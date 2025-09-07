Who is playing in the Procore Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

After a three-week break, the PGA Tour is back with the Procore Championship 2025. The first event of the FedExCup Fall will take place at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, from Thursday, September 11 to Sunday, September 14.

Ad

Although the Procore Championship is a Fall event, it will be star-studded since Team USA players will be in action for the Ryder Cup warm-up. Ten of the 12 team members of the US Ryder Cup team are in the field this week.

Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, and Collin Morikawa are the highest-ranked players at the Procore Championship. Maverick McNealy, who didn't get a Ryder Cup spot despite being tenth in the points list, is also in the field this week.

Ad

Trending

Procore Championship 2025 field explored

Patton Kizzire is the defendign champion at the Procore Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the field for the Procore Championship 2025:

Ad

Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Winner - World Golf Championship Event

Sam Burns

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, Genesis Invitational (Last three years)

Russell Henley

Winner – FedExCup (Last five years)

Patrick Cantlay

Tournament winner (Last two years)

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Brice Garnett

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Cameron Young

Webb Simpson

Ad

Career money exemption

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption - DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category

Matthew Adams

James Hahn

Sponsor exemption - PGA Tour Member not otherwise exempt

Jonathan Byrd

Nick Watney

Sponsor exemption - unrestricted

George McNeill

Chez Reavie

Ethan Fang

Justin Hastings

Tyler Watts

Gunner Wiebe

PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

Tom Johnson

Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Tom Hoge

Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility List through the Playoffs

Ad

Adam Hadwin

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major Medical Extension

Trey Mullinax

PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

Jackson Koivun

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered

Ad

Kevin Roy

Michael Thorbjornsen

Max McGreevy

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Jesper Svensson

Harry Higgs

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kris Ventura

Paul Peterson

Jeremy Paul

Takumi Kanaya

Steven Fisk

Lanto Griffin

Noah Goodwin

Quade Cummins

Frankie Capan III

Will Chandler

Thomas Rosenmueller

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Hayden Buckley

Cristobal Del Solar

Matthew Riedel

Trevor Cone

Kevin Velo

Philip Knowles

Braden Thornberry

Kevin Streelman

Mason Andersen

Kaito Onishi

Tim Widing

Anders Albertson

Vince Covello

David Ford

Harrison Endycott

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

Hayden Springer

Cameron Champ

Will Gordon

Taylor Montgomery

Joseph Bramlett

Zac Blair

Ben Martin

Matt NeSmith

Scott Piercy

Chesson Hadley

Martin Laird

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More