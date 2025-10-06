Who is playing in the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The LPGA Tour will head to China next week for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025. The next event of the schedule will be played from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, October 12 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will feature a loaded field with several top stars in action this week. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is back in action after skipping the Lotte Championship last week.

Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, and defending champion Ruoning Yin are among the top names to compete this week. However, the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull have opted out of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will have a purse size of $2.20 million and the winner will also receive 500 Race to CME Globe points.

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 field and categories explored

Here's a look at the field and qualification categories for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025:

LPGA Special Exemption

Hira Naveed (AUS)

CME Globe Points

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

Rio Takeda (JPN)

Angel Yin (USA)

Somi Lee (KOR)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

A Lim Kim (KOR)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Miranda Wang (CHN)

Lindy Duncan (USA)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Minami Katsu (JPN)

Auston Kim (USA)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Jenny Bae (USA)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Manon De Roey (BEL)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE)

Cassie Porter (AUS)

Yan Liu (CHN)

Jenny Shin (KOR)

Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)

Gurleen Kaur (USA)

Kristen Gillman (USA)

Lilia Vu (USA)

Saki Baba (JPN)

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Robyn Choi (AUS)

Lucy Li (USA)

Ilhee Lee (KOR)

Yuri Yoshida (JPN)

Brooke Matthews (USA)

Aditi Ashok (IND)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Mary Liu (CHN)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)

Benedetta Moresco (ITA)

Karis Davidson (AUS)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

Ina Yoon (KOR)

Haeji Kang (KOR)

Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

Weiwei Zhang (CHN)

Narin An (KOR)

Paula Reto (RSA)

Celine Borge (NOR)

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN)

Arpichaya Yubol (THA)

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Muni He (CHN)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Chih Yen Chang (TPE)

Yu Yuan Jiang (a) (CHN)

CGA Players

Ruixin Liu (CHN)

Yahui Zhang (CHN)

Shuying Li (CHN)

Yuai Ji (CHN)

Yu Liu (CHN)

Xiaowen Yin (CHN)

Shiyuan Zhou (a) (CHN)

Ying Xu (a) (CHN)

Menghan Li (a) (CHN)

Zixuan Wang (CHN)

Yijia Ren (a) (CHN)

Yujie Liu (a) (CHN)

Zining An (a) (CHN)

Runzhi Pang (CHN)

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

