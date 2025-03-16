Who is playing in the Valspar Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship 2025. The final event of the Florida swing will take place from Thursday, March 20, to Sunday, March 23, at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Since the Valspar Championship 2025 is taking place just after The Players 2025, it will not feature several top-ten-ranked players. However, the field will still comprise 22 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR.
World No. 3 Xander Schauffele will be the highest-ranked player at the Copperhead Course. The other top names in the field are Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland.
Peter Malnati is the defending champion at the Valspar Championship. Last year, he posted a two-shot win over Cameron Young to claim his second title on the PGA Tour and first in nine years.
Complete field explored for the Valspar Championship 2025
Here's a look at the field for the Valspar Championship 2025:
- Xander Schauffele
- Justin Thomas
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Viktor Hovland
- Billy Horschel
- Sahith Theegala
- Thomas Detry
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Akshay Bhatia
- Byeong Hun An
- J.T. Poston
- Lucas Glover
- Matthieu Pavon
- Stephan Jaeger
- Nico Echavarria
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Ben Griffin
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Michael Kim
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Matt McCarty
- Joe Highsmith
- Eric Cole
- Thriston Lawrence
- Jordan Spieth
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Will Zalatoris
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Adam Hadwin
- Kevin Yu
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Andrew Novak
- Sam Stevens
- Matt Wallace
- Max McGreevy
- Taylor Moore
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Erik van Rooyen
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Niklas Norgaard
- Jake Knapp
- Luke Clanton
- Harry Hall
- Kurt Kitayama
- Victor Perez
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Charley Hoffman
- Brian Campbell
- Karl Vilips
- Matteo Manassero
- Matti Schmid
- Jesper Svensson
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Ryan Fox
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Adam Schenk
- Mark Hubbard
- Seamus Power
- Paul Waring
- Patton Kizzire
- Vince Whaley
- C.T. Pan
- Rico Hoey
- Davis Riley
- Andrew Putnam
- Alex Smalley
- Matt Kuchar
- Antoine Rozner
- Emiliano Grillo
- Ben Kohles
- Luke List
- Frankie Capan III
- Carson Young
- Adam Svensson
- Peter Malnati
- Chan Kim
- Steven Fisk
- Greyson Sigg
- Mac Meissner
- Brice Garnett
- K.H. Lee
- Chandler Phillips
- David Lipsky
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Sami Valimaki
- Ben Silverman
- William Mouw
- Joel Dahmen
- Gary Woodland
- Harry Higgs
- Ryan Gerard
- Rafael Campos
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Kevin Roy
- Tim Widing
- Kris Ventura
- Sam Ryder
- Henrik Norlander
- Jackson Suber
- Taylor Dickson
- Chris Gotterup
- Paul Peterson
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Neal Shipley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Nate Lashley
- Quade Cummins
- John Pak
- Bud Cauley
- Ricky Castillo
- Camilo Villegas
- Lanto Griffin
- Vincent Norrman
- Cristobal Del Solar
- David Skinns
- Braden Thornberry
- Danny Walker
- Chad Ramey
- Will Chandler
- Zach Johnson
- Nick Hardy
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Gordon
- Hayden Buckley
- Ben Martin
- Kevin Velo
- Noah Goodwin
- Webb Simpson
- Brandt Snedeker
- Mason Andersen
- Kaito Onishi
- Trevor Cone
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Riedel
- Nick Gabrelcik
- Kieron Van Wyk
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Kisner
- Blades Brown
- Greg Koch