Who is playing in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour now heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025, which will be played from Thursday, February 20, to Sunday, February 23, at Vidanta Vallarta. This will be the final event before the Tour begins its East Coast swing.

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 will not feature many top names, as none of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will be in action. However, five of the top 50 ranked players will compete, with Maverick McNealy (27th) being the highest-ranked player in the field.

Other notable players in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld field include Ben Griffin, Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, and defending champion Jake Knapp.

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Full Field explored

Here's a look at the full field for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025:

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Akshay Bhatia

Rafael Campos

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Stephan Jaeger

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Career money exemption

Ryan Palmer

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Blades Brown

Justin Hastings

José Cristóbal Islas

Sponsor exemption (designated)

Santiago de la Fuente

Erich Fortlage

Gerardo Gomez

Leandro Mihaich

Alvaro Ortiz

Jose Antonio Safa

PGA Section Champion

Jesse Droemer

Open Qualifying

Luke Gifford

Riley Lewis

Hayden Springer

Matthew Watkins

Top 70 on last season's FedExCup points list

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

Victor Perez

Top 125 from last season's FedExCup Fall points list

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Joe Highsmith

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

Taylor Montgomery

Trey Mullinax

Will Gordon

Tyler McCumber

Ben Martin

PGA Tour University No. 1 from last season

Michael Thorbjornsen

Top 10 and ties from last event

Will Chandler

Top 10 from last year's DP World Tour

Rasmus Højgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Waring

Jesper Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Matteo Manassero

Thorbjørn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Rikuya Hoshino

Top 30 from last season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

Steven Fisk

Tim Widing

Taylor Dickson

Brian Campbell

Harry Higgs

Thomas Rosenmueller

William Mouw

Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Roy

Cristobal Del Solar

Kevin Velo

Braden Thornberry

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

Karl Vilips

Jackson Suber

Jeremy Paul

Mason Andersen

John Pak

Kris Ventura

Kaito Onishi

Ricky Castillo

Trevor Cone

Danny Walker

Aldrich Potgieter

Noah Goodwin

Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School

Lanto Griffin

Hayden Buckley

Takumi Kanaya

Alejandro Tosti

Matthew Riedel

300 PGA TOUR career cuts made

Aaron Baddeley

