Who is playing in the PGA Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 11, 2025 15:44 GMT
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn
Xander Schauffele is defending champion at the PGA Championship 2025 (image Source: Imagn)

The golf superstars are set to head to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the PGA Championship 2025. The 107th edition of the event will be played from Thursday, May 15, to Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Club.

The field for the PGA Championship 2025 is nearly set, unless any non-qualified players win the ongoing Truist Championship or the Myrtle Beach Classic. The field features 14 past champions in action, as well as 16 LIV Golf-associated professionals.

Tiger Woods is set to miss the second major championship of the season as he is still recovering from his Achilles heel injury. Billy Horschel has also pulled out of the event after announcing that he is undergoing surgery.

PGA Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the players who have qualified for the PGA Championship 2025:

PGA champions (lifetime)

  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jimmy Walker
  • Jason Day
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jason Dufner
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Y.E. Yang
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Shaun Micheel

Masters champions (last five years)

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jon Rahm
  • Hideki Matsuyama

US Open champions (last five years)

  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (last five years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith
  • Shane Lowry

The top three from the International Federation Ranking

  • John Catlin
  • Daniel van Tonder
  • Takumi Kanaya

Senior PGA champion

  • Richard Bland

Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Thomas Detry
  • Justin Rose
  • Billy Horschel
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Lee Hodges
  • Taylor Moore
  • Alex Noren
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Dean Burmester

Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship

  • Tyler Collet
  • Jesse Droemer
  • Brian Bergstol
  • Michael Block
  • Dylan Newman
  • Brandon Bingaman
  • Ryan Lenahan
  • Andre Chi
  • John Somers
  • Justin Hicks
  • Rupe Taylor
  • Tom Johnson
  • Nic Ishee
  • Eric Steger
  • Bob Sowards
  • Bobby Gates
  • Greg Koch
  • Timothy Wiseman
  • Larkin Gross
  • Michael Kartrude

PGA Tour winners (from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic)

  • Davis Riley
  • Cam Davis
  • Davis Thompson
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Aaron Rai
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Kevin Yu
  • Matt McCarty
  • J.T. Poston
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Rafael Campos
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sepp Straka
  • Harris English
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Brian Campbell
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Russell Henley
  • Karl Vilips
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Garrick Higgo
Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

  • Sungjae Im
  • Andrew Novak
  • Corey Conners
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sam Burns
  • Tom Hoge
  • Ben Griffin,
  • Tony Finau
  • Max Greyserman
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Daniel Berger
  • Lucas Glover
  • Adam Scott
  • Tom Kim
  • Michael Kim
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Eric Cole
  • Sam Stevens
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Seamus Power
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Bud Cauley

Ryder Cup players from 2023 (if still in top 100 in OWGR)

  • Max Homa
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Nicolai Højgaard

Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour

  • Keita Nakajima
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Marco Penge

Special invitations

  • Laurie Canter
  • Luke Donald
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Beau Hossler
  • Dustin Johnson
  • John Keefer
  • Chris Kirk
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Jake Knapp
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Justin Lower
  • Max McGreevy
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Shaun Norris
  • Thorbjorn Olesen
  • John Parry
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • David Puig
  • Patrick Reed
  • Elvis Smylie
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Eric van Rooyen
  • Matt Wallace
  • Gary Woodland
  • Cameron Young
  • Will Zalatoris
