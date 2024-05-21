Who is playing the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge? Full field explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge gets the unenviable place on the schedule of following a Major tournament. This event comes one week after the PGA Championship, which sometimes yields less stacked fields. That does not appear to be the case in 2024, though, as there are plenty of really good players in the field. Here's the full list of players signed on to compete this weekend.
Full field of Charles Schwab Challenge
Here is the announced field for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Max Homa
- Tony Finau
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brian Harman
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Justin Suh
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Keith Mitchell
- Denny McCarthy
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Tyson Alexander
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sali Valimaki
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Kevin Yu
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Chris Kirk
- Harris English
- Tom Kim
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Thomas Detry
- Akshay Bhatia
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- Keegan Bradley
- J.T. Poston
- Lucas Glover
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ben Griffin
- Beau Hossler
- Adam Schenk
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- David Lipsky
- Max Greyserman
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Andrew Putnam
- Mark Hubbard
- Lee Hodges
- Eric Cole
- Chris Gotterup
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norman
- Matthew Nesmith
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Andrew Putnam
- Chesson Hadley
- Doug Ghim
- Webb Simpson
- Emiliano Grillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Robert MacIntyre
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Charley Hoffman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Pierceson Coody
- Parker Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryan Fox
- S.H. Kim
- Gary Woodland
- Nate Lashley
Viktor Hovland withdrew following his terrific outing at the PGA Championship, with Wesley Bryan taking his place. Also, Nick Dunlap and Stephan Jaeger withdrew. They were replaced by Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo.
Scottie Scheffler, unsurprisingly, is the betting favorite, but the field is stacked with talent. 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is not in the field, though.
The Charles Schwab Challenge will begin Thursday morning in Fort Worth, Texas at the Colonial Country Club. Emiliano Grillo will seek to defend the crown he earned in 2023.
