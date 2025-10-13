Who is playing in the BMW Ladies Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The LPGA Tour is heading to the Republic of Korea this week for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025. The event will be played from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19 at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do.

The BMW Ladies Championship will be a 78-player field event featuring some big names in women’s golf. Top golfers such as Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda (JPN), and Hyo Joo Kim are in action this week in Korea.

Brooke M. Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko, and defending champion Hannah Green are other notables competing at the BMW Ladies Championship. However, World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull are some of the big names not competing this week.

The purse size of the BMW Ladies Championship is $2,300,000, and players will also receive 500 Race to CME Globe points.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the final field for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Narin An (KOR) Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR) Kumkang Park (KOR) In Gee Chun (KOR) Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR) Sung Hyun Park (KOR) Chella Choi (KOR) Soomin Oh (a) (KOR) Esther Kwon (a) (USA) Eun-Hee Ji (KOR)

CME Globe Points

Minjee Lee (AUS) Miyu Yamashita (JPN) Rio Takeda (JPN) Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) Somi Lee (KOR) Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) Akie Iwai (JPN) Chisato Iwai (JPN) Jin Hee Im (KOR) A Lim Kim (KOR) Andrea Lee (USA) Haeran Ryu (KOR) Sei Young Kim (KOR) Celine Boutier (FRA) Yealimi Noh (USA) Lauren Coughlin (USA) Carlota Ciganda (ESP) Grace Kim (AUS) Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) Jennifer Kupcho (USA) Jin Young Ko (KOR) Maja Stark (SWE) Miranda Wang (CHN) Lottie Woad (ENG) Lindy Duncan (USA) Esther Henseleit (GER) Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) Minami Katsu (JPN) Auston Kim (USA) Linn Grant (SWE) Nasa Hataoka (JPN) Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) Sarah Schmelzel (USA) Gaby Lopez (MEX) Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) Allisen Corpuz (USA) Jenny Bae (USA) Leona Maguire (IRL) Hannah Green (AUS) Manon De Roey (BEL) Cassie Porter (AUS) Yan Liu (CHN) Jenny Shin (KOR) Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP) Gurleen Kaur (USA) Kristen Gillman (USA) Lilia Vu (USA) Saki Baba (JPN) Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) Robyn Choi (AUS) Lucy Li (USA) Ilhee Lee (KOR) Yuri Yoshida (JPN) Brooke Matthews (USA) Nataliya Guseva (UNA) Mary Liu (CHN) Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA) Benedetta Moresco (ITA) Karis Davidson (AUS) Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) Ina Yoon (KOR) Haeji Kang (KOR) Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) Weiwei Zhang (CHN) Paula Reto (RSA)

