Who is playing the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Teams and player qualifications explored

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is scheduled from April 25 to 28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The course is 72 par and of 7425 yards.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only team event on the PGA Tour and is played in an alternating-round format comprising Four-ball and Foursomes. The first and third rounds have been designated as Four-ball rounds, and the second and final rounds will be played according to the Foursomes format.
80 teams with 160 players will participate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans i.e., two players in each team. Top players from the PGA TOUR Priority Rankings can choose to play at the event. They have to pick a partner who possesses a PGA TOUR status. The partner can also be picked if granted a tournament sponsor exemption.
In the four-ball format, both players on a team play their own ball from tee to green. The best score at each hole is taken into account. In the foursome format, players in a team take turns hitting tee shots. Player A will play the tee shot on odd-numbered holes, while Player B will take the tee shot on even-numbered holes at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
80 Teams at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans explored
Of the 80 teams playing, only 33 teams with the lowest score, along with teams tied at the 33rd position, will make the cut for the third and fourth rounds, to be played on April 27 and 28, respectively.
Several top golfers including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele are participating in the event.
Earlier Zurich Classic of New Orleans was a solo event, in 2017 it became a team event. The first team event in 2017 was won by Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt. Last year, Nick Hardy and Davis Riley won the tournament and will be looking to defend their title.
The total purse for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans amounts to $8.9 million and the winning team will win a cash prize of $1,286,050.
Here's a list of teams that'll be competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody
- Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
- Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala
- Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander
- Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari
- Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace
- Justin Suh and Rico Hoey
- Eric Cole and Russ Cochran
- Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy
- Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
- Daniel Berger and Victor Perez
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
- Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner
- Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
- Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith
- Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid
- Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
- Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak
- Ben Taylor and Sean O'Hair
- Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
- Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young and Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird
- Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou
- Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Whaley and Adam Long
- Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott
- Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty
- Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney
- Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
- Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick
- Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs
- Roger Sloan and Josh Teater
- Raul Pereda and Austin Cook
- Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd
- Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II