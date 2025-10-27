Who is playing in the Maybank Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The LPGA Tour will head to Malaysia this week for the Maybank Championship 2025. The next event on the LPGA schedule will be played from Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club's West Course.

The Maybank Championship will be a small 78-player no-cut event and will feature some of the top-ranked players this week. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul will be in action alongside the likes of Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda and Angel Yin. Former World No. 1 Ruoning Yin is the defending champion and will look to become the first back-to-back winner here.

The purse size of the Maybank Championship remains at $3 million and the winner will receive $450,000.

Maybank Championship 2025 field and categories explored

Here's a look at the complete field for the Maybank Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Ashley Lau (MAS) Mirabel Ting (MAS) Liyana Durisic (MAS) Genevieve Ling (MAS) Kelly Tan (MAS) Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul (a) (THA) Achiraya Sriwong (a) (THA) Namo Luangnitikul (a) (THA) Cholcheva Wongras (THA) Kan Bunnabodee (THA)

CME Globe Points

Jeeno Thitikul (THA) Miyu Yamashita (JPN) Rio Takeda (JPN) Angel Yin (USA) Somi Lee (KOR) Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) Akie Iwai (JPN) Chisato Iwai (JPN) Jin Hee Im (KOR) A Lim Kim (KOR) Lydia Ko (NZL) Andrea Lee (USA) Haeran Ryu (KOR) Sei Young Kim (KOR) Celine Boutier (FRA) Yealimi Noh (USA) Ayaka Furue (JPN) Carlota Ciganda (ESP) Grace Kim (AUS) Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) Ruoning Yin (CHN) Miranda Wang (CHN) Lottie Woad (ENG) Lindy Duncan (USA) Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) Minami Katsu (JPN) Auston Kim (USA) Linn Grant (SWE) Nasa Hataoka (JPN) Gaby Lopez (MEX) Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) Jenny Bae (USA) Leona Maguire (IRL) Hannah Green (AUS) Manon De Roey (BEL) Patty Tavatanakit (THA) Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA) Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE) Cassie Porter (AUS) Yan Liu (CHN) Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP) Gurleen Kaur (USA) Kristen Gillman (USA) Lilia Vu (USA) Saki Baba (JPN) Robyn Choi (AUS) Lucy Li (USA) Ilhee Lee (KOR) Yuri Yoshida (JPN) Aditi Ashok (IND) Nataliya Guseva (UNA) Mary Liu (CHN) Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA) Benedetta Moresco (ITA) Karis Davidson (AUS) Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) Ina Yoon (KOR) Haeji Kang (KOR) Gemma Dryburgh (SCO) Weiwei Zhang (CHN) Paula Reto (RSA) Elizabeth Szokol (USA) Celine Borge (NOR) Albane Valenzuela (SUI) Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) Arpichaya Yubol (THA)

