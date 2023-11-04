Who is participating in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Field and qualification criteria explored

After the ongoing World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour will head to Southampton for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The second-to-last PGA Tour stop on the FedEx Cup Fall series will occur at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. The four-day event will tee off on November 9.

The 2023 edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will feature many golfers scrambling for the top 125 for the 2024 season. The event will have a stacked field, including some big FedEx Cup-ranked players as its top contenders, like Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott and more.

The field will also host a few interesting names, including YouTube star and brother of Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, and 15-year-old Bermudian Oliver Betschart, who’ll become the youngest player to play on Tour in nearly a decade.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field explored

The event will have some of the PGA Tour’s big names like Glover, Bhatia and Scott. Cameron Champ and Stewart Cink are other players to watch this weekend. Defending champion Seamus Power will also travel to Southampton to defend his Butterfield Bermuda Championship title.

Complete field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Mackenzie Hughes

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Robert Streb

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor exemption: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category

Fred Biondi

Michael Sims

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

D.A. Points

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Chris Baker

Sam Bennett

Oliver Betschart

George Bryan

Nick Dunlap

Chase Johnson

Scott Roy

Eric West

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Greg Koch

Open qualifying

Martin Continin

Danny Guise

Kyle Wilshire

Andy Zhang

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Taylor Pendrith

Troy Merritt

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Russell Knox

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

Scott Piercy

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points

Thomas Detry

Ben Griffin

David Lingmerth

Harry Hall

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

Ben Martin

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

MJ Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

Paul Haley II

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Carl Yuan

Tano Goya

Trevor Cone

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matti Schmid

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brian Stuard

Kyle Westmoreland

Michael Gligic

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Charley Hoffman

Jonathan Byrd

Martin Trainer

Satoshi Kodaira

Reorder Category - Cat. 29 thru 33

Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Gerard

Peter Kuest

Cody Gribble

Sean O'Hair

S.Y. Noh

Chris Stroud

Kevin Chappell

Sung Kang

Jonas Blixt

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Ricky Barnes

Fabián Gómez

Tommy Gainey

Ted Potter, Jr.

Greg Chambers

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Scott Brown

Camilo Villegas

Ben Crane

More details on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be posted soon.