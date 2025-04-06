Who is playing in the Masters 2025? Complete field and categories explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Golf: Augusta National Women
The Masters 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The top golfers of the world are heading to Georgia this week for the Masters 2025. The first major of the season will be played from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13 at Augusta National.

The Masters 2025 will feature 96 players in action, all invited through various qualification categories. The field also includes 12 LIV Golf-associated professionals, who qualified via different categories.

Nineteen past Green Jacket holders will be in action next week, including Bernhard Langer, Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, and three-time champion Phil Mickelson. However, five-time champion Tiger Woods will not compete this time as he continues to recover from his Achilles heel injury.

Field for the Masters 2025 explored

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Masters 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the Masters 2025:

Masters champions (lifetime exemption)

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jon Rahm
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Adam Scott
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Bubba Watson
  • Danny Willett
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Zach Johnson
  • Bernhard Langer
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Fred Couples
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Vijay Singh
  • Mike Weir

US Open winners (last five years)

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open winners (last five years)

  • Xander Schauffele
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Cameron Smith
  • Brian Harman

PGA Championship winners (last five years)

  • Justin Thomas
  • Brooks Koepka

Winners of The Players (last three years)

  • Rory McIlroy

US Amateur winner and runner-up

  • Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • Noah Kent (a)
Latin America Amateur winner

  • Justin Hastings (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur winner

  • Evan Beck (a)

NCAA Division I champion

  • Hiroshi Tai (a)

Top 12 and ties from 2024 Masters

  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Cameron Young
  • Max Homa
  • Cam Davis
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Adam Schenk

Top four and ties from 2024 U.S. Open

  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Tony Finau

Top four and ties from The Open 2024

  • Justin Rose
  • Billy Horschel
  • Thriston Lawrence

Top four and ties from 2024 PGA Championship

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Thomas Detry

PGA Tour winners of full FedExCup point events since 2024 Masters

  • Min Woo Lee
  • Russell Henley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Sepp Straka
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Davis Thompson
  • Aaron Rai
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Harris English
  • J.T. Poston
  • Nick Taylor
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Kevin Yu
  • Matt McCarty
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Brian Campbell
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Davis Riley
  • Rafael Campos

Qualifiers for 2024 Tour Championship

  • Shane Lowry
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Sam Burns
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Sungjae Im
  • Byeong-Hun An
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Chris Kirk
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Tom Hoge

OWGR top 50 from end of 2024

  • Corey Conners
  • Jason Day
  • Tom Kim
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Lucas Glover
  • Rasmus Højgaard

OWGR top 50 from the week before Masters

  • Daniel Berger
  • Michael Kim
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Laurie Canter
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Max Greyserman

Special invitees

  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Nicolai Højgaard
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

