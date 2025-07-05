  • home icon
Who is playing in the ISCO Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 05, 2025 13:24 GMT
ISCO Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
ISCO Championship 2025 full field (Image via Getty)

The ISCO Championship 2025 will start on July 10 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It is one of two PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned events next week opposite the Genesis Scottish Open.

Owing to its scheduling ahead of The Open Championship, the ISCO Championship at Louisville will also feature a strong field headlined by the likes of Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, Camilo Villegas, and Kevin Kisner, among others. Beau Hossler, Justin Lower, Ben Kohles, and Greyson Sigg are among the other names to watch at the event.

For the unversed, Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship last year. The Englishman won the contest in Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, beating Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Rico Hoey, and Pierceson Coody in a dramatic five-way playoff. This has been Hall’s only PGA Tour win to date. However, the 27-year-old will not return to defend his title this weekend as he is committed to the Scottish Open.

It is pertinent to note that the ISCO Championship field will also include DP World Tour regulars. However, LIV golfers remain banned from the competition due to its association with the PGA Tour.

The contest, falling a week ahead of the final major of the year, will see golfers compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 purse.

ISCO Championship full field

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the ISCO Championship 2025 (with their qualification criteria):

Current DP World Tour Points Ranking

  • Kevin Chappell
  • Angel Ayora
  • Hamish Brown
  • Casey Jarvis
  • Brandon Wu
  • Jayden Schaper
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Troy Merritt
  • Gavin Green
  • Joost Luiten
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Jeong Weon Ko
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Marcus Kinhult
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Tom Vaillant
  • Thomas Aiken
  • Max Kieffer
  • Fabrizio Zanotti
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Manuel Elvira
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Joel Girrbach
  • Andrew Wilson
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Robin Williams
  • Erik Barnes
  • Conor Purcell
  • Julien Brun
  • Dylan Wu
  • Alexander Knappe
  • Jannik De Bruyn
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Richard Sterne

Current PGA TOUR Tournament Winner (Two-Year Exemption)

  • Rafael Campos
  • Brice Garnett
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Nick Hardy
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Luke List
  • Peter Malnati
  • Seamus Power
  • Adam Svensson
  • Camilo Villegas

Career Money Exemption

  • Kevin Kisner

Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR Member Not Otherwise Exempt)

  • J.B. Holmes
  • Jimmy Walker

Sponsor Exemption (Unrestricted)

  • Marcus Byrd
  • Brendon Doyle
  • Jackson Koivun
  • Miles Russell
  • Stephen Stallings Jr.
  • Josh Teater

PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

  • Daniel Iceman

Past Champion

  • Jim Herman

Top 30 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List

  • Adam Schenk

Top 70 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List

  • Adam Hadwin
  • Mark Hubbard
Top 125 on Prior Year's FedExCup Fall Points List

  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Chandler Phillips
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Chan Kim
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Henrik Norlander
  • David Skinns
  • Sam Ryder

Major Medical Extension

  • Ben Martin

PGA TOUR University Accelerated

  • Gordon Sargent

DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category (Reordered)

  • Kris Ventura
  • Steven Fisk
  • Kevin Roy
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Jackson Suber
  • Quade Cummins
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Will Chandler
  • Paul Peterson
  • William Mouw
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Harry Higgs
  • John Pak
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Mason Andersen
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Trevor Cone
  • Tim Widing
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Anders Albertson
Reorder Category (Cat. 37 through 44)

  • Hayden Springer
  • Will Gordon
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Cameron Champ
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Zac Blair
  • Matt NeSmith
  • James Hahn
  • Austin Cook
  • Scott Piercy
  • Nick Watney
  • Tyler Duncan
  • George McNeill
  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Chez Reavie
  • Tommy Gainey
  • Carl Yuan
  • Cody Gribble
  • Bill Haas
  • Martin Laird
  • Brian Stuard
  • Jason Dufner

Top 126–150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List

  • S.H. Kim

Major Medical Extension (Non-Exempt)

  • MJ Daffue

Beyond 150 on Prior Season's FedExCup Fall Points List

  • Martin Trainer

More details on the ISCO Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

