Who is playing in the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following a couple of weeks' break, the LPGA Tour is back in action with the LOTTE Championship 2025. The next event on the season's schedule will be played from Wednesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 4, at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

The Lotte Championship will feature some notable names competing for the $3 million purse this week. The field has some big names including Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull in action at Hoakalei CC.

For the uninitiated, Henderson is the only multiple-time champion at the Lotte Championship. Interestingly, both her wins came in successive years, something the defending champion A Lim Kim will try to emulate this week.

LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the complete field and categories for the LPGA LOTTE Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Youmin Hwang

Soyoung Lee

Hae In Sung (a)

Honorine Nobuta Ferry (a)

Alexa Takai (a)

LQR Qualifier

Annie Kim

Tagiralani Luafalealo

Top-80

Nelly Korda

Brooke M. Henderson

Hye-Jin Choi

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Alison Lee

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Stephanie Meadow

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Paula Reto

Minami Katsu

Kristen Gillman

Career Top-20

Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Miyu Yamashita

Winner

Rio Takeda

Elizabeth Szokol

Ingrid Lindblad

Chisato Iwai

Akie Iwai

Current Year Top-80

Lindy Duncan

Jenny Bae

Ilhee Lee

Cassie Porter

Saki Baba

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Yuri Yoshida

Ina Yoon

Top-10 Epson Tour

Lauren Morris

Yahui Zhang

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Madison Young

Points #81-100

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Career Top 40

Danielle Kang

Current Season Reshuffle

Aline Krauter

Dewi Weber

Soo Bin Joo

Robyn Choi

Azahara Munoz

Jeongeun Lee5

Brianna Do

Kumkang Park

Gigi Stoll

Pornanong Phatlum

Perrine Delacour

Caroline Masson

Kate Smith-Stroh

Mariel Galdiano

Amanda Doherty

Caley McGinty

Yu Liu

Sofia Garcia

Jaravee Boonchant

Adela Cernousek

Daniela Darquea

Sophia Popov

Olivia Cowan

Ana Belac

Alena Sharp

Pernilla Lindberg

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Polly Mack

Mina Kreiter

Dani Holmqvist

Sarah Kemp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Heather Lin

