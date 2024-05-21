Who is playing in the 2024 Soudal Open? Full field and top players explored

After its successful run in Asia, the DP World Tour is returning to Europe this week with the 2024 Soudal Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 23, at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. The competition will see a 156-player field compete for the $2,500,000 prize purse.

Notably, the Soudal Open will be the return of the DP World Tour to Europe since the Andalucía Masters in October last year. The event will mark the beginning of the circuit’s European swing, which will feature seven tournaments across the continent.

Ahead of the Soudal Open, the European Tour has confirmed its field. The field will be headlined by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Nicolas Colsaerts, Pablo Larrazabal, and Luke Donald among others. Adrian Otaegui, one of the top three golfers in the Asian Swing rankings, will also be at the event.

Interestingly, DP World Tour Soudal Open reigning champion Simon Forsstrom returns to defend his title this weekend. However, the event will not feature any top-50 OWGR-ranked players in the field.

It is pertinent to note that the event takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge. With the US Open Championship scheduled for next month, several golfers have picked the American circuit event to gain valuable ranking points.

2024 Soudal Open field

Listed below is the complete field for the European Tour event in Antwerp, Belgium:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Prakash Chouhan

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Nathan Cossement

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jack Davidson

Alan De Bondt

Louis De Jager

Jean De Wouters

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Will Enefer

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Nicolo Galletti

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Lev Grinberg

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Arthur Haghedooren

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Daan Huizing

Leopold Isserentant

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Johannessen

Sam Jones

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

James Meyer De Beco

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

James Nicholas

Niklas Norgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Garrick Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Conor Purcell

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Lauri Ruuska

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jay Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Louis Theys

Jamo Tollenaire

Kristof Ulenaers

Tom Vaillant

Yente Van Doren

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2024 Soudal Open, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.