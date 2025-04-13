Who is playing in the RBC Heritage 2025? Complete field and categories explored

Following the Masters, the PGA Tour will head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage 2025. The next Signature event of the season will be played from Thursday, April 17, to Sunday, April 20, at Harbor Town Golf Links.

The RBC Heritage 2025 will feature the top players in the FedEx Cup competing for a purse of $20 million. While most high-ranked players will be in the field this week, Rory McIlroy will again skip the event after competing last year. For the uninitiated, next week's event isn't part of his regular schedule.

The RBC Heritage 2025 field will have 43 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will be back in action to defend his title. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Sahith Theegala are other popular names competing at Harbor Town Golf Links.

Last year, the World No. 1 golfer posted a 3-stroke win over Theegala to claim his fourth victory of the 2024 season. However, he has yet to win a title this season and hopes to earn his first win of the year next week.

RBC Heritage 2025 field and categories explored

Rory McIlroy will skip the RBC Heritage 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field and categories for the RBC Heritage 2025:

Top 50 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (through Masters Tournament)

J.J. Spaun

Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy

Lucas Glover

Nick Taylor

Min Woo Lee

Joe Highsmith

Harris English

Daniel Berger

Jacob Bridgeman

Aon Swing 5 (through Valero Texas Open)

Ryan Gerard

Karl Vilips

Gary Woodland

Ryo Hisatsune

Sami Valimaki

Current Year Tournament Winners

Brian Campbell

Sponsor Exemptions (Members Not Otherwise Exempt)

Rickie Fowler

Mackenzie Hughes

Jordan Spieth

Current FedExCup Points List

Andrew Novak

Justin Rose

Bud Cauley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Stevens

