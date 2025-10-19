Who is playing in the Bank of Utah Championship 2025? Full Field explored

The PGA Tour is returning next week with the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 after a week off. The third event of the FedEx Cup Fall will take place from Thursday, October 23, to Sunday, October 26, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.

Ad

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 will feature just five of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR, and World No. 17 Alex Noren is the highest-ranked player in the field. The other top names include Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, and Jason Day.

Hometown hero Tony Finau has opted out of this year's Bank of Utah Championship. The purse for the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will be $6,000,000, and the winner will also have a chance to move up in the standings ahead of the new season.

Ad

Trending

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:

Alex Noren

Maverick McNealy

Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel

Jason Day

Ryan Gerard

Matt McCarty

Aldrich Potgieter

Matt Wallace

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Kevin Yu

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Tom Hoge

Sahith Theegala

Stephan Jaeger

Emiliano Grillo

Steven Fisk

Mac Meissner

Erik van Rooyen

Joe Highsmith

William Mouw

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pierceson Coody

Mark Hubbard

Rico Hoey

Michael Brennan

Max McGreevy

Vince Whaley

Patrick Fishburn

Beau Hossler

Victor Perez

Ryo Hisatsune

Sami Valimaki

Takumi Kanaya

Max Homa

Alex Smalley

Patrick Rodgers

Nick Dunlap

Kevin Roy

Karl Vilips

Jesper Svensson

David Lipsky

Taylor Moore

Lee Hodges

Luke Clanton

Doug Ghim

Antoine Rozner

Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower

Taylor Montgomery

Harry Higgs

Lanto Griffin

Matteo Manassero

Carson Young

Seamus Power

Danny Walker

Jackson Suber

Hayden Springer

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Chandler Phillips

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Hadwin

Paul Peterson

Chan Kim

David Skinns

Kris Ventura

Patton Kizzire

Adam Schenk

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Henrik Norlander

Ben Kohles

Quade Cummins

Noah Goodwin

Thomas Rosenmueller

Chad Ramey

Ben Silverman

Brice Garnett

Greyson Sigg

Adam Svensson

Jeremy Paul

Joseph Bramlett

Cameron Champ

Martin Laird

Will Gordon

Luke List

Brandt Snedeker

Rafael Campos

Will Chandler

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Zac Blair

Dylan Wu

Tim Widing

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Nick Hardy

Kevin Streelman

Ben Martin

Trevor Cone

Doc Redman

Cristobal Del Solar

Camilo Villegas

Philip Knowles

Matthew Riedel

Braden Thornberry

Chesson Hadley

Hayden Buckley

Francesco Molinari

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Scott Piercy

Connor Howe

Mason Andersen

Norman Xiong

Preston Summerhays

Ryan Palmer

Kihei Akina

Anders Albertson

Vince Covello

Harrison Endycott

David Ford

David Liechty

Carson Lundell

Gordon Sargent

Tommy Sharp

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More