Who is playing in the BMW PGA Championship 2025? Full field explored

The DP World Tour is in Surrey, England, this week for the BMW PGA Championship 2025. One of the Rolex Series events of the Tour will take place from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14 at Wentworth Club, Virginia Water.
The BMW PGA Championship 2025 will feature several notable names from the golf world in action at Wentworth this week. The playing field includes heavyweights such as Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg. McIlroy is coming fresh off winning the Irish Open on Sunday and will be looking to win another ahead of the Ryder Cup.
LIV Golf stars such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Dean Burmester are also in action at the BMW PGA Championship. Defending champion Billy Horschel is also making his comeback at Wentworth and is set to play his first event since undergoing surgery a few months ago.
BMW PGA Championship 2025 field explored
Here's the current field for the BMW PGA Championship 2025:
- John Parry
- Laurie Canter
- Keita Nakajima
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Marco Penge
- Corey Conners
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Patrick Rodgers
- Matti Schmid
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ben Schmidt
- Kazuma Kobori
- Marcel Schneider
- Angel Ayora
- Oliver Lindell
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Francesco Molinari
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Patrick Reed
- Danny Willett
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Robert MacIntyre
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ryan Fox
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Pieters
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alex Noren
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Gerard
- Daniel Brown
- Adrien Saddier
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- Martin Couvra
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Li Haotong
- Alejandro del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Matt Wallace
- Niklas Norgaard
- Frederic Lacroix
- David Ravetto
- Harry Hall
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Darius van Driel
- Dylan Frittelli
- Adrian Meronk
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ludvig Åberg
- Todd Clements
- Daniel Hillier
- Dale Whitnell
- Tom McKibbin
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Simon Forsström
- Jorge Campillo
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- Shaun Norris
- Ryggs Johnston
- Elvis Smylie
- Matteo Manassero
- Jordan Gumberg
- Dean Burmester
- Joaquin Niemann
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
- Padraig Harrington
- Luke Donald
- Brooks Koepka
- Billy Horschel
- Adam Scott
- Joakim Lagergren
- Paul O’Hara
- Antoine Rozner
- Jordan Smith
- Romain Langasque
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sam Bairstow
- Joe Dean
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Yannik Paul
- Andy Sullivan
- Aaron Cockerill
- Francesco Laporta
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Thomas Detry
- Brandon Stone
- Jeff Winther
- Casey Jarvis
- Jayden Schaper
- Zander Lombard
- Aaron Rai
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sean Crocker
- David Micheluzzi
- Gavin Green
- Joost Luiten
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Matthew Baldwin
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Andrea Pavan
- Richie Ramsay
- Scott Jamieson
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jason Scrivener
- Tom Vaillant
- Darren Fichardt
- Thomas Aiken
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ivan Cantero
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Manuel Elvira
- Marcus Armitage
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Callum Shinkwin