Who is playing in the ISCO Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The ISCO Championship 2025 will start on July 10 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It is one of two PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned events next week opposite the Genesis Scottish Open.

Owing to its scheduling ahead of The Open Championship, the ISCO Championship at Louisville will also feature a strong field headlined by the likes of Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, Camilo Villegas, and Kevin Kisner, among others. Beau Hossler, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles, and Greyson Sigg are among the other names to watch at the event.

For the unversed, Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship last year. The Englishman won the contest in Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, beating Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Rico Hoey, and Pierceson Coody in a dramatic five-way playoff. This has been Hall’s only PGA Tour win to date. However, the 27-year-old will not return to defend his title this weekend as he is committed to the Scottish Open.

It is pertinent to note that the ISCO Championship field will also include DP World Tour regulars. However, LIV golfers remain banned from the competition due to its association with the PGA Tour.

The contest, falling a week ahead of the final major of the year, will see golfers compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 purse.

ISCO Championship full field

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the ISCO Championship 2025 (with their qualification criteria):

Current DP World Tour Points Ranking

Kevin Chappell

Angel Ayora

Hamish Brown

Casey Jarvis

Brandon Wu

Jayden Schaper

Shubhankar Sharma

Troy Merritt

Gavin Green

Joost Luiten

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Matthew Baldwin

Jeong Weon Ko

Andrea Pavan

Richie Ramsay

Scott Jamieson

Marcus Kinhult

Jason Scrivener

Tom Vaillant

Thomas Aiken

Max Kieffer

Fabrizio Zanotti

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

Ricardo Gouveia

Manuel Elvira

Marcus Armitage

Marcel Schneider

Callum Shinkwin

Joel Girrbach

Andrew Wilson

Matthias Schwab

Jens Dantorp

Robin Williams

Erik Barnes

Conor Purcell

Julien Brun

Dylan Wu

Alexander Knappe

Jannik De Bruyn

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richard Sterne

Current PGA TOUR Tournament Winner (Two-Year Exemption)

Rafael Campos

Brice Garnett

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Patton Kizzire

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Seamus Power

Adam Svensson

Camilo Villegas

Career Money Exemption

Kevin Kisner

Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR Member Not Otherwise Exempt)

J.B. Holmes

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor Exemption (Unrestricted)

Marcus Byrd

Brendon Doyle

Jackson Koivun

Miles Russell

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Josh Teater

PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

Daniel Iceman

Past Champion

Jim Herman

Top 30 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List

Adam Schenk

Top 70 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List

Adam Hadwin

Mark Hubbard

Top 125 on Prior Year's FedExCup Fall Points List

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Patrick Fishburn

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Chandler Phillips

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Henrik Norlander

David Skinns

Sam Ryder

Major Medical Extension

Ben Martin

PGA TOUR University Accelerated

Gordon Sargent

DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category (Reordered)

Kris Ventura

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Reorder Category (Cat. 37 through 44)

Hayden Springer

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Cameron Champ

Taylor Montgomery

Zac Blair

Matt NeSmith

James Hahn

Austin Cook

Scott Piercy

Nick Watney

Tyler Duncan

George McNeill

Jonathan Byrd

Chez Reavie

Tommy Gainey

Carl Yuan

Cody Gribble

Bill Haas

Martin Laird

Brian Stuard

Jason Dufner

Top 126–150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List

S.H. Kim

Major Medical Extension (Non-Exempt)

MJ Daffue

Beyond 150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List

Martin Trainer

More details on the ISCO Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

