Who owns LIV Golf? Exploring the ownership of golf’s rebel league

LIV Golf just concluded its second season and is growing fundamentally each year. This has been possible due to the affluent ownership of the league.

Currently, it serves as a clear competitor to the historic PGA Tour, and the league has also been involved in controversies. Amidst talk of a merger between them and the PGA Tour, let's explore the ownership of the rebel league founded in 2021.

LIV is currently owned and managed by the PIF (Public Investment Fund), also known as the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The PIF is led by HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, who also happens to be the crown prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-backed league has been involved in controversies and received scrutiny due to its association with PIF. Interestingly, retired golfer Greg Norman works as the CEO of the rebel golf league.

LIV Golf has a star-studded player roster currently, with several top-50 golfers from the OWGR rankings. Some prominent names include Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood.

Interestingly, it isn't the only sport league funded by the PIF. They have various investments in almost every popular sport around the country while also having stakes in companies such as Capcom, Nexon, The Red Sea Project, Boeing, Facebook, Disney and the Bank of America.

LIV Golf isn't the only sports league funded by the PIF

Although LIV Golf can be considered one of their most prized possessions, it isn't the only sports league PIF has invested in. The Public Invetsment Fund has made investments in soccer and has shown interest in Formula 1 as well.

English Premier League club Newcastle United was recently involved in a massive takeover by the PIF. Additionally, the PIF also bought multiple soccer teams in the Saudi League and funded the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition to soccer and golf, the PIF is also involved with boxing. The recent matchup between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou that took place in Saudi Arabia is an example of that.