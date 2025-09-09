Who is playing in the BMW PGA Championship 2025? Full field explored

The DP World Tour is in Surrey, England, this week for the BMW PGA Championship 2025. One of the Rolex Series events of the Tour will take place from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14 at Wentworth Club, Virginia Water.

The BMW PGA Championship 2025 will feature several notable names from the golf world in action at Wentworth this week. The playing field includes heavyweights such as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy is coming fresh off winning the Irish Open on Sunday and will be looking to win another ahead of the Ryder Cup.

LIV Golf stars such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Dean Burmester are also in action at the BMW PGA Championship. Defending champion Billy Horschel is also making his comeback at Wentworth and is set to play his first event since undergoing surgery a few months ago.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 field explored

Here's the current field for the BMW PGA Championship 2025:

John Parry

Laurie Canter

Keita Nakajima

Kristoffer Reitan

Marco Penge

Corey Conners

Hideki Matsuyama

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Patrick Rodgers

Matti Schmid

Erik van Rooyen

Ben Schmidt

Kazuma Kobori

Marcel Schneider

Angel Ayora

Oliver Lindell

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Francesco Molinari

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Reed

Danny Willett

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Nicolai Højgaard

Ryan Fox

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Pieters

Thriston Lawrence

Alex Noren

Grant Forrest

Ryan Gerard

Daniel Brown

Adrien Saddier

Connor Syme

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Martin Couvra

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Li Haotong

Alejandro del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo

Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Frederic Lacroix

David Ravetto

Harry Hall

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Yuto Katsuragawa

Darius van Driel

Dylan Frittelli

Adrian Meronk

Matthieu Pavon

Ludvig Åberg

Todd Clements

Daniel Hillier

Dale Whitnell

Tom McKibbin

Pablo Larrazábal

Simon Forsström

Jorge Campillo

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

Shaun Norris

Ryggs Johnston

Elvis Smylie

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Gumberg

Dean Burmester

Joaquin Niemann

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

Padraig Harrington

Luke Donald

Brooks Koepka

Billy Horschel

Adam Scott

Joakim Lagergren

Paul O’Hara

Antoine Rozner

Jordan Smith

Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud

Sam Bairstow

Joe Dean

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Yannik Paul

Andy Sullivan

Aaron Cockerill

Francesco Laporta

Bernd Wiesberger

Thomas Detry

Brandon Stone

Jeff Winther

Casey Jarvis

Jayden Schaper

Zander Lombard

Aaron Rai

Shubhankar Sharma

Sean Crocker

David Micheluzzi

Gavin Green

Joost Luiten

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Matthew Baldwin

Jeong Weon Ko

Andrea Pavan

Richie Ramsay

Scott Jamieson

Marcus Kinhult

Jason Scrivener

Tom Vaillant

Darren Fichardt

Thomas Aiken

Maximilian Kieffer

Fabrizio Zanotti

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ivan Cantero

Ricardo Gouveia

Manuel Elvira

Marcus Armitage

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Callum Shinkwin

