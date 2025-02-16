Who is playing in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour now heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025, which will be played from Thursday, February 20, to Sunday, February 23, at Vidanta Vallarta. This will be the final event before the Tour begins its East Coast swing.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 will not feature many top names, as none of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will be in action. However, five of the top 50 ranked players will compete, with Maverick McNealy (27th) being the highest-ranked player in the field.
Other notable players in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld field include Ben Griffin, Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, and defending champion Jake Knapp.
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Full Field explored
Here's a look at the full field for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025:
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Kurt Kitayama
PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Rafael Campos
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
Career money exemption
- Ryan Palmer
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Piercy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Blades Brown
- Justin Hastings
- José Cristóbal Islas
Sponsor exemption (designated)
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Erich Fortlage
- Gerardo Gomez
- Leandro Mihaich
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Jose Antonio Safa
PGA Section Champion
- Jesse Droemer
Open Qualifying
- Luke Gifford
- Riley Lewis
- Hayden Springer
- Matthew Watkins
Top 70 on last season's FedExCup points list
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ben Griffin
- Victor Perez
Top 125 from last season's FedExCup Fall points list
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Joe Highsmith
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major medical extension
- Taylor Montgomery
- Trey Mullinax
- Will Gordon
- Tyler McCumber
- Ben Martin
PGA Tour University No. 1 from last season
- Michael Thorbjornsen
Top 10 and ties from last event
- Will Chandler
Top 10 from last year's DP World Tour
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Waring
- Jesper Svensson
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Matteo Manassero
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Antoine Rozner
- Rikuya Hoshino
Top 30 from last season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Max McGreevy
- Frankie Capan III
- Steven Fisk
- Tim Widing
- Taylor Dickson
- Brian Campbell
- Harry Higgs
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- William Mouw
- Quade Cummins
- Ryan Gerard
- Kevin Roy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Kevin Velo
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda
- Karl Vilips
- Jackson Suber
- Jeremy Paul
- Mason Andersen
- John Pak
- Kris Ventura
- Kaito Onishi
- Ricky Castillo
- Trevor Cone
- Danny Walker
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Noah Goodwin
Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
- Lanto Griffin
- Hayden Buckley
- Takumi Kanaya
- Alejandro Tosti
- Matthew Riedel
300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
- Aaron Baddeley