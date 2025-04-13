Who is playing in the RBC Heritage 2025? Complete field and categories explored

Following the Masters, the PGA Tour will head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage 2025. The next Signature event of the season will be played from Thursday, April 17, to Sunday, April 20, at Harbor Town Golf Links.
The RBC Heritage 2025 will feature the top players in the FedEx Cup competing for a purse of $20 million. While most high-ranked players will be in the field this week, Rory McIlroy will again skip the event after competing last year. For the uninitiated, next week's event isn't part of his regular schedule.
The RBC Heritage 2025 field will have 43 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will be back in action to defend his title. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Sahith Theegala are other popular names competing at Harbor Town Golf Links.
Last year, the World No. 1 golfer posted a 3-stroke win over Theegala to claim his fourth victory of the 2024 season. However, he has yet to win a title this season and hopes to earn his first win of the year next week.
RBC Heritage 2025 field and categories explored
Here's a look at the field and categories for the RBC Heritage 2025:
Top 50 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (through Masters Tournament)
- J.J. Spaun
- Michael Kim
- Maverick McNealy
- Lucas Glover
- Nick Taylor
- Min Woo Lee
- Joe Highsmith
- Harris English
- Daniel Berger
- Jacob Bridgeman
Aon Swing 5 (through Valero Texas Open)
- Ryan Gerard
- Karl Vilips
- Gary Woodland
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sami Valimaki
Current Year Tournament Winners
- Brian Campbell
Sponsor Exemptions (Members Not Otherwise Exempt)
- Rickie Fowler
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Jordan Spieth
Current FedExCup Points List
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Rose
- Bud Cauley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Stevens