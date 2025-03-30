Who is playing in the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025? Complete field explored

The LPGA Tour will now head to North Las Vegas for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025. Next week's event will be played from April 2 to 6 at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Ad

Unlike the usual four-round stroke play events on the LPGA Tour, the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 will be a five-day affair and will be played in two formats. The first two rounds will be played in stroke play format on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will also feature stroke play.

The top eight players will qualify for the match play and compete in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and eventually, the Championship match.

The T-Mobile Match Play 2025 field will feature several top names in women's golf. Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Jeeno Thitikul are all in action in North Las Vegas next week.

Ad

Trending

Reigning champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda will return to defend her title and look to become the first player to successfully do so at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Field explored for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

Nelly Korda is the defending champion at the T-Mobile Match Play (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the T-Mobile Match Play 2025:

Ad

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Ina Yoon (KOR)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Tournament Winners

A Lim Kim (KOR)

Yealimi Noh (USA)

Angel Yin (USA)

Lydia Ko (NZL)

Top-80 Players

Nelly Korda (USA)

Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Maja Stark (SWE)

Yuka Saso (JPN)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Narin An (KOR)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Charley Hull (ENG)

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Lucy Li (USA)

Amy Yang (KOR)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Jenny Shin (KOR)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Bailey Tardy (USA)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

Linnea Strom (SWE)

Ryann O'Toole (USA)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Auston Kim (USA)

Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

Brittany Altomare (USA)

Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

Peiyun Chien (TPE)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback