Who is playing in the Players Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour is set to move to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for The Players Championship 2025. The premier event of the circuit is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass.
The Players Championship will feature 144 players competing for a whopping $25,000,000 purse. Since the event is also regarded as the fifth major, most of the top players on the PGA Tour will be in action at TPC Sawgrass.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending back-to-back champion and will be looking to register a three-peat. Tiger Woods, who was expected to make his comeback this week, will continue to remain out of action on the PGA Tour.
Field explored for the Players Championship 2025
Here's a look at the field and categories for the Players Championship 2025:
PGA Tour winner in the past year
- Ludvig Aberg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Chris Gotterup
- Harry Hall
- Joe Highsmith
- Billy Horschel
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patton Kizzire
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Yu
Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)
- Justin Thomas
Winner of the US Open (five-year exemption)
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Gary Woodland
Winner of the PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
- Collin Morikawa
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Brian Harman
Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)
- Viktor Hovland
- Patrick Cantlay
Winner of WGC event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Kurt Kitayama
Top 125 in the prior season's FedExCup points list
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Denny McCarthy
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Young
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Eric Cole
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Tom Kim
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Lee Hodges
- Keith Mitchell
- Emiliano Grillo
- Jordan Spieth
- Patrick Fishburn
- Victor Perez
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Adam Svensson
- Carson Young
- Luke List
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- J.J. Spaun
- David Lipsky
- Adam Schenk
- Ben Kohles
- Daniel Berger
- Rickie Fowler
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Brice Garnett
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Top 50 in OWGR
- Laurie Canter
- Rasmus Højgaard
Next top players in current year's FedExCup points list
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Isaiah Salinda
- Kris Ventura
- Max McGreevy
- Ryan Gerard
- Lanto Griffin
- Hayden Springer
- Jackson Suber
- Kevin Roy
- Jesper Svensson
- Will Gordon
- Camilo Villegas
- Will Chandler
- Alejandro Tosti
- Frankie Capan III
- Trey Mullinax
- Bud Cauley