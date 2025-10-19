Who is playing in the Bank of Utah Championship 2025? Full Field explored

The PGA Tour is returning next week with the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 after a week off. The third event of the FedEx Cup Fall will take place from Thursday, October 23, to Sunday, October 26, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 will feature just five of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR, and World No. 17 Alex Noren is the highest-ranked player in the field. The other top names include Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, and Jason Day.
Hometown hero Tony Finau has opted out of this year's Bank of Utah Championship. The purse for the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will be $6,000,000, and the winner will also have a chance to move up in the standings ahead of the new season.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:
- Alex Noren
- Maverick McNealy
- Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel
- Jason Day
- Ryan Gerard
- Matt McCarty
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Matt Wallace
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Kevin Yu
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Tom Hoge
- Sahith Theegala
- Stephan Jaeger
- Emiliano Grillo
- Steven Fisk
- Mac Meissner
- Erik van Rooyen
- Joe Highsmith
- William Mouw
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pierceson Coody
- Mark Hubbard
- Rico Hoey
- Michael Brennan
- Max McGreevy
- Vince Whaley
- Patrick Fishburn
- Beau Hossler
- Victor Perez
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sami Valimaki
- Takumi Kanaya
- Max Homa
- Alex Smalley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nick Dunlap
- Kevin Roy
- Karl Vilips
- Jesper Svensson
- David Lipsky
- Taylor Moore
- Lee Hodges
- Luke Clanton
- Doug Ghim
- Antoine Rozner
- Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower
- Taylor Montgomery
- Harry Higgs
- Lanto Griffin
- Matteo Manassero
- Carson Young
- Seamus Power
- Danny Walker
- Jackson Suber
- Hayden Springer
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Chandler Phillips
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Peterson
- Chan Kim
- David Skinns
- Kris Ventura
- Patton Kizzire
- Adam Schenk
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Henrik Norlander
- Ben Kohles
- Quade Cummins
- Noah Goodwin
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Chad Ramey
- Ben Silverman
- Brice Garnett
- Greyson Sigg
- Adam Svensson
- Jeremy Paul
- Joseph Bramlett
- Cameron Champ
- Martin Laird
- Will Gordon
- Luke List
- Brandt Snedeker
- Rafael Campos
- Will Chandler
- Taylor Dickson
- John Pak
- Zac Blair
- Dylan Wu
- Tim Widing
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Nick Hardy
- Kevin Streelman
- Ben Martin
- Trevor Cone
- Doc Redman
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Camilo Villegas
- Philip Knowles
- Matthew Riedel
- Braden Thornberry
- Chesson Hadley
- Hayden Buckley
- Francesco Molinari
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Scott Piercy
- Connor Howe
- Mason Andersen
- Norman Xiong
- Preston Summerhays
- Ryan Palmer
- Kihei Akina
- Anders Albertson
- Vince Covello
- Harrison Endycott
- David Ford
- David Liechty
- Carson Lundell
- Gordon Sargent
- Tommy Sharp