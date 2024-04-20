Who is playing the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Teams and player qualifications explored

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is scheduled from April 25 to 28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The course is 72 par and of 7425 yards.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only team event on the PGA Tour and is played in an alternating-round format comprising Four-ball and Foursomes. The first and third rounds have been designated as Four-ball rounds, and the second and final rounds will be played according to the Foursomes format.

80 teams with 160 players will participate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans i.e., two players in each team. Top players from the PGA TOUR Priority Rankings can choose to play at the event. They have to pick a partner who possesses a PGA TOUR status. The partner can also be picked if granted a tournament sponsor exemption.

In the four-ball format, both players on a team play their own ball from tee to green. The best score at each hole is taken into account. In the foursome format, players in a team take turns hitting tee shots. Player A will play the tee shot on odd-numbered holes, while Player B will take the tee shot on even-numbered holes at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

80 Teams at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans explored

Of the 80 teams playing, only 33 teams with the lowest score, along with teams tied at the 33rd position, will make the cut for the third and fourth rounds, to be played on April 27 and 28, respectively.

Several top golfers including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele are participating in the event.

Earlier Zurich Classic of New Orleans was a solo event, in 2017 it became a team event. The first team event in 2017 was won by Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt. Last year, Nick Hardy and Davis Riley won the tournament and will be looking to defend their title.

The total purse for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans amounts to $8.9 million and the winning team will win a cash prize of $1,286,050.

Here's a list of teams that'll be competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody

Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith

Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander

Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari

Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace

Justin Suh and Rico Hoey

Eric Cole and Russ Cochran

Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup

Daniel Berger and Victor Perez

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

K.H. Lee and Michael Kim

Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway

Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner

Brandon Wu and James Nicholas

Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith

Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid

Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak

Ben Taylor and Sean O'Hair

Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Harry Hall and Justin Lower

Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley

Carson Young and Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn

Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou

Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon

Vince Whaley and Adam Long

Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott

Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.

Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty

Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney

Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick

Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs

Roger Sloan and Josh Teater

Raul Pereda and Austin Cook

Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd

Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II

