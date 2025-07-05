Who is playing in the Genesis Scottish Open 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to start next week at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, falling a week ahead of The Open Championship, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. The top duo, who skipped two back-to-back PGA Tour events, will return to playing field ahead of the major.
Both Scheffler and McIlroy commits to the Scottish Open after sharing T6 finish at the Travelers Championship in June. Having played the final Signature Event of the season, the ace golfers will be eyeing a big result at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Scottish outing ahead of the final major of the year.
For the unversed, McIlroy won the Scottish Open in 2023 beating native hero Robert MacIntyre by a stroke. Interestingly, the Scotsman won the competition last year now returns this weekend as the defending champion. He is also eligible for the competition as a top-30 finisher from last season's FedExCup points list, like McIlroy and Scheffler.
The trio mentioned above will be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg, among others. Notably, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose and Alex Noren are some other past winners to watch in Scotland this weekend. It is pertinent to note that LIV golfers remain banned from the competition.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open full field
Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Scottish Open (with their qualification criteria):
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
Current Leaders for FedExCup Points
- J.J. Spaun
- Harris English
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor
- Brian Harman
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Fox
- Thomas Detry
- Justin Rose
- Michael Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Joe Highsmith
- Bud Cauley
- Si Woo Kim
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Harry Hall
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Brian Campbell
- Kevin Yu
- Keith Mitchell
- Jake Knapp
- Matti Schmid
- Alex Smalley
- Max Greyserman
- Gary Woodland
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Karl Vilips
- Erik van Rooyen
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Danny Walker
- Sami Valimaki
- Matt McCarty
- Isaiah Salinda
- Tom Kim
- Taylor Moore
- Alejandro Tosti
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Joel Dahmen
- Max McGreevy
- Lee Hodges
- Chris Gotterup
- Andrew Putnam
- Victor Perez
- Henrik Norlander
Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
- Luke Clanton
- David Ford
DP World Tour Eligibility (75 Players)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Sean Crocker
- Francesco Molinari
- Danny Willett
- Paul Waring
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Martin Couvra
- Marco Penge
- Ashun Wu
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Haotong Li
- Laurie Canter
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Matt Wallace
- Niklas Norgaard
- Frederic LaCroix
- David Ravetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Jesper Svensson
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Dylan Frittelli
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Todd Clements
- Daniel Hillier
- Thriston Lawrence
- Dale Whitnell
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Simon Forsström
- Jorge Campillo
- Ockie Strydom
- Daniel Gavins
- Adrien Saddier
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- John Parry
- Shaun Norris
- Ryggs Johnston
- Elvis Smylie
- Matteo Manassero
- Jordan Gumberg
- Padraig Harrington
- Luke Donald
- Aaron Cockerill
- Francesco Laporta
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Antoine Rozner
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Romain Langasque
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sam Bairstow
- Joseph Dean
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Daniel Brown
- Yannik Paul
- Andy Sullivan
Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)
- Alex Noren
Three Spots Allocated to KPGA
- Hongtaek Kim
- Junghwan Lee
- Wooyoung Cho
More details on the Genesis Scottish Open will be updated as the event progresses.