Who is playing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025? Full Field Explored

Following a week in Mexico, the PGA Tour returns to the US for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025. The event will take place from Thursday, February 27, to Sunday, March 2, at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 will not feature any of the top ten players in the OWGR. Still, 16 of the top 50 will be in action at the first event of the Florida swing. World No. 17 Russell Henley is the highest-ranked player on the field this week.
Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, and Brian Harman are among the top players in action this week. Austin Eckroat will look to become the first player since Jack Nicklaus to successfully defend his title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The field for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 explored
Here's a look at the field for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025:
Winner of US Open (five-year exemption)
- Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Brian Harman
- Shane Lowry
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
- Kurt Kitayama
PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Rafael Campos
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Webb Simpson
Career money exemption
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour/DPWT/Q-school)
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
Sponsor exemption
- Luke Donald
- Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Luke Clanton
- Pierceson Coody
- Kris Ventura
- Jackson Suber
PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
- Ben Polland
PGA Section Champion
- Justin Hicks
Past champion
- Sungjae Im
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Denny McCarthy
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Max Greyserman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Min Woo Lee
- Ben Griffin
- Brendon Todd
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
Top 125 from FedExCup Fall Points List
- Beau Hossler
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- J.J. Spaun
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Daniel Berger
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Joe Highsmith
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major medical extension
- Taylor Montgomery
- Bud Cauley
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
PGA Tour University No. 1 from prior season
- Michael Thorbjornsen
Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Waring
- Jesper Svensson
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Matteo Manassero
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Antoine Rozner
- Rikuya Hoshino
Top 30 from Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Max McGreevy
- Frankie Capan III
- Steven Fisk
- Tim Widing
- Taylor Dickson
- Brian Campbell
- Harry Higgs
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- William Mouw
- Quade Cummins
- Ryan Gerard
- Kevin Roy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Kevin Velo
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda