Who is playing in the ISCO Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The ISCO Championship 2025 will start on July 10 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It is one of two PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned events next week opposite the Genesis Scottish Open.
Owing to its scheduling ahead of The Open Championship, the ISCO Championship at Louisville will also feature a strong field headlined by the likes of Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, Camilo Villegas, and Kevin Kisner, among others. Beau Hossler, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles, and Greyson Sigg are among the other names to watch at the event.
For the unversed, Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship last year. The Englishman won the contest in Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, beating Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Rico Hoey, and Pierceson Coody in a dramatic five-way playoff. This has been Hall’s only PGA Tour win to date. However, the 27-year-old will not return to defend his title this weekend as he is committed to the Scottish Open.
It is pertinent to note that the ISCO Championship field will also include DP World Tour regulars. However, LIV golfers remain banned from the competition due to its association with the PGA Tour.
The contest, falling a week ahead of the final major of the year, will see golfers compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 purse.
ISCO Championship full field
Listed below is the complete finalized field for the ISCO Championship 2025 (with their qualification criteria):
Current DP World Tour Points Ranking
- Kevin Chappell
- Angel Ayora
- Hamish Brown
- Casey Jarvis
- Brandon Wu
- Jayden Schaper
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Troy Merritt
- Gavin Green
- Joost Luiten
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Matthew Baldwin
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Andrea Pavan
- Richie Ramsay
- Scott Jamieson
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jason Scrivener
- Tom Vaillant
- Thomas Aiken
- Max Kieffer
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Manuel Elvira
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcel Schneider
- Callum Shinkwin
- Joel Girrbach
- Andrew Wilson
- Matthias Schwab
- Jens Dantorp
- Robin Williams
- Erik Barnes
- Conor Purcell
- Julien Brun
- Dylan Wu
- Alexander Knappe
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Richard Sterne
Current PGA TOUR Tournament Winner (Two-Year Exemption)
- Rafael Campos
- Brice Garnett
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Patton Kizzire
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Seamus Power
- Adam Svensson
- Camilo Villegas
Career Money Exemption
- Kevin Kisner
Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR Member Not Otherwise Exempt)
- J.B. Holmes
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor Exemption (Unrestricted)
- Marcus Byrd
- Brendon Doyle
- Jackson Koivun
- Miles Russell
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Josh Teater
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
- Daniel Iceman
Past Champion
- Jim Herman
Top 30 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List
- Adam Schenk
Top 70 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List
- Adam Hadwin
- Mark Hubbard
Top 125 on Prior Year's FedExCup Fall Points List
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Patrick Fishburn
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Chandler Phillips
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Chan Kim
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Henrik Norlander
- David Skinns
- Sam Ryder
Major Medical Extension
- Ben Martin
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
- Gordon Sargent
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category (Reordered)
- Kris Ventura
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Mason Andersen
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
Reorder Category (Cat. 37 through 44)
- Hayden Springer
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Cameron Champ
- Taylor Montgomery
- Zac Blair
- Matt NeSmith
- James Hahn
- Austin Cook
- Scott Piercy
- Nick Watney
- Tyler Duncan
- George McNeill
- Jonathan Byrd
- Chez Reavie
- Tommy Gainey
- Carl Yuan
- Cody Gribble
- Bill Haas
- Martin Laird
- Brian Stuard
- Jason Dufner
Top 126–150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List
- S.H. Kim
Major Medical Extension (Non-Exempt)
- MJ Daffue
Beyond 150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List
- Martin Trainer
More details on the ISCO Championship will be updated as the event progresses.