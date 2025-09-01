  • home icon
Who is playing in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 01, 2025 01:37 GMT
Aramco Team Series - Shenzhen - Source: Getty
Muni He is in field for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7, at Golfcrest Country Club. This is one of the premier events on the Ladies European Tour and will have several notable names in the playing field.

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will feature 104 players who will compete over 54 holes for the $2 million purse. The premiere event will be played in both individual and team formats.

Among the notables, Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Muni He, and Celine Boutier are the top names at Golfcrest Country Club this week. Hull is returning to action after suffering an injury at the PIF Championship last month.

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field explored

Charley Hull is in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field (Image Source: Imagn)
Charley Hull is in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025:

Tournament Invitations

  1. Danielle Kang
  2. Muni He
  3. Marianne Skarpnord
  4. Marta Sanz Barrio
  5. Ana Belac
  6. Leonie Harm
  7. Ashley Lau
  8. Adela Cernousek
  9. Lakareber Abe
  10. Olivia Cowan
  11. Hannah Gregg

Holding Spots

  • 12. Alison Lee
  • 13. Thalia Martin

Order of Merit Winners

  • 14. Chiara Tamburlini
  • 15. Trichat Cheenglab
  • 16. Charley Hull

Current Season Wins

  • 17. Laura Fuenfstueck
  • 18. Shannon Tan
  • 19. Casandra Alexander
  • 20. Darcey Harry
  • 21. Sara Kouskova
  • 22. Mimi Rhodes
  • 23. Perrine Delacour
  • 24. Manon De Roey
  • 25. Cara Gainer

Top 70

  • 26. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • 27. Bronte Law
  • 28. Alice Hewson
  • 29. Maria Hernandez
  • 30. Alexandra Forsterling
  • 31. Liz Young
  • 32. Emma Spitz
  • 33. Pranavi Urs
  • 34. Lauren Walsh
  • 35. Agathe Sauzon
  • 36. Luna Sobron Galmes
  • 37. Nastasia Nadaud
  • 38. Alessandra Fanali
  • 39. Momoka Kobori
  • 40. Chiara Noja
  • 41. Helen Briem
  • 42. Carlota Ciganda
  • 43. Ana Pelaez Trivino
  • 44. Ursula Wikstrom
  • 45. Pia Babnik
  • 46. Amy Taylor
  • 47. Virginia Elena Carta
  • 48. Moa Folke
  • 49. Kelsey Macdonald
  • 50. Aunchisa Utama
  • 51. Kim Metraux
  • 52. Celine Boutier
  • 53. Nuria Iturrioz
  • 54. Chloe Williams
  • 55. Rosie Davies
  • 56. Patricia Isabel Schmidt
  • 57. Hannah Screen
  • 58. Tvesa Malik
  • 59. Dorthea Forbrigd
  • 60. April Angurasaranee
  • 61. Anne Van Dam
  • 62. Annabell Fuller
  • 63. Sofie Bringner
  • 64. Eleanor Givens
  • 65. Celine Herbin
Wins

  • 66. Lisa Pettersson
  • 67. Smilla Tarning Soenderby
  • 68. Kristyna Napoleaova
  • 69. Aline Krauter

Top 70 Reshuffle

  • 70. Amelia Garvey
  • 71. Kajsa Arwefjall
  • 72. Brianna Navarrosa
  • 73. Kelsey Bennett
  • 74. Daniela Darquea
  • 75. Avani Prashanth
  • 76. Esme Hamilton
  • 77. Maha Haddioui
  • 78. Ayako Uehara
  • 79. Ginnie Ding
  • 80. Blanca Fernandez
  • 81. Anna Huang
  • 82. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
  • 83. Alessia Nobilio
  • 84. Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • 85. Alexandra Swayne
  • 86. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen
  • 87. Ariane Klotz
  • 88. Anna Zanusso

LETAS Top 7

  • 89. Billie-Jo Smith
  • 90. Tina Mazarino
  • 91. Megan Dennis
  • 92. Anna Magnusson
  • 93. Natacha Host Husted

Qualifying-School Top 20

  • 94. Polly Mack
  • 95. Teresa Toscano
  • 96. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
  • 97. Annabel Wilson
  • 98. Sara Byrne
  • 99. Magdalena Simmermacher
  • 100. Verena Gimmy
  • 101. Vanessa Bouvet
Re-Ranking

  • 102. Lydia Hall
  • 103. Sarah Kemp
  • 104. Carolin Kauffmann
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
