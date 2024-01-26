Who is Parker Coody? All you need to know about the American professional golfer

Parker Coody, representing the third generation of golfers in his family, is an American professional golfer currently competing on the PGA Tour. He is currently trying his luck in the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open tournament.

Born in 2000 into a family passionate about golf, Parker Coody's father, Kyle Coody, competed on the Asian Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, while his grandfather, Charles Coody, was a PGA Tour player with a Major win under his belt.

Parker Coody has a twin brother, Pierceson, who shares the same passion for golf and has 3 professional wins to his name. Born just 37 minutes apart, the duo once even caddied for their grandfather at the Masters Tournament in 2006.

As an amateur, Coody clinched victory at the Action Zone – Bob Estes Abilene Junior in 2016. He also secured the win at the 2020 Southern Highlands Collegiate as a member of the University of Texas Longhorns men's golf team.

The 24-year-old golfer further earned All-American honors and was part of the winning team at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.

A sneak peek into Parker Coody’s professional golf journey

Parker Coody officially turned professional in 2022 and joined the PGA Tour Canada. That same year, he marked his first professional triumph with an impressive eight-stroke victory at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open.

When the Coody brothers embarked on their professional careers, their grandfather also imparted a piece of valuable advice to them back in May 2023.

Charles Coody said (via PGA Tour):

“I’ve never tried to compare myself to them, and I hope they don’t compare themselves to me, because what I did and what they can possibly achieve are two different things.”

In the same year, Parker Coody joined the Korn Ferry Tour and delivered remarkable performances. This included a notable runner-up finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where his brother won by a narrow margin of 2 strokes.

The Texas-based golfer secured his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season after achieving five top-10 finishes and ranking 25th on the final points list on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

At the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, Coody achieved a career-low round score of 64 during the fourth round. In this tournament, he secured the 64th position, earning his largest paycheck to date of $20,425.

Coody has competed in two tournaments so far in the 2024 PGA Tour season, beginning with the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he placed T74. This result placed him at 103 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Parker Coody also took part in the American Express, but unfortunately did not make the cut. Presently, he is competing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, currently positioned at T23.

It will be interesting to see his final standing on the leaderboard after the fourth round.