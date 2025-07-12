Who is playing in the Barracuda Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to be played next week opposite The Open Championship. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, will tee off on Thursday at Old Greenwood in Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California.

Owing to its status, the Barracuda Championship will feature a stacked field filled with European circuit regulars and PGA Tour stars who failed to make the final major of the year. Notably, the event will be headlined by reigning champion Nick Dunlap, returning this week for his second win on the American circuit.

Dunlap comes into the California contest on the back of an impressive T11 finish at John Deere Classic. Having managed three top-20 finishes this season, including a T10 at Sony Open in Hawaii, the 21-year-old starts this week as a strong pick to clinch the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 purse.

Apart from Dunlap, the Barracuda Championship will also feature the likes of Nicolai Højgaard, Cam Davis, Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Beau Hossler and Greyson Sigg, among others. Max Homa will also tee up in the contest.

However, the event will have no player from the top-50 world ranking, owing to its scheduling opposite The Open happening at Royal Portrush.

It is also pertinent to note that the Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event which uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. The format, which has a point-based scoring where the highest score wins, encourages aggressive play. Dunlap won the event in 2024 with 49 points, while the highest-ever score was recorded by Erik van Rooyen in 2021. The South African marked 50 to beat Andrew Putnam.

2025 Barracuda Championship full field

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Barracuda Championship (with their qualification criteria):

Current DP World Tour Points Ranking

Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Joel Girrbach

Jason Scrivener

Max Kieffer

Jacques Kruyswijk

Andrew Wilson

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Dan Bradbury

Marcus Kinhult

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Yuto Katsuragawa

Dylan Frittelli

Todd Clements

Callum Shinkwin

Dale Whitnell

Matthew Baldwin

Manuel Elvira

Marcus Armitage

Calum Hill

Matthias Schwab

Jordan Gumberg

Scott Jamieson

Sam Bairstow

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

Alex Fitzpatrick

Yannik Paul

Jeong Weon Ko

Andrea Pavan

Bernd Wiesberger

Thomas Aiken

Casey Jarvis

Tom Vaillant

Ricardo Gouveia

Shubhankar Sharma

Sean Crocker

Gavin Green

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Kurt Kitayama

Current PGA TOUR Tournament Winners

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Career Money Exemption

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)

Hamish Brown

Michael La Sasso

Patrick Newcomb

Ollie Osborne

Cole Rueck

Cameron Sisk

PGA Club Professional Champion

Ben Polland

PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

Joshua Kelley

Past Champion

Chez Reavie

Top 30 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List

Adam Schenk

Top 70 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List

Adam Hadwin

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Top 125 on Prior Year’s FedExCup Points List

Beau Hossler

Doug Ghim

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major Medical Extension

Aaron Wise

DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category

Ryan Gerard

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Bronson Burgoon

Anders Albertson

No. 1 Player in PGA TOUR University

David Ford

Reorder Category (Cat. 37–44)

Hayden Springer

Cameron Champ

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Wu

Taylor Montgomery

Pierceson Coody

More details on the Barracuda Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

