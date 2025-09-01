Who is playing in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7, at Golfcrest Country Club. This is one of the premier events on the Ladies European Tour and will have several notable names in the playing field.
The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will feature 104 players who will compete over 54 holes for the $2 million purse. The premiere event will be played in both individual and team formats.
Among the notables, Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Muni He, and Celine Boutier are the top names at Golfcrest Country Club this week. Hull is returning to action after suffering an injury at the PIF Championship last month.
Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field and categories for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025:
Tournament Invitations
- Danielle Kang
- Muni He
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Marta Sanz Barrio
- Ana Belac
- Leonie Harm
- Ashley Lau
- Adela Cernousek
- Lakareber Abe
- Olivia Cowan
- Hannah Gregg
Holding Spots
- 12. Alison Lee
- 13. Thalia Martin
Order of Merit Winners
- 14. Chiara Tamburlini
- 15. Trichat Cheenglab
- 16. Charley Hull
Current Season Wins
- 17. Laura Fuenfstueck
- 18. Shannon Tan
- 19. Casandra Alexander
- 20. Darcey Harry
- 21. Sara Kouskova
- 22. Mimi Rhodes
- 23. Perrine Delacour
- 24. Manon De Roey
- 25. Cara Gainer
Top 70
- 26. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 27. Bronte Law
- 28. Alice Hewson
- 29. Maria Hernandez
- 30. Alexandra Forsterling
- 31. Liz Young
- 32. Emma Spitz
- 33. Pranavi Urs
- 34. Lauren Walsh
- 35. Agathe Sauzon
- 36. Luna Sobron Galmes
- 37. Nastasia Nadaud
- 38. Alessandra Fanali
- 39. Momoka Kobori
- 40. Chiara Noja
- 41. Helen Briem
- 42. Carlota Ciganda
- 43. Ana Pelaez Trivino
- 44. Ursula Wikstrom
- 45. Pia Babnik
- 46. Amy Taylor
- 47. Virginia Elena Carta
- 48. Moa Folke
- 49. Kelsey Macdonald
- 50. Aunchisa Utama
- 51. Kim Metraux
- 52. Celine Boutier
- 53. Nuria Iturrioz
- 54. Chloe Williams
- 55. Rosie Davies
- 56. Patricia Isabel Schmidt
- 57. Hannah Screen
- 58. Tvesa Malik
- 59. Dorthea Forbrigd
- 60. April Angurasaranee
- 61. Anne Van Dam
- 62. Annabell Fuller
- 63. Sofie Bringner
- 64. Eleanor Givens
- 65. Celine Herbin
Wins
- 66. Lisa Pettersson
- 67. Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- 68. Kristyna Napoleaova
- 69. Aline Krauter
Top 70 Reshuffle
- 70. Amelia Garvey
- 71. Kajsa Arwefjall
- 72. Brianna Navarrosa
- 73. Kelsey Bennett
- 74. Daniela Darquea
- 75. Avani Prashanth
- 76. Esme Hamilton
- 77. Maha Haddioui
- 78. Ayako Uehara
- 79. Ginnie Ding
- 80. Blanca Fernandez
- 81. Anna Huang
- 82. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- 83. Alessia Nobilio
- 84. Klara Davidson Spilkova
- 85. Alexandra Swayne
- 86. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen
- 87. Ariane Klotz
- 88. Anna Zanusso
LETAS Top 7
- 89. Billie-Jo Smith
- 90. Tina Mazarino
- 91. Megan Dennis
- 92. Anna Magnusson
- 93. Natacha Host Husted
Qualifying-School Top 20
- 94. Polly Mack
- 95. Teresa Toscano
- 96. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
- 97. Annabel Wilson
- 98. Sara Byrne
- 99. Magdalena Simmermacher
- 100. Verena Gimmy
- 101. Vanessa Bouvet
Re-Ranking
- 102. Lydia Hall
- 103. Sarah Kemp
- 104. Carolin Kauffmann