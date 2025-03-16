Who is playing in the Valspar Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship 2025. The final event of the Florida swing will take place from Thursday, March 20, to Sunday, March 23, at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Since the Valspar Championship 2025 is taking place just after The Players 2025, it will not feature several top-ten-ranked players. However, the field will still comprise 22 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR.

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele will be the highest-ranked player at the Copperhead Course. The other top names in the field are Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland.

Peter Malnati is the defending champion at the Valspar Championship. Last year, he posted a two-shot win over Cameron Young to claim his second title on the PGA Tour and first in nine years.

Complete field explored for the Valspar Championship 2025

Here's a look at the field for the Valspar Championship 2025:

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland

Billy Horschel

Sahith Theegala

Thomas Detry

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Akshay Bhatia

Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston

Lucas Glover

Matthieu Pavon

Stephan Jaeger

Nico Echavarria

Rasmus Højgaard

Ben Griffin

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Michael Kim

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Matt McCarty

Joe Highsmith

Eric Cole

Thriston Lawrence

Jordan Spieth

Jhonattan Vegas

Will Zalatoris

Mackenzie Hughes

Nicolai Højgaard

Adam Hadwin

Kevin Yu

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Andrew Novak

Sam Stevens

Matt Wallace

Max McGreevy

Taylor Moore

Thorbjørn Olesen

Erik van Rooyen

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Niklas Norgaard

Jake Knapp

Luke Clanton

Harry Hall

Kurt Kitayama

Victor Perez

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Jacob Bridgeman

Charley Hoffman

Brian Campbell

Karl Vilips

Matteo Manassero

Matti Schmid

Jesper Svensson

Aldrich Potgieter

Ryan Fox

Patrick Fishburn

Ryo Hisatsune

Adam Schenk

Mark Hubbard

Seamus Power

Paul Waring

Patton Kizzire

Vince Whaley

C.T. Pan

Rico Hoey

Davis Riley

Andrew Putnam

Alex Smalley

Matt Kuchar

Antoine Rozner

Emiliano Grillo

Ben Kohles

Luke List

Frankie Capan III

Carson Young

Adam Svensson

Peter Malnati

Chan Kim

Steven Fisk

Greyson Sigg

Mac Meissner

Brice Garnett

K.H. Lee

Chandler Phillips

David Lipsky

Rikuya Hoshino

Sami Valimaki

Ben Silverman

William Mouw

Joel Dahmen

Gary Woodland

Harry Higgs

Ryan Gerard

Rafael Campos

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kevin Roy

Tim Widing

Kris Ventura

Sam Ryder

Henrik Norlander

Jackson Suber

Taylor Dickson

Chris Gotterup

Paul Peterson

Thomas Rosenmueller

Neal Shipley

Joseph Bramlett

Nate Lashley

Quade Cummins

John Pak

Bud Cauley

Ricky Castillo

Camilo Villegas

Lanto Griffin

Vincent Norrman

Cristobal Del Solar

David Skinns

Braden Thornberry

Danny Walker

Chad Ramey

Will Chandler

Zach Johnson

Nick Hardy

Jeremy Paul

Will Gordon

Hayden Buckley

Ben Martin

Kevin Velo

Noah Goodwin

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Mason Andersen

Kaito Onishi

Trevor Cone

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Matthew Riedel

Nick Gabrelcik

Kieron Van Wyk

Luke Donald

Kevin Kisner

Blades Brown

Greg Koch

