Who is Norman Xiong? All you need to know about the American golfer

Norman Xiong is an American professional golfer who moved to San Diego, California when he was just six years old. The 24-year-old was born in Guam to Chinese parents and made the journey to the United States with his mother and uncle. Norman got involved in golf due to his uncle who served as an instructor in San Diego.

The 24-year-old displayed incredible potential since his high school days and won the junior PGA Championship and the junior World Championship. Moreover, he is also a top junior golf prospect in California.

Norman Xiong has won various collegiate awards, including the Phil Mickelson Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2018.

Before making his professional debut, Xiong was selected for the Walker Cup team in 2017 and helped America win the competition with a decent 3-0-1 record. Subsequently, he turned professional in 2018 and made his debut at the iconic US Open. Following that, he also made his PGA Tour debut by qualifying for the 3M Open Championship.

Currently, Norman Xiong plays on the Korn Ferry Tour and has won two events, including the most recent Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

Norman Xiong earns the PGA Tour card following a victory in the Korn Ferry Tour

The PGA Tour is the ultimate golf circuit where many professional golfers aspire to play. Norman Xiong will be the latest addition to the list as the American golfer has earned his card after a breakthrough victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Xiong won the competition with a hefty 4-stroke lead tying the season's largest margin of victory. Following his incredible win, the 24-year-old is assured a place in the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

Xiong celebrated his victory by speaking about his love for golf via pgatour.com.

“I’m just happy to play golf again," he said.

Xiong added:

“I think once I turned pro it became not just hitting it and seeing it and visualizing it. I’m just so happy to feel like myself again and be out there having fun on the course, staying in the present, and loving it again.”