Who is playing in the BMW Championship 2025? Field Explored

The field for the BMW Championship 2025 is all set following the final round of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. This week witnessed some shuffling in the standings, both at the top as well as at the bottom. Many big names moved up, while some notable names fought hard to get inside the top 50.

The BMW Championship 2025 is set to take place from Thursday, August 14, to Sunday, August 17, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings.

Following the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship, Kurt Kitayama (T9), Bud Cauley (T14), Rickie Fowler (T6), Jhonattan Vegas (T14), and J.T. Poston (T22) were among the big movers as they qualified for next week’s event.

On the other hand, Aldrich Potgieter (T59), Jordan Spieth (T38), Jake Knapp (T62), Wyndham Clark (T56), and Min Woo Lee (T68) slipped out of the top 50 after a poor outing in Memphis. Chris Kirk had a great week and tied for ninth, but could only move to 51st.

The BMW Championship will feature regular names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, while Rory McIlroy is also returning to action after skipping the Memphis event. The top 30 in the standings after this week will head to East Lake for the season finale at the Tour Championship 2025.

Field for the BMW Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the field for the BMW Championship 2025:

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Rory McIlroy (NIR) Xander Schauffele (USA) Justin Thomas (USA) Russell Henley (USA) Collin Morikawa (USA) Harris English (USA) J.J. Spaun (USA) Ludvig Åberg (SWE) Keegan Bradley (USA) Sepp Straka (AUT) Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) Viktor Hovland (NOR) Robert MacIntyre (SCO) Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) Ben Griffin (USA) Shane Lowry (IRL) Maverick McNealy (USA) Justin Rose (ENG) Cameron Young (USA) Sam Burns (USA) Patrick Cantlay (USA) Corey Conners (CAN) Chris Gotterup (USA) Brian Harman (USA) Sungjae Im (KOR) Nick Taylor (CAN) Andrew Novak (USA) Ryan Fox (NZL) Jason Day (AUS) Daniel Berger (USA) Taylor Pendrith (CAN) Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) Akshay Bhatia (USA) Kurt Kitayama (USA) Thomas Detry (BEL) J.T. Poston (USA) Sam Stevens (USA) Denny McCarthy (USA) Lucas Glover (USA) Ryan Gerard (USA) Brian Campbell (USA) Tom Hoge (USA) Michael Kim (USA) Bud Cauley (USA) Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) Harry Hall (ENG) Si Woo Kim (KOR) Jacob Bridgeman (USA) Rickie Fowler (USA)

