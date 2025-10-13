  • home icon
  Who is playing in the DP World India Championship 2025? Full field explored

Who is playing in the DP World India Championship 2025? Full field explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:27 GMT
2025 Ryder Cup Singles Matches - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy is in field for the DP World India Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The DP World Tour is coming to India for the first time for the DP World India Championship 2025. The inaugural edition of the event will be played from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.

The DP World India Championship 2025 will be a star-studded event with some of the top names in action. The field features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood competing for a purse of $4 million. Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim, Luke Donald, and Anirban Lahiri are among the other top names in the field.

DP World India Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the complete field for the DP World India Championship 2025:

  • John Parry
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Ben Griffin
  • Brian Harman
  • Angel Ayora
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • Mikael Lindberg
  • Ben Schmidt
  • Jack Senior
  • Niklas Lemke
  • Freddy Schott
  • Clément Sordet
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Shane Lowry
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Michael Kim
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Grant Forrest
  • Adrien Saddier
  • Nicolai von Dellingshausen
  • Martin Couvra
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Richard Mansell
  • Jacques Kruyswijk
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Dan Bradbury
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • David Ravetto
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Marcel Siem
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Daniel Hillier
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • Simon Forsström
  • Jorge Campillo
  • Calum Hill
  • Dylan Naidoo
  • Ryggs Johnston
  • Jordan Gumberg
  • Luke Donald
  • Chiragh Kumar
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Shiv Kapur
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Veer Ahlawat
  • Om Prakash Chouhan
  • Manu Gandas
  • Udayan Mane
  • Angad Cheema
  • N. Thangaraja
  • Yuvraj Sandhu
  • Karan Pratap Singh
  • Arjun Prasad
  • Kshitij Naveed Kaul
  • Tapendra Ghai
  • Saptak Talwar
  • Shaurya Bhattacharya
  • Ajeetesh Sandhu
  • Jamal Hossain
  • Varun Parikh
  • Shankar Das
  • Dhruv Sheoran
  • Abhinav Lohan
  • Jairaj Singh Sandhu
  • Gaurav Pratap Singh
  • Rahil Gangjee
  • Amardeep Malik
  • Akshay Sharma
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Söderberg
  • Romain Langasque
  • Ugo Coussaud
  • Joe Dean
  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Yannik Paul
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Aaron Cockerill
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Brandon Stone
  • Jeff Winther
  • Casey Jarvis
  • Jayden Schaper
  • Zander Lombard
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Sean Crocker
  • David Micheluzzi
  • Gavin Green
  • Joost Luiten
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Jeong Weon Ko
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Tom Vaillant
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Thomas Aiken
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Fabrizio Zanotti
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Manuel Elvira
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Joel Girrbach
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Ross Fisher
  • Robin Williams
  • Nicolas Colsaerts
  • Nathan Kimsey
  • Richard Sterne
  • Jannik de Bruyn
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Brandon Wu
  • Troy Merritt
  • Martin Trainer
  • Callum Tarren
  • Hamish Brown
  • Conor Purcell
  • Joel Moscatel
  • Alexander Levy
  • Benjamin Hebert
  • Deon Germishuys
  • Björn Åkesson
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Pierre Pineau
  • Lucas Bjerregaard
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
