Who is playing in the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup 2025? Complete field and categories explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 02, 2025 13:24 GMT
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rose Zhang is the defending champion at the Founders Cup (Image Source: Getty)

The LPGA Tour will now head to Bradenton, Florida, next week for the 2025 Founders Cup. The second event of the season will take place at Bradenton Country Club from February 6 to February 9.

The 2025 Founders Cup will feature a full-fledged field of 118 players in action. Several top-ranked players, including Lydia Ko, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and defending champion Rose Zhang, will be back in the competition.

Former champions such as Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko will also be competing in this year's event. Top British golfer Charley Hull is set to make her first start of the season after skipping the HGV Tournament of Champions.

The Field explored for the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup 2025

Here's the complete field for the 2025 Founders Cup:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  1. Alexandra Swayne
  2. Brittany Lincicome

Top-80

  1. Nelly Korda
  2. Lydia Ko
  3. Ayaka Furue
  4. Hannah Green
  5. Lauren Coughlin
  6. Mao Saigo
  7. Jin Young Ko
  8. Brooke M. Henderson
  9. Celine Boutier
  10. Chanettee Wannasaen
  11. Maja Stark
  12. Yuka Saso
  13. Jin Hee Im
  14. Jennifer Kupcho
  15. Megan Khang
  16. Nataliya Guseva
  17. Angel Yin
  18. Nasa Hataoka
  19. Charley Hull
  20. Gabriela Ruffels
  21. Sarah Schmelzel
  22. Ariya Jutanugarn
  23. Yealimi Noh
  24. Yu Liu
  25. Nanna Madsen
  26. Andrea Lee
  27. Allisen Corpuz
  28. Albane Valenzuela
  29. Moriya Jutanugarn
  30. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  31. Lexi Thompson
  32. Bailey Tardy
  33. Sophia Popov
  34. Madelene Sagstrom
  35. Minjee Lee
  36. Caroline Masson
  37. Mi Hyang Lee
  38. Linnea Strom
  39. Leona Maguire
  40. Hyo Joo Kim
  41. Gaby Lopez
  42. Stephanie Kyriacou
  43. Auston Kim
  44. Hinako Shibuno
  45. Alexa Pano
  46. Ashleigh Buhai
  47. Yuna Nishimura
  48. Somi Lee
  49. Hira Naveed
  50. Georgia Hall
  51. Paula Reto
  52. Wei-Ling Hsu
  53. Minami Katsu
  54. Gemma Dryburgh
  55. Kristen Gillman

Career Top-20

  1. Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

  1. In Gee Chun
  2. Sung Hyun Park
  3. Jeongeun Lee6

Winner

  1. Cheyenne Knight
  2. Elizabeth Szokol

Non-Member Win

  1. Rio Takeda

Top-10 Epson Tour

  1. Lauren Stephenson
  2. Fatima Fernandez Cano
  3. Jessica Porvasnik
  4. Brooke Matthews
  5. Ingrid Lindblad
  6. Jenny Bae
  7. Fiona Xu
  8. Madison Young
  9. Cassie Porter

Points #81-100

  1. Weiwei Zhang
  2. Emily Kristine Pedersen
  3. Lauren Hartlage
  4. Hyo Joon Jang
  5. Aditi Ashok
  6. Ssu-Chia Cheng
  7. Yan Liu
  8. Lindy Duncan
  9. Frida Kinhult
  10. Bianca Pagdanganan
  11. Xiaowen Yin
  12. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  13. Karis Davidson
  14. Nicole Broch Estrup
  15. Morgane Metraux
  16. Savannah Grewal
  17. Jiwon Jeon
  18. Dani Holmqvist
  19. Celine Borge
  20. Caroline Inglis

Career Top-40

  1. Eun-Hee Ji
  2. Danielle Kang

Top-25 Final Qualifying

  1. Miyu Yamashita
  2. Chisato Iwai
  3. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  4. Manon De Roey
  5. Akie Iwai
  6. Gigi Stoll
  7. Ina Yoon
  8. Yuri Yoshida
  9. Julia Lopez Ramirez
  10. Dewi Weber
  11. Kumkang Park
  12. Gurleen Kaur
  13. Adela Cernousek
  14. Mariel Galdiano
  15. Soo Bin Joo
  16. Azahara Munoz
  17. Benedetta Moresco
  18. Mary Liu
  19. Kate Smith-Stroh
  20. Ana Belac
  21. Caley McGinty
  22. Alena Sharp
  23. Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
