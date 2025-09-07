Who is playing in the Procore Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:17 GMT
Procore Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Procore Championship (Image Source Getty)

After a three-week break, the PGA Tour is back with the Procore Championship 2025. The first event of the FedExCup Fall will take place at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14.

Ad

Although the Procore Championship is a Fall event, it will be star-studded since Team USA players will be in action for the Ryder Cup warm-up. Ten of the 12 team members of the US Ryder Cup team are in the field this week.

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are the highest-ranked players at the Procore Championship. Maverick McNealy, who didn't get a Ryder Cup spot despite being tenth in the points list, is also in the field this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Procore Championship 2025 field explored

Patton Kizzire is the defendign champion at the Procore Championship (Image Source: Getty)
Patton Kizzire is the defendign champion at the Procore Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the Procore Championship 2025:

Ad

Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Justin Thomas
  • Gary Woodland

Winner - World Golf Championship Event

  • Sam Burns

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, Genesis Invitational (Last three years)

  • Russell Henley

Winner – FedExCup (Last five years)

  • Patrick Cantlay

Tournament winner (Last two years)

  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Brian Campbell
  • Rafael Campos
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Harris English
  • Brice Garnett
  • Ben Griffin
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Nick Hardy
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Max Homa
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Tom Kim
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Luke List
  • Peter Malnati
  • Matt McCarty
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Taylor Moore
  • William Mouw
  • Seamus Power
  • Davis Riley
  • Adam Svensson
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Davis Thompson
  • Karl Vilips
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Cameron Young
  • Webb Simpson
Ad

Career money exemption

  • Ryan Palmer
  • Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption - DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category

  • Matthew Adams
  • James Hahn

Sponsor exemption - PGA Tour Member not otherwise exempt

  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Nick Watney

Sponsor exemption - unrestricted

  • George McNeill
  • Chez Reavie
  • Ethan Fang
  • Justin Hastings
  • Tyler Watts
  • Gunner Wiebe

PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

  • Tom Johnson

Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List

  • Adam Schenk
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Tom Hoge

Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility List through the Playoffs

Ad
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Eric Cole
  • Max Greyserman
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Victor Perez

Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists

  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Doug Ghim
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Chandler Phillips
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Chan Kim
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Alex Smalley
  • David Skinns
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder

Major Medical Extension

  • Trey Mullinax

PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season

  • Luke Clanton
  • Gordon Sargent

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

  • Jackson Koivun

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered

Ad
  • Kevin Roy
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Max McGreevy
  • Danny Walker
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Harry Higgs
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Jackson Suber
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Kris Ventura
  • Paul Peterson
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Steven Fisk
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Quade Cummins
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Will Chandler
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Taylor Dickson
  • John Pak
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Trevor Cone
  • Kevin Velo
  • Philip Knowles
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Mason Andersen
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Tim Widing
  • Anders Albertson
  • Vince Covello
  • David Ford
  • Harrison Endycott

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

  • Hayden Springer
  • Cameron Champ
  • Will Gordon
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Zac Blair
  • Ben Martin
  • Matt NeSmith
  • Scott Piercy
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Martin Laird
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications