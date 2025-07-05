Who is playing in the Genesis Scottish Open 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 is set to start next week at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, falling a week ahead of The Open Championship, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. The top duo, who skipped two back-to-back PGA Tour events, will return to playing field ahead of the major.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy commits to the Scottish Open after sharing T6 finish at the Travelers Championship in June. Having played the final Signature Event of the season, the ace golfers will be eyeing a big result at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Scottish outing ahead of the final major of the year.

For the unversed, McIlroy won the Scottish Open in 2023 beating native hero Robert MacIntyre by a stroke. Interestingly, the Scotsman won the competition last year now returns this weekend as the defending champion. He is also eligible for the competition as a top-30 finisher from last season's FedExCup points list, like McIlroy and Scheffler.

The trio mentioned above will be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg, among others. Notably, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose and Alex Noren are some other past winners to watch in Scotland this weekend. It is pertinent to note that LIV golfers remain banned from the competition.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open full field

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Scottish Open (with their qualification criteria):

Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Current Leaders for FedExCup Points

J.J. Spaun

Harris English

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Corey Conners

Nick Taylor

Brian Harman

Daniel Berger

Ryan Fox

Thomas Detry

Justin Rose

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Joe Highsmith

Bud Cauley

Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Brian Campbell

Kevin Yu

Keith Mitchell

Jake Knapp

Matti Schmid

Alex Smalley

Max Greyserman

Gary Woodland

Nico Echavarria

Ryo Hisatsune

Karl Vilips

Erik van Rooyen

Aldrich Potgieter

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rasmus Højgaard

Danny Walker

Sami Valimaki

Matt McCarty

Isaiah Salinda

Tom Kim

Taylor Moore

Alejandro Tosti

Nicolai Højgaard

Joel Dahmen

Max McGreevy

Lee Hodges

Chris Gotterup

Andrew Putnam

Victor Perez

Henrik Norlander

Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

Luke Clanton

David Ford

DP World Tour Eligibility (75 Players)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Sean Crocker

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Paul Waring

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Kristoffer Reitan

Martin Couvra

Marco Penge

Ashun Wu

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Haotong Li

Laurie Canter

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Frederic LaCroix

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Yuto Katsuragawa

Keita Nakajima

Jesper Svensson

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Dylan Frittelli

Thorbjørn Olesen

Todd Clements

Daniel Hillier

Thriston Lawrence

Dale Whitnell

Pablo Larrazabal

Simon Forsström

Jorge Campillo

Ockie Strydom

Daniel Gavins

Adrien Saddier

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

John Parry

Shaun Norris

Ryggs Johnston

Elvis Smylie

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Gumberg

Padraig Harrington

Luke Donald

Aaron Cockerill

Francesco Laporta

Bernd Wiesberger

Antoine Rozner

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud

Sam Bairstow

Joseph Dean

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Daniel Brown

Yannik Paul

Andy Sullivan

Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)

Alex Noren

Three Spots Allocated to KPGA

Hongtaek Kim

Junghwan Lee

Wooyoung Cho

More details on the Genesis Scottish Open will be updated as the event progresses.

