Who is playing in the Open Championship 2025? Full-field explored

The Open Championship is set to take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This is the third time the oldest major is returning to the venue and the first time since 2019.

Ad

The Open Championship field will feature the top names from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, as well as the LIV Golf circuit. A whopping 19 players from the Saudi-backed circuit will compete at the fourth major of the season.

On Sunday, July 13, Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid became the latest names to qualify for the Open Championship 2025 after the Genesis Scottish Open results. On the other hand, Si Woo Kim replaced the injured Ernie Els in the playing field.

Ad

Trending

The Open Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the current field for the Open Championship 2025:

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Adam

Mikiya Akutsu

Byeong Hun An

John Axelsen

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

George Bloor

Keegan Bradley

Daniel Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Sebastian Cave

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Martin Couvra

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nico Echavarria

Si Woo Kim

Harris English

Ethan Fang

OJ Farrell

Darren Fichardt

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Connor Graham

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Daniel Hillier

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Stephan Jaeger

Filip Jakubcik

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Ryggs Johnston

Frazer Jones

Matthew Jordan

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Riki Kawamoto

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Chris Kirk

Curtis Knipes

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

Haotong Li

Oliver Lindell

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Dylan Naidoo

Bryan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Jacob Skov Olesen

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Ryan Peake

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Kristoffer Reitan

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Jesper Sandborg

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Young-han Song

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Richard Teder

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Daniel van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Lee Westwood

Cameron Young

Daniel Young

Kevin Yu

Sampson Zheng

Chris Gotterup

Nicolai Hojgaard

Matti Schmid

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More