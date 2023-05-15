Who is Paris Hilinski? 19-year-old golf sensation defends Paige Spiranac amid online hate

As per Paris Hilinski, who is a rising golf sensation, the elitism in golf needs to go away and more focus should be on attracting a younger audience to the game.

Hilinski, who is a La Quinta, California native, is also a content creator on Instagram and Tik Tok and makes golf-related content on popular social media platforms.

Recently, Hilinski also defended popular golf personality Paige Spiranac. Spiranac often becomes the target for the type of content she posts. Hilinski was speaking in the Par 3 Podcast where she came in support of Spiranac:

"I’m not really in the same lane (kind of content ) as Paige but I don’t understand all the hate towards her," she said. "Paige played College golf at San Diego State, she almost won a national title.

"I don't know where this misconception comes from that these girls all of a sudden can't play golf because they're in a different lane to professional golf. I like a lot of them; they're really cool people. They're just in their own world. They're not trying to play pro golf; they're just doing their own thing, which is cool."

Paris started playing golf at the age of 12. She used to play soccer and loved surfing as well. One day she told her father, John, that she wanted to try the game of golf.

John was quoted as per Golf.com:

"She came to me one day and said, 'I’d really like to try golf and come out to the range and get a few lessons.' I don’t know how much she enjoyed it at the beginning when you struggle to make good contact."

She started loving golf as she practiced more and more.

Paris Hilinski's career so far

Paris Hilinski played 2019 US Women's Open (Image via USA Today Sports)

Paris Hilinski won her first amateur title in junior golf at the 2018 LoneStar Girls Invitational. She then qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship although she failed to move to the match play portion round.

Paris then finished as the first alternate for the US Women's Open after participating in sectional qualifying in Pittsburgh for the U.S. Women’s Open and soon she was on the playing field. However, she failed to make a cut at Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC after posting 83 and 81 over two days.

She has made three top-10 finishes and her best came at Sunshine State Amateur.

"In order for things to change you need to fight" - Paris Hilinski on her experience as an LPGA member

Paris Hilinski feels women's golf still can achieve a lot and the first step toward it will be a change in the mindset of female golfers.

She said in the Par 3 Podcast:

"I’m a member and I know what some people get paid and it’s not a lot. In order for things to change you need to fight with what you want especially in women’s golf. There’s a lot of women content with where they are, but I’m not cause I think there’s so much more out there for women playing golf."

The 19-year-old golfer also said that she was open to the idea of the LIV Golf women's tour.

Poll : 0 votes