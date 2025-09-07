Who is playing in the Procore Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

After a three-week break, the PGA Tour is back with the Procore Championship 2025. The first event of the FedExCup Fall will take place at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14.
Although the Procore Championship is a Fall event, it will be star-studded since Team USA players will be in action for the Ryder Cup warm-up. Ten of the 12 team members of the US Ryder Cup team are in the field this week.
Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are the highest-ranked players at the Procore Championship. Maverick McNealy, who didn't get a Ryder Cup spot despite being tenth in the points list, is also in the field this week.
Procore Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Procore Championship 2025:
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
- Collin Morikawa
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
- Justin Thomas
- Gary Woodland
Winner - World Golf Championship Event
- Sam Burns
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, Genesis Invitational (Last three years)
- Russell Henley
Winner – FedExCup (Last five years)
- Patrick Cantlay
Tournament winner (Last two years)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Brice Garnett
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Cameron Young
- Webb Simpson
Career money exemption
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption - DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category
- Matthew Adams
- James Hahn
Sponsor exemption - PGA Tour Member not otherwise exempt
- Jonathan Byrd
- Nick Watney
Sponsor exemption - unrestricted
- George McNeill
- Chez Reavie
- Ethan Fang
- Justin Hastings
- Tyler Watts
- Gunner Wiebe
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
- Tom Johnson
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Tom Hoge
Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility List through the Playoffs
- Adam Hadwin
- Eric Cole
- Max Greyserman
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Matt Kuchar
- Chan Kim
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major Medical Extension
- Trey Mullinax
PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season
- Luke Clanton
- Gordon Sargent
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
- Jackson Koivun
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered
- Kevin Roy
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Max McGreevy
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Jesper Svensson
- Harry Higgs
- Ricky Castillo
- Jackson Suber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kris Ventura
- Paul Peterson
- Jeremy Paul
- Takumi Kanaya
- Steven Fisk
- Lanto Griffin
- Noah Goodwin
- Quade Cummins
- Frankie Capan III
- Will Chandler
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Taylor Dickson
- John Pak
- Hayden Buckley
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Matthew Riedel
- Trevor Cone
- Kevin Velo
- Philip Knowles
- Braden Thornberry
- Kevin Streelman
- Mason Andersen
- Kaito Onishi
- Tim Widing
- Anders Albertson
- Vince Covello
- David Ford
- Harrison Endycott
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
- Hayden Springer
- Cameron Champ
- Will Gordon
- Taylor Montgomery
- Joseph Bramlett
- Zac Blair
- Ben Martin
- Matt NeSmith
- Scott Piercy
- Chesson Hadley
- Martin Laird