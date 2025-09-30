Who is playing in the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following a couple of weeks' break, the LPGA Tour is back in action with the LOTTE Championship 2025. The next event on the season's schedule will be played from Wednesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 4, at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
The Lotte Championship will feature some notable names competing for the $3 million purse this week. The field has some big names including Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull in action at Hoakalei CC.
For the uninitiated, Henderson is the only multiple-time champion at the Lotte Championship. Interestingly, both her wins came in successive years, something the defending champion A Lim Kim will try to emulate this week.
LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the complete field and categories for the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- Youmin Hwang
- Soyoung Lee
- Hae In Sung (a)
- Honorine Nobuta Ferry (a)
- Alexa Takai (a)
LQR Qualifier
- Annie Kim
- Tagiralani Luafalealo
Top-80
- Nelly Korda
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Megan Khang
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- A Lim Kim
- Nasa Hataoka
- Charley Hull
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Amy Yang
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Bailey Tardy
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Linnea Strom
- Ryann O'Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Alison Lee
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Stephanie Meadow
- Hira Naveed
- Anna Nordqvist
- Paula Reto
- Minami Katsu
- Kristen Gillman
Career Top-20
- Stacy Lewis
Major Winner
- In Gee Chun
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Miyu Yamashita
Winner
- Rio Takeda
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
Current Year Top-80
- Lindy Duncan
- Jenny Bae
- Ilhee Lee
- Cassie Porter
- Saki Baba
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Yuri Yoshida
- Ina Yoon
Top-10 Epson Tour
- Lauren Morris
- Yahui Zhang
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Madison Young
Points #81-100
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
Career Top 40
- Danielle Kang
Current Season Reshuffle
- Aline Krauter
- Dewi Weber
- Soo Bin Joo
- Robyn Choi
- Azahara Munoz
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Brianna Do
- Kumkang Park
- Gigi Stoll
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Perrine Delacour
- Caroline Masson
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Mariel Galdiano
- Amanda Doherty
- Caley McGinty
- Yu Liu
- Sofia Garcia
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Adela Cernousek
- Daniela Darquea
- Sophia Popov
- Olivia Cowan
- Ana Belac
- Alena Sharp
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Polly Mack
- Mina Kreiter
- Dani Holmqvist
- Sarah Kemp
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Heather Lin