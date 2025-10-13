Who is playing in the DP World India Championship 2025? Full field explored

The DP World Tour is coming to India for the first time for the DP World India Championship 2025. The inaugural edition of the event will be played from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.
The DP World India Championship 2025 will be a star-studded event with some of the top names in action. The field features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood competing for a purse of $4 million. Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim, Luke Donald, and Anirban Lahiri are among the other top names in the field.
DP World India Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the complete field for the DP World India Championship 2025:
- John Parry
- Keita Nakajima
- Ben Griffin
- Brian Harman
- Angel Ayora
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Mikael Lindberg
- Ben Schmidt
- Jack Senior
- Niklas Lemke
- Freddy Schott
- Clément Sordet
- Rory McIlroy
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Viktor Hovland
- Michael Kim
- Thriston Lawrence
- Grant Forrest
- Adrien Saddier
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- Martin Couvra
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo
- Frederic Lacroix
- David Ravetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daniel Hillier
- Dale Whitnell
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Simon Forsström
- Jorge Campillo
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- Ryggs Johnston
- Jordan Gumberg
- Luke Donald
- Chiragh Kumar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Shiv Kapur
- Eddie Pepperell
- Veer Ahlawat
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Manu Gandas
- Udayan Mane
- Angad Cheema
- N. Thangaraja
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Karan Pratap Singh
- Arjun Prasad
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul
- Tapendra Ghai
- Saptak Talwar
- Shaurya Bhattacharya
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Jamal Hossain
- Varun Parikh
- Shankar Das
- Dhruv Sheoran
- Abhinav Lohan
- Jairaj Singh Sandhu
- Gaurav Pratap Singh
- Rahil Gangjee
- Amardeep Malik
- Akshay Sharma
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Romain Langasque
- Ugo Coussaud
- Joe Dean
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Yannik Paul
- Andy Sullivan
- Aaron Cockerill
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Brandon Stone
- Jeff Winther
- Casey Jarvis
- Jayden Schaper
- Zander Lombard
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sean Crocker
- David Micheluzzi
- Gavin Green
- Joost Luiten
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Matthew Baldwin
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Andrea Pavan
- Richie Ramsay
- Scott Jamieson
- Jason Scrivener
- Tom Vaillant
- Darren Fichardt
- Thomas Aiken
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Manuel Elvira
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcel Schneider
- Joel Girrbach
- Matthias Schwab
- Jens Dantorp
- Ross Fisher
- Robin Williams
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Nathan Kimsey
- Richard Sterne
- Jannik de Bruyn
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Brandon Wu
- Troy Merritt
- Martin Trainer
- Callum Tarren
- Hamish Brown
- Conor Purcell
- Joel Moscatel
- Alexander Levy
- Benjamin Hebert
- Deon Germishuys
- Björn Åkesson
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Pierre Pineau
- Lucas Bjerregaard
