Who is participating in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Field and qualification criteria explored

After the ongoing World Wide Technology Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour will head to Southampton for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The second-to-last PGA Tour stop on the FedEx Cup Fall series will occur at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. The four-day event will tee off on November 9.
The 2023 edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will feature many golfers scrambling for the top 125 for the 2024 season. The event will have a stacked field, including some big FedEx Cup-ranked players as its top contenders, like Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Scott and more.
The field will also host a few interesting names, including YouTube star and brother of Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, and 15-year-old Bermudian Oliver Betschart, who’ll become the youngest player to play on Tour in nearly a decade.
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field explored
The event will have some of the PGA Tour’s big names like Glover, Bhatia and Scott. Cameron Champ and Stewart Cink are other players to watch this weekend. Defending champion Seamus Power will also travel to Southampton to defend his Butterfield Bermuda Championship title.
Complete field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Robert Streb
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category
- Fred Biondi
- Michael Sims
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- D.A. Points
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Chris Baker
- Sam Bennett
- Oliver Betschart
- George Bryan
- Nick Dunlap
- Chase Johnson
- Scott Roy
- Eric West
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Greg Koch
- Open qualifying
- Martin Continin
- Danny Guise
- Kyle Wilshire
- Andy Zhang
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Taylor Pendrith
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Russell Knox
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- Scott Piercy
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points
- Thomas Detry
- Ben Griffin
- David Lingmerth
- Harry Hall
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- Ben Martin
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- MJ Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- Paul Haley II
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Carl Yuan
- Tano Goya
- Trevor Cone
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Jonathan Byrd
- Martin Trainer
- Satoshi Kodaira
Reorder Category - Cat. 29 thru 33
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ryan Gerard
- Peter Kuest
- Cody Gribble
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Chris Stroud
- Kevin Chappell
- Sung Kang
- Jonas Blixt
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes
- Fabián Gómez
- Tommy Gainey
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Greg Chambers
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Scott Brown
- Camilo Villegas
- Ben Crane
More details on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be posted soon.