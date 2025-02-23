Who is playing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025? Full Field Explored

Following a week in Mexico, the PGA Tour returns to the US for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025. The event will take place from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 2, at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 will not feature any of the top ten players in the OWGR. Still, 16 of the top 50 will be in action at the first event of the Florida swing. World No. 17 Russell Henley is the highest-ranked player on the field this week.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, and Brian Harman are among the top players in action this week. Austin Eckroat will look to become the first player since Jack Nicklaus to successfully defend his title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The field for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 explored

Austin Eckroat is the defending champion at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025:

Winner of US Open (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Brian Harman

Shane Lowry

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Kurt Kitayama

PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Davis Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Webb Simpson

Career money exemption

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour/DPWT/Q-school)

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Sponsor exemption

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Luke Clanton

Pierceson Coody

Kris Ventura

Jackson Suber

PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)

Ben Polland

PGA Section Champion

Justin Hicks

Past champion

Sungjae Im

Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

Denny McCarthy

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Patrick Rodgers

Min Woo Lee

Ben Griffin

Brendon Todd

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Top 125 from FedExCup Fall Points List

Beau Hossler

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Joe Highsmith

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

Taylor Montgomery

Bud Cauley

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

PGA Tour University No. 1 from prior season

Michael Thorbjornsen

Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Waring

Jesper Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Matteo Manassero

Thorbjørn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Rikuya Hoshino

Top 30 from Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

Steven Fisk

Tim Widing

Taylor Dickson

Brian Campbell

Harry Higgs

Thomas Rosenmueller

William Mouw

Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Roy

Cristobal Del Solar

Kevin Velo

Braden Thornberry

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

