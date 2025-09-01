Who is playing in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7, at Golfcrest Country Club. This is one of the premier events on the Ladies European Tour and will have several notable names in the playing field.

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 will feature 104 players who will compete over 54 holes for the $2 million purse. The premiere event will be played in both individual and team formats.

Among the notables, Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Muni He, and Celine Boutier are the top names at Golfcrest Country Club this week. Hull is returning to action after suffering an injury at the PIF Championship last month.

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field explored

Charley Hull is in the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 field (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025:

Tournament Invitations

Danielle Kang Muni He Marianne Skarpnord Marta Sanz Barrio Ana Belac Leonie Harm Ashley Lau Adela Cernousek Lakareber Abe Olivia Cowan Hannah Gregg

Holding Spots

12. Alison Lee

13. Thalia Martin

Order of Merit Winners

14. Chiara Tamburlini

15. Trichat Cheenglab

16. Charley Hull

Current Season Wins

17. Laura Fuenfstueck

18. Shannon Tan

19. Casandra Alexander

20. Darcey Harry

21. Sara Kouskova

22. Mimi Rhodes

23. Perrine Delacour

24. Manon De Roey

25. Cara Gainer

Top 70

26. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

27. Bronte Law

28. Alice Hewson

29. Maria Hernandez

30. Alexandra Forsterling

31. Liz Young

32. Emma Spitz

33. Pranavi Urs

34. Lauren Walsh

35. Agathe Sauzon

36. Luna Sobron Galmes

37. Nastasia Nadaud

38. Alessandra Fanali

39. Momoka Kobori

40. Chiara Noja

41. Helen Briem

42. Carlota Ciganda

43. Ana Pelaez Trivino

44. Ursula Wikstrom

45. Pia Babnik

46. Amy Taylor

47. Virginia Elena Carta

48. Moa Folke

49. Kelsey Macdonald

50. Aunchisa Utama

51. Kim Metraux

52. Celine Boutier

53. Nuria Iturrioz

54. Chloe Williams

55. Rosie Davies

56. Patricia Isabel Schmidt

57. Hannah Screen

58. Tvesa Malik

59. Dorthea Forbrigd

60. April Angurasaranee

61. Anne Van Dam

62. Annabell Fuller

63. Sofie Bringner

64. Eleanor Givens

65. Celine Herbin

Wins

66. Lisa Pettersson

67. Smilla Tarning Soenderby

68. Kristyna Napoleaova

69. Aline Krauter

Top 70 Reshuffle

70. Amelia Garvey

71. Kajsa Arwefjall

72. Brianna Navarrosa

73. Kelsey Bennett

74. Daniela Darquea

75. Avani Prashanth

76. Esme Hamilton

77. Maha Haddioui

78. Ayako Uehara

79. Ginnie Ding

80. Blanca Fernandez

81. Anna Huang

82. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

83. Alessia Nobilio

84. Klara Davidson Spilkova

85. Alexandra Swayne

86. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen

87. Ariane Klotz

88. Anna Zanusso

LETAS Top 7

89. Billie-Jo Smith

90. Tina Mazarino

91. Megan Dennis

92. Anna Magnusson

93. Natacha Host Husted

Qualifying-School Top 20

94. Polly Mack

95. Teresa Toscano

96. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen

97. Annabel Wilson

98. Sara Byrne

99. Magdalena Simmermacher

100. Verena Gimmy

101. Vanessa Bouvet

Re-Ranking

102. Lydia Hall

103. Sarah Kemp

104. Carolin Kauffmann

