Who is playing in the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:36 GMT
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Round One - Source: Getty
LPGA LOTTE Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Following a couple of weeks' break, the LPGA Tour is back in action with the LOTTE Championship 2025. The next event on the season's schedule will be played from Wednesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 4, at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

The Lotte Championship will feature some notable names competing for the $3 million purse this week. The field has some big names including Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull in action at Hoakalei CC.

For the uninitiated, Henderson is the only multiple-time champion at the Lotte Championship. Interestingly, both her wins came in successive years, something the defending champion A Lim Kim will try to emulate this week.

LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the complete field and categories for the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  • Youmin Hwang
  • Soyoung Lee
  • Hae In Sung (a)
  • Honorine Nobuta Ferry (a)
  • Alexa Takai (a)

LQR Qualifier

  • Annie Kim
  • Tagiralani Luafalealo

Top-80

  • Nelly Korda
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Yuka Saso
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Megan Khang
  • Narin An
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • A Lim Kim
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Charley Hull
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Lucy Li
  • Amy Yang
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Andrea Lee
  • Jenny Shin
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Linnea Strom
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Leona Maguire
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Auston Kim
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Alexa Pano
  • Alison Lee
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Somi Lee
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Hira Naveed
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Paula Reto
  • Minami Katsu
  • Kristen Gillman
Career Top-20

  • Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

  • In Gee Chun
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Miyu Yamashita

Winner

  • Rio Takeda
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Akie Iwai

Current Year Top-80

  • Lindy Duncan
  • Jenny Bae
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Cassie Porter
  • Saki Baba
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Ina Yoon

Top-10 Epson Tour

  • Lauren Morris
  • Yahui Zhang
  • Jessica Porvasnik
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Madison Young

Points #81-100

  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Hyo Joon Jang
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Savannah Grewal
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • Celine Borge
  • Caroline Inglis

Career Top 40

  • Danielle Kang

Current Season Reshuffle

  • Aline Krauter
  • Dewi Weber
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Robyn Choi
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Brianna Do
  • Kumkang Park
  • Gigi Stoll
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Caroline Masson
  • Kate Smith-Stroh
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Caley McGinty
  • Yu Liu
  • Sofia Garcia
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Adela Cernousek
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Sophia Popov
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Ana Belac
  • Alena Sharp
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Kaitlyn Papp Budde
  • Polly Mack
  • Mina Kreiter
  • Dani Holmqvist
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Heather Lin
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

