Who is Peter Malnati’s wife Alicia Malnati?

Peter Malnati is in contention for his second PGA Tour win, showcasing strong form at the Valspar Championship. Since turning professional in 2009, the American golfer has enjoyed a successful career, frequently attributing much of his success to his wife, Alicia Malnati.

Alicia, who hails from suburban Kansas City, is a former gymnast with dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast from as early as age 4. She even enrolled in gymnastics classes to pursue her passion and has played the sport her entire childhood.

As she grew older, Alicia shifted her focus towards academics, attending Mizzou where she earned a master's in educational leadership and policy analysis, followed by a doctorate in educational, school, and counseling psychology.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Alicia Malnati has served as an academic adviser in Tennessee’s athletic department. She is also involved in various creative endeavors, including writing, graphic design, and research. She actively posts engaging content related to research-based tips on work, parenting, and sports on her Instagram account.

As for the pair, the couple first crossed paths at the University of Missouri and, after several years of dating, they exchanged vows in 2013 in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

Being an athlete, Alicia shares her husband's passion for sports and frequently joins him in activities such as golf, football, and baseball. She even served as Malnati's caddie in the 2015 Brasil Champions tournament on the Web.com Tour, where the duo secured a victory with a four-stroke lead over several other golfers. Additionally, she was by his side when he achieved his first PGA Tour victory at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Together, the couple has two sons: Hatcher, born in 2019, and Dash, born in 2022. Peter Malnati has frequently shared heartwarming photos of his wife and Hatcher on his Instagram account as they were seen accompanying the golfer at the golf course.

A look at Peter Malnati’s performance at the Valspar Championship

Peter Malnati kicked off his first round of the Valspar Championship with a bogey on hole 1, followed by another on hole 5. However, he also managed to secure seven birdies simultaneously, finishing the round at 5 under par.

Malnati’s second round started with a birdie on hole one. However, his performance was average on day two as he earned a total of three birdies and three bogeys to end the round on equal par.

Peter Malnati is currently playing his third round at the Copperhead Course. The round is in progress; until now, he has secured four birdies and two bogeys.