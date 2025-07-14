Who is playing in the Open Championship 2025? Full-field explored

The Open Championship is set to take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This is the third time the oldest major is returning to the venue and the first time since 2019.
The Open Championship field will feature the top names from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, as well as the LIV Golf circuit. A whopping 19 players from the Saudi-backed circuit will compete at the fourth major of the season.
On Sunday, July 13, Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid became the latest names to qualify for the Open Championship 2025 after the Genesis Scottish Open results. On the other hand, Si Woo Kim replaced the injured Ernie Els in the playing field.
The Open Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the current field for the Open Championship 2025:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Cameron Adam
- Mikiya Akutsu
- Byeong Hun An
- John Axelsen
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- George Bloor
- Keegan Bradley
- Daniel Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Sebastian Cave
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Darren Clarke
- Corey Conners
- Martin Couvra
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nico Echavarria
- Si Woo Kim
- Harris English
- Ethan Fang
- OJ Farrell
- Darren Fichardt
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Connor Graham
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Julien Guerrier
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Daniel Hillier
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Stephan Jaeger
- Filip Jakubcik
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Ryggs Johnston
- Frazer Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Takumi Kanaya
- Riki Kawamoto
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Chris Kirk
- Curtis Knipes
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Justin Leonard
- Haotong Li
- Oliver Lindell
- Shane Lowry
- Curtis Luck
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matteo Manassero
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Dylan Naidoo
- Bryan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Andrew Novak
- Jacob Skov Olesen
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ryan Peake
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Jesper Sandborg
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Young-han Song
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Jesper Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Richard Teder
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Daniel van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Lee Westwood
- Cameron Young
- Daniel Young
- Kevin Yu
- Sampson Zheng
- Chris Gotterup
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Matti Schmid