Who is playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025? Full field explored

After an intense Ryder Cup week, the PGA Tour is back with the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. The second event of the FedExCup Fall season will take place from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5, at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Ad

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 will lack star power, and none of the top 30-ranked players are in the field. World No. 34 Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked player in action this week.

For the second time in a row, the purse size of the Sanderson Farms Championship has been slashed. This year's edition will have a total prize money of $6 million, with the winner bagging $1.08 million.

Trending

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:

Akshay Bhatia

Min Woo Lee

Sam Stevens

J.T. Poston

Rasmus Højgaard

Jacob Bridgeman

Thriston Lawrence

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Wallace

Byeong Hun An

Davis Thompson

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Davis Riley

Kevin Yu

Nicolai Højgaard

Tom Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Matti Schmid

Emiliano Grillo

Erik van Rooyen

Mac Meissner

Mark Hubbard

Michael Thorbjornsen

Thorbjørn Olesen

Max McGreevy

Pierceson Coody

Patrick Fishburn

Beau Hossler

Eric Cole

Ryo Hisatsune

Sami Valimaki

Rico Hoey

Victor Perez

Keith Mitchell

Nick Dunlap

Max Homa

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Moore

Jesper Svensson

David Lipsky

Kevin Roy

Vince Whaley

Niklas Norgaard

Matt Kuchar

Garrick Higgo

Matthieu Pavon

Alex Smalley

Lee Hodges

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

Antoine Rozner

Andrew Putnam

Luke Clanton

Justin Lower

Matteo Manassero

Harry Higgs

Lanto Griffin

Carson Young

Seamus Power

Hayden Springer

Jackson Suber

Adam Hadwin

Isaiah Salinda

Joel Dahmen

Steven Fisk

Chandler Phillips

Taylor Montgomery

Sam Ryder

Paul Peterson

Chan Kim

David Skinns

Patton Kizzire

Ricky Castillo

Kris Ventura

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Henrik Norlander

Zach Johnson

Danny Walker

Quade Cummins

Chad Ramey

Ben Silverman

Noah Goodwin

Thomas Rosenmueller

Adam Svensson

Frankie Capan III

Greyson Sigg

Jeremy Paul

Brice Garnett

Joseph Bramlett

Cameron Champ

Peter Malnati

Will Gordon

Rafael Campos

Luke List

Brandt Snedeker

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Will Chandler

Zac Blair

Tim Widing

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Camilo Villegas

Matthew Riedel

Braden Thornberry

Kevin Velo

Hayden Buckley

Francesco Molinari

Kaito Onishi

Doc Redman

Mason Andersen

Norman Xiong

Ryan Palmer

Anders Albertson

Ryan Armour

Vince Covello

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Harrison Endycott

David Ford

Cameron Huss

Michael La Sasso

Grant Landry

Kye Meeks

Gordon Sargent

Aaron Wise

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More