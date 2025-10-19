The LPGA Tour will continue in the Republic of Korea this week for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025. The biennial team event will be played from Thursday, October 23 to Sunday, October 26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

Ad

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 will feature eight teams, each having four players. The teams were picked based on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and the top four players from each of the seven countries joined the team.

The eighth team at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 is Team World and will feature top-ranked players from each of the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia, and Africa/Oceania, consisting of 32 star players from different countries.

Ad

Trending

Three players who qualified for the International Crown had to pull out due to different reasons. Lin Xiyu was on maternity leave and was replaced by Ruixin Liu, while Nelly Korda withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Yealimi Noh. Patty Tavatanakit, who qualified for Thailand, also withdrew and was replaced by Pajaree Anannarukarn.

The fifth edition of the International Crown will be played in three formats over four days. The first three days will be played in fourball format, while the final day’s semifinals and final will have one foursome and two singles matches.

Ad

So far, there have not been any repeated winners at the International Crown. Last time, Team Thailand claimed an 11–6.5 win over Australia to take the title.

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 teams explored

Nelly Korda pulls out of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at all the teams for the upcoming International Crown 2025:

Ad

1) World Team

Lydia Ko (New Zealand) (3)

Charley Hull (England) (10)

Brooke Henderson (Canada) (54)

Hsu Wei-ling (Chinese Taipei) (83)

2) Team Japan

Miyū Yamashita (6)

Rio Takeda (11)

Mao Saigo (12)

Ayaka Furue (21)

3) Team South Korea

Kim Hyo-joo (8)

Ryu Hae-ran (9)

Ko Jin-young (16)

Choi Hye-jin (23)

4) Team Australia

Minjee Lee (4)

Hannah Green (15)

Grace Kim (27)

Stephanie Kyriacou (35)

5) Team United States

Angel Yin (7)

Lauren Coughlin (14)

Lilia Vu (19)

Yealimi Noh* (24)

6) Team China

Yin Ruoning (5)

Zhang Weiwei (99)

Yan Liu (104)

Ruixin Liu* (126)

7) Team Sweden

Maja Stark (13)

Madelene Sagström (31)

Ingrid Lindblad (40)

Linn Grant (42)

Ad

8) Team Thailand

Atthaya Thitikul (1)

Ariya Jutanugarn (18)

Chanettee Wannasaen (36)

Pajaree Anannarukarn* (78)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More