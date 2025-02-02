Who is playing in the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The LPGA Tour will now head to Bradenton, Florida, next week for the 2025 Founders Cup. The second event of the season will take place at Bradenton Country Club from February 6 to February 9.
The 2025 Founders Cup will feature a full-fledged field of 118 players in action. Several top-ranked players, including Lydia Ko, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and defending champion Rose Zhang, will be back in the competition.
Former champions such as Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko will also be competing in this year's event. Top British golfer Charley Hull is set to make her first start of the season after skipping the HGV Tournament of Champions.
The Field explored for the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup 2025
Here's the complete field for the 2025 Founders Cup:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- Alexandra Swayne
- Brittany Lincicome
Top-80
- Nelly Korda
- Lydia Ko
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Megan Khang
- Nataliya Guseva
- Angel Yin
- Nasa Hataoka
- Charley Hull
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Nanna Madsen
- Andrea Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Albane Valenzuela
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Lexi Thompson
- Bailey Tardy
- Sophia Popov
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Minjee Lee
- Caroline Masson
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Yuna Nishimura
- Somi Lee
- Hira Naveed
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Minami Katsu
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
Career Top-20
- Stacy Lewis
Major Winner
- In Gee Chun
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
Winner
- Cheyenne Knight
- Elizabeth Szokol
Non-Member Win
- Rio Takeda
Top-10 Epson Tour
- Lauren Stephenson
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Jenny Bae
- Fiona Xu
- Madison Young
- Cassie Porter
Points #81-100
- Weiwei Zhang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Aditi Ashok
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Yan Liu
- Lindy Duncan
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Dani Holmqvist
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
Career Top-40
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
Top-25 Final Qualifying
- Miyu Yamashita
- Chisato Iwai
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Manon De Roey
- Akie Iwai
- Gigi Stoll
- Ina Yoon
- Yuri Yoshida
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Dewi Weber
- Kumkang Park
- Gurleen Kaur
- Adela Cernousek
- Mariel Galdiano
- Soo Bin Joo
- Azahara Munoz
- Benedetta Moresco
- Mary Liu
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Ana Belac
- Caley McGinty
- Alena Sharp
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
