Who is playing in the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

Following the conclusion of the Honda LPGA Thailand, the LPGA Tour will head to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. The next event on the Tour's schedule will take place from February 27 to March 2 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 will feature several top players next week. Five of the top ten players in the Rolex Women's Golf Ranking will compete for a $2.7 million purse. World No. 6 Ruoning Yin will be the highest-ranked player competing at Sentosa Golf Club.

Besides Yin, the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 field will feature other top stars including Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu and defending champion Hannah Green. Angel Yin, who won the Honda LPGA Thailand, will also be in action next week.

The HSBC Women's World Championship will have a total purse of $2.7 million with the winner earning $1.8 million.

Field explored for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025

Hannah Green is the defending champion at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Kang Danielle (USA)

He Muni (CHN)

Tan Shannon (SGP)

Wang Miranda (CHN)

Chen Xingtong (a) (SGP)

Rolex Ranking

Yin Ruoning (CHN)

Ko Lydia (NZL)

Thitikul Jeeno (THA)

Vu Lilia (USA)

Green Hannah (AUS)

Ryu Haeran (KOR)

Furue Ayaka (JPN)

Boutier Celine (FRA)

Hull Charley (ENG)

Ko Jin Young (KOR)

Yang Amy (KOR)

Yamashita Miyu (JPN)

Coughlin Lauren (USA)

Saso Yuka (JPN)

Takeda Rio (JPN)

Lee Minjee (AUS)

Yin Angel (USA)

Tournament Winners

Tardy Bailey (USA)

Strom Linnea (SWE)

Wannasaen Chanettee (THA)

Jutanugarn Moriya (THA)

Suwannapura Jasmine (THA)

Kim A Lim (KOR)

Noh Yealimi (USA)

Top-80

Saigo Mao (JPN)

Henderson Brooke M. (CAN)

Choi Hye-Jin (KOR)

Stark Maja (SWE)

Im Jin Hee (KOR)

Kupcho Jennifer (USA)

An Narin (KOR)

Guseva Nataliya (UNA)

Grant Linn (SWE)

Hataoka Nasa (JPN)

Ruffels Gabriela (AUS)

Li Lucy (USA)

Schmelzel Sarah (USA)

Jutanugarn Ariya (THA)

Henseleit Esther (GER)

Koerstz Madsen Nanna (DEN)

Lee Andrea (USA)

Shin Jenny (KOR)

Corpuz Allisen (USA)

Valenzuela Albane (SUI)

Kim Grace (AUS)

Anannarukarn Pajaree (THA)

Popov Sophia (GER)

Yubol Arpichaya (THA)

Masson Caroline (GER)

Lee Mi Hyang (KOR)

O'Toole Ryann (USA)

Maguire Leona (IRL)

Kim Hyo Joo (KOR)

Ciganda Carlota (ESP)

Lopez Gaby (MEX)

Kyriacou Stephanie (AUS)

Kim Auston (USA)

Shibuno Hinako (JPN)

Pano Alexa (USA)

Altomare Brittany (USA)

Liu Ruixin (CHN)

