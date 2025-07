Who is playing in the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025? Full field explored

The LPGA Tour will return after a week's break with the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025. Next week's event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland.

Since the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 is the last event ahead of the AIG Women's Open, the field will feature several top-ranked players in action. However, the likes of Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin have skipped the event.

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 field will comprise Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Jin Hee Im, Yealimi Noh, Hyo Joo Kim, and Ayaka Furue.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025:

Hannah Darling

Lorna McClymont

Kylie Henry

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

Minjee Lee

Rio Takeda

Nelly Korda

Jin Hee Im

Hye-Jin Choi

Yealimi Noh

Hyo Joo Kim

Ayaka Furue

A Lim Kim

Chisato Iwai

Maja Stark

Lauren Coughlin

Miyu Yamashita

Ariya Jutanugarn

Auston Kim

Lindy Duncan

Esther Henseleit

Megan Khang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ingrid Lindblad

Andrea Lee

Akie Iwai

Allisen Corpuz

Stephanie Kyriacou

Charley Hull

Mi Hyang Lee

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jenny Bae

Sei Young Kim

Miranda Wang

Kristen Gillman

Yan Liu

Ilhee Lee

Lucy Li

Minami Katsu

Saki Baba

Leona Maguire

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Wei-Ling Hsu

Cassie Porter

Jenny Shin

Manon De Roey

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Haeji Kang

Moriya Jutanugarn

Nataliya Guseva

Karis Davidson

Weiwei Zhang

Albane Valenzuela

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Gemma Dryburgh

Amy Yang

Brooke Matthews

Hinako Shibuno

Gabriela Ruffels

Dewi Weber

Aline Krauter

Robyn Choi

Benedetta Moresco

Grace Kim

Arpichaya Yubol

Narin An

Azahara Munoz

Jiwon Jeon

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Hira Naveed

Alexa Pano

Soo Bin Joo

Julia Lopez Ramirez

In Gee Chun

Jing Yan

Mary Liu

Paula Reto

Lottie Woad

Amelia Garvey

Kajsa Arewfjall

Brianna Navarrosa

Chiara Tamburlini

Trichat Cheenglab

Georgia Hall

Shannon Tan

Casandra Alexander

Darcey Harry

Sara Kouskova

Mimi Rhodes

Perrine Delacour

Cara Gainer

Bronte Law

Alice Hewson

Maria Hernandez

Alexandra Forsterling

Liz Young

Kirsten Rudgeley

Emma Spitz

Marta Martin

Pranavi Urs

Lauren Walsh

Agathe Sauzon

Luna Sobron Galmes

Nastasia Nadaud

Alessandra Fanali

Momoka Kobori

Chiara Noja

Helen Briem

Diksha Dagar

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Ursula Wikstrom

Pia Babnik

Amy Taylor

Charlotte Laffar

Moa Folke

Johanna Wrigley

Kelsey MacDonald

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Laura Fuenfstueck

Aunchisa Utama

Kim Metraux

Nuria Iturrioz

Morgane Metraux

Chloe Williams

Rosie Davies

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Lee-Anne Pace

Hannah Screen

Tvesa Malik

Dorthea Forbrigd

Chanoknan Angurasaranee

Anne van Dam

Noora Komulainen

Annabell Fuller

Sofie Bringner

Eleanor Givens

Celine Herbin

Anna Nordqvist

Lisa Pettersson

Smilla Soenderby

Kristyna Napoleaova

Kelsey Bennett

Maha Haddioui

