The LPGA Tour will continue in the Republic of Korea this week for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025. The biennial team event will be played from Thursday, October 23 to Sunday, October 26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.
The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 will feature eight teams, each having four players. The teams were picked based on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and the top four players from each of the seven countries joined the team.
The eighth team at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 is Team World and will feature top-ranked players from each of the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia, and Africa/Oceania, consisting of 32 star players from different countries.
Three players who qualified for the International Crown had to pull out due to different reasons. Lin Xiyu was on maternity leave and was replaced by Ruixin Liu, while Nelly Korda withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Yealimi Noh. Patty Tavatanakit, who qualified for Thailand, also withdrew and was replaced by Pajaree Anannarukarn.
The fifth edition of the International Crown will be played in three formats over four days. The first three days will be played in fourball format, while the final day’s semifinals and final will have one foursome and two singles matches.
So far, there have not been any repeated winners at the International Crown. Last time, Team Thailand claimed an 11–6.5 win over Australia to take the title.
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 teams explored
Here's a look at all the teams for the upcoming International Crown 2025:
1) World Team
- Lydia Ko (New Zealand) (3)
- Charley Hull (England) (10)
- Brooke Henderson (Canada) (54)
- Hsu Wei-ling (Chinese Taipei) (83)
2) Team Japan
- Miyū Yamashita (6)
- Rio Takeda (11)
- Mao Saigo (12)
- Ayaka Furue (21)
3) Team South Korea
- Kim Hyo-joo (8)
- Ryu Hae-ran (9)
- Ko Jin-young (16)
- Choi Hye-jin (23)
4) Team Australia
- Minjee Lee (4)
- Hannah Green (15)
- Grace Kim (27)
- Stephanie Kyriacou (35)
5) Team United States
- Angel Yin (7)
- Lauren Coughlin (14)
- Lilia Vu (19)
- Yealimi Noh* (24)
6) Team China
- Yin Ruoning (5)
- Zhang Weiwei (99)
- Yan Liu (104)
- Ruixin Liu* (126)
7) Team Sweden
- Maja Stark (13)
- Madelene Sagström (31)
- Ingrid Lindblad (40)
- Linn Grant (42)
8) Team Thailand
- Atthaya Thitikul (1)
- Ariya Jutanugarn (18)
- Chanettee Wannasaen (36)
- Pajaree Anannarukarn* (78)