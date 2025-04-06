Who is playing in the Masters 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The top golfers of the world are heading to Georgia this week for the Masters 2025. The first major of the season will be played from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13 at Augusta National.

The Masters 2025 will feature 96 players in action, all invited through various qualification categories. The field also includes 12 LIV Golf-associated professionals, who qualified via different categories.

Nineteen past Green Jacket holders will be in action next week, including Bernhard Langer, Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, and three-time champion Phil Mickelson. However, five-time champion Tiger Woods will not compete this time as he continues to recover from his Achilles heel injury.

Field for the Masters 2025 explored

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Masters 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the Masters 2025:

Masters champions (lifetime exemption)

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Adam Scott

Phil Mickelson

Bubba Watson

Danny Willett

Charl Schwartzel

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Jose Maria Olazabal

Vijay Singh

Mike Weir

US Open winners (last five years)

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open winners (last five years)

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Smith

Brian Harman

PGA Championship winners (last five years)

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Winners of The Players (last three years)

Rory McIlroy

US Amateur winner and runner-up

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

Latin America Amateur winner

Justin Hastings (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur winner

Evan Beck (a)

NCAA Division I champion

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Top 12 and ties from 2024 Masters

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Will Zalatoris

Cameron Young

Max Homa

Cam Davis

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Top four and ties from 2024 U.S. Open

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Top four and ties from The Open 2024

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Thriston Lawrence

Top four and ties from 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

PGA Tour winners of full FedExCup point events since 2024 Masters

Min Woo Lee

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Sepp Straka

Keegan Bradley

Davis Thompson

Aaron Rai

Taylor Pendrith

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Nick Taylor

Joe Highsmith

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

Jhonattan Vegas

Brian Campbell

Patton Kizzire

Davis Riley

Rafael Campos

Qualifiers for 2024 Tour Championship

Shane Lowry

Akshay Bhatia

Sam Burns

Sahith Theegala

Sungjae Im

Byeong-Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Kirk

Nick Dunlap

Tom Hoge

OWGR top 50 from end of 2024

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Tom Kim

Denny McCarthy

Lucas Glover

Rasmus Højgaard

OWGR top 50 from the week before Masters

Daniel Berger

Michael Kim

J.J. Spaun

Laurie Canter

Stephan Jaeger

Max Greyserman

Special invitees

Joaquin Niemann

Nicolai Højgaard

