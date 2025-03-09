Who is playing in the Players Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour is set to move to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for The Players Championship 2025. The premier event of the circuit is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass.

The Players Championship will feature 144 players competing for a whopping $25,000,000 purse. Since the event is also regarded as the fifth major, most of the top players on the PGA Tour will be in action at TPC Sawgrass.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending back-to-back champion and will be looking to register a three-peat. Tiger Woods, who was expected to make his comeback this week, will continue to remain out of action on the PGA Tour.

Field explored for the Players Championship 2025

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Players Championship 2025:

PGA Tour winner in the past year

Ludvig Aberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Chris Gotterup

Harry Hall

Joe Highsmith

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger

Patton Kizzire

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu

Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)

Justin Thomas

Winner of the US Open (five-year exemption)

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Winner of the PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

Collin Morikawa

Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Brian Harman

Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Winner of WGC event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

Top 125 in the prior season's FedExCup points list

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Denny McCarthy

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Cameron Young

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Eric Cole

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Tom Kim

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Lee Hodges

Keith Mitchell

Emiliano Grillo

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Brice Garnett

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Top 50 in OWGR

Laurie Canter

Rasmus Højgaard

Next top players in current year's FedExCup points list

Aldrich Potgieter

Isaiah Salinda

Kris Ventura

Max McGreevy

Ryan Gerard

Lanto Griffin

Hayden Springer

Jackson Suber

Kevin Roy

Jesper Svensson

Will Gordon

Camilo Villegas

Will Chandler

Alejandro Tosti

Frankie Capan III

Trey Mullinax

Bud Cauley

