debut at Myrtle Beach Classic

Nathan Franks is an amateur golfer who qualified for the Myrtle Beach Classic, which will take place from May 8 to 11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Franks is a senior at the University of South Carolina, and he was named SEC Golfer of the Week three times.

Ad

Franks defeated Tyler Watts and Joe Hooks at the Myrtle Beach Classic qualification event by one shot to earn the spot at the main tournament. Before this Q event, the golfer had other achievements on the amateur circuit.

Franks played at the 2025 SEC Men's Golf Championship Stroke Play to finish at T13 and the Ford Collegiate to land at T23. His other appearances in 2025 included the Hootie Intercollegiate, the Linger Longer Invitational, and the Hayt to finish at T22, T4, and 3, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Franks also participated in the 2025 Puerto Rico Classic, the 2025 Jones Cup Invitational, and the 2025 Patriot All-America Invitational to finish at T13, T37, and T13, respectively. Last year, he had four top 20 finishes and the list included a T12 at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, a T5 at the Sunnehanna Amateur, a T5 at The Dogwood Invitational, and a T12 at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Apart from these, Nathan Franks also played at the Western Amateur Championship, the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship, and the North & South Amateur Championship in 2024 to finish at T82, T58, and T63, respectively.

Ad

Nathan Franks shared about his upcoming plans at the Myrtle Beach Classic

Nathan Franks qualified for his PGA Tour debut at the Myrtle Beach Classic through the Q and joined a press conference. In the interview, he was asked to talk about his Q experience and upcoming plans at the PGA Tour tournament. In response, the amateur player said ( via ASAP Sports):

Ad

“It was awesome. First time I played in front of that many cameras and it was a little nerve-wracking at the same time…Looking forward to a chance or to get a chance to compete against some of the best players in the world and see where I am and where I need to get better…Just going out there and playing as good as I can; see where that ends up…Just getting as much practice in as you can and get your game in as good of a place”

Ad

The golfer continued ( via PGA Tour):

“It was awesome. It was the first time I played in front of that many cameras and it was a little nerve-wracking at the same time…Looking forward to getting a chance to compete against some of the best players in the world and see where I am and where I need to get better.”

Nathan Franks defeated seven aspiring pros and golf content creators to earn a spot at the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More