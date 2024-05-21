Who is playing in the 2024 Soudal Open? Full field and top players explored

After its successful run in Asia, the DP World Tour is returning to Europe this week with the 2024 Soudal Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 23, at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. The competition will see a 156-player field compete for the $2,500,000 prize purse.
Notably, the Soudal Open will be the return of the DP World Tour to Europe since the Andalucía Masters in October last year. The event will mark the beginning of the circuit’s European swing, which will feature seven tournaments across the continent.
Ahead of the Soudal Open, the European Tour has confirmed its field. The field will be headlined by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Nicolas Colsaerts, Pablo Larrazabal, and Luke Donald among others. Adrian Otaegui, one of the top three golfers in the Asian Swing rankings, will also be at the event.
Interestingly, DP World Tour Soudal Open reigning champion Simon Forsstrom returns to defend his title this weekend. However, the event will not feature any top-50 OWGR-ranked players in the field.
It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge. With the US Open Championship scheduled for next month, several golfers have picked the American circuit event to gain valuable ranking points.
2024 Soudal Open field
Listed below is the complete field for the European Tour event in Antwerp, Belgium:
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Nathan Cossement
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jack Davidson
- Alan De Bondt
- Louis De Jager
- Jean De Wouters
- Joe Dean
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Nicolo Galletti
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Lev Grinberg
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Arthur Haghedooren
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Daan Huizing
- Leopold Isserentant
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Johannessen
- Sam Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- James Meyer De Beco
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- James Nicholas
- Niklas Norgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Garrick Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Conor Purcell
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jay Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Louis Theys
- Jamo Tollenaire
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Tom Vaillant
- Yente Van Doren
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2024 Soudal Open, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.