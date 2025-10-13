Who is playing in the DP World India Championship 2025? Full field explored

The DP World Tour is coming to India for the first time for the DP World India Championship 2025. The inaugural edition of the event will be played from Thursday, October 16 to Sunday, October 19 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.

The DP World India Championship 2025 will be a star-studded event with some of the top names in action. The field features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood competing for a purse of $4 million. Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim, Luke Donald, and Anirban Lahiri are among the other top names in the field.

DP World India Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the complete field for the DP World India Championship 2025:

John Parry

Keita Nakajima

Ben Griffin

Brian Harman

Angel Ayora

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Mikael Lindberg

Ben Schmidt

Jack Senior

Niklas Lemke

Freddy Schott

Clément Sordet

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland

Michael Kim

Thriston Lawrence

Grant Forrest

Adrien Saddier

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Martin Couvra

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo

Frederic Lacroix

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Daniel Hillier

Dale Whitnell

Pablo Larrazábal

Simon Forsström

Jorge Campillo

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

Ryggs Johnston

Jordan Gumberg

Luke Donald

Chiragh Kumar

Anirban Lahiri

Shiv Kapur

Eddie Pepperell

Veer Ahlawat

Om Prakash Chouhan

Manu Gandas

Udayan Mane

Angad Cheema

N. Thangaraja

Yuvraj Sandhu

Karan Pratap Singh

Arjun Prasad

Kshitij Naveed Kaul

Tapendra Ghai

Saptak Talwar

Shaurya Bhattacharya

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Jamal Hossain

Varun Parikh

Shankar Das

Dhruv Sheoran

Abhinav Lohan

Jairaj Singh Sandhu

Gaurav Pratap Singh

Rahil Gangjee

Amardeep Malik

Akshay Sharma

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud

Joe Dean

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Yannik Paul

Andy Sullivan

Aaron Cockerill

Bernd Wiesberger

Brandon Stone

Jeff Winther

Casey Jarvis

Jayden Schaper

Zander Lombard

Shubhankar Sharma

Sean Crocker

David Micheluzzi

Gavin Green

Joost Luiten

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Matthew Baldwin

Jeong Weon Ko

Andrea Pavan

Richie Ramsay

Scott Jamieson

Jason Scrivener

Tom Vaillant

Darren Fichardt

Thomas Aiken

Maximilian Kieffer

Fabrizio Zanotti

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ricardo Gouveia

Manuel Elvira

Marcus Armitage

Marcel Schneider

Joel Girrbach

Matthias Schwab

Jens Dantorp

Ross Fisher

Robin Williams

Nicolas Colsaerts

Nathan Kimsey

Richard Sterne

Jannik de Bruyn

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Brandon Wu

Troy Merritt

Martin Trainer

Callum Tarren

Hamish Brown

Conor Purcell

Joel Moscatel

Alexander Levy

Benjamin Hebert

Deon Germishuys

Björn Åkesson

Tapio Pulkkanen

Pierre Pineau

Lucas Bjerregaard

