Who is playing in the Barracuda Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to be played next week opposite The Open Championship. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, will tee off on Thursday at Old Greenwood in Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California.
Owing to its status, the Barracuda Championship will feature a stacked field filled with European circuit regulars and PGA Tour stars who failed to make the final major of the year. Notably, the event will be headlined by reigning champion Nick Dunlap, returning this week for his second win on the American circuit.
Dunlap comes into the California contest on the back of an impressive T11 finish at John Deere Classic. Having managed three top-20 finishes this season, including a T10 at Sony Open in Hawaii, the 21-year-old starts this week as a strong pick to clinch the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 purse.
Apart from Dunlap, the Barracuda Championship will also feature the likes of Nicolai Højgaard, Cam Davis, Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Beau Hossler and Greyson Sigg, among others. Max Homa will also tee up in the contest.
However, the event will have no player from the top-50 world ranking, owing to its scheduling opposite The Open happening at Royal Portrush.
It is also pertinent to note that the Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event which uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. The format, which has a point-based scoring where the highest score wins, encourages aggressive play. Dunlap won the event in 2024 with 49 points, while the highest-ever score was recorded by Erik van Rooyen in 2021. The South African marked 50 to beat Andrew Putnam.
2025 Barracuda Championship full field
Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Barracuda Championship (with their qualification criteria):
Current DP World Tour Points Ranking
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Joel Girrbach
- Jason Scrivener
- Max Kieffer
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Andrew Wilson
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Dan Bradbury
- Marcus Kinhult
- David Ravetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Dylan Frittelli
- Todd Clements
- Callum Shinkwin
- Dale Whitnell
- Matthew Baldwin
- Manuel Elvira
- Marcus Armitage
- Calum Hill
- Matthias Schwab
- Jordan Gumberg
- Scott Jamieson
- Sam Bairstow
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Yannik Paul
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Andrea Pavan
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Thomas Aiken
- Casey Jarvis
- Tom Vaillant
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sean Crocker
- Gavin Green
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Kurt Kitayama
Current PGA TOUR Tournament Winners
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Max Homa
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Taylor Moore
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
Career Money Exemption
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)
- Hamish Brown
- Michael La Sasso
- Patrick Newcomb
- Ollie Osborne
- Cole Rueck
- Cameron Sisk
PGA Club Professional Champion
- Ben Polland
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
- Joshua Kelley
- Past Champion
- Chez Reavie
Top 30 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List
- Adam Schenk
Top 70 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List
- Adam Hadwin
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
Top 125 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List
- Beau Hossler
- Doug Ghim
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Henrik Norlander
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major Medical Extension
- Aaron Wise
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category
- Ryan Gerard
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Mason Andersen
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Bronson Burgoon
- Anders Albertson
No. 1 Player in PGA TOUR University
- David Ford
Reorder Category (Cat. 37–44)
- Hayden Springer
- Cameron Champ
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Dylan Wu
- Taylor Montgomery
- Pierceson Coody
More details on the Barracuda Championship will be updated as the event progresses.