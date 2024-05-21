Who is playing the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge? Full field explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge gets the unenviable place on the schedule of following a Major tournament. This event comes one week after the PGA Championship, which sometimes yields less stacked fields. That does not appear to be the case in 2024, though, as there are plenty of really good players in the field. Here's the full list of players signed on to compete this weekend.

Full field of Charles Schwab Challenge

Here is the announced field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

Tony Finau

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Harman

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Justin Suh

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Keith Mitchell

Denny McCarthy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Tyson Alexander

Erik Barnes

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sali Valimaki

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Kevin Yu

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Chris Kirk

Harris English

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Thomas Detry

Akshay Bhatia

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

Keegan Bradley

J.T. Poston

Lucas Glover

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Nicolai Højgaard

Ben Griffin

Beau Hossler

Adam Schenk

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

David Lipsky

Max Greyserman

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Andrew Putnam

Mark Hubbard

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

Chris Gotterup

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norman

Matthew Nesmith

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Chesson Hadley

Doug Ghim

Webb Simpson

Emiliano Grillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Robert MacIntyre

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Charley Hoffman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Pierceson Coody

Parker Coody

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ryan Fox

S.H. Kim

Gary Woodland

Nate Lashley

Viktor Hovland withdrew following his terrific outing at the PGA Championship, with Wesley Bryan taking his place. Also, Nick Dunlap and Stephan Jaeger withdrew. They were replaced by Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo.

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024

Scottie Scheffler, unsurprisingly, is the betting favorite, but the field is stacked with talent. 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is not in the field, though.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will begin Thursday morning in Fort Worth, Texas at the Colonial Country Club. Emiliano Grillo will seek to defend the crown he earned in 2023.