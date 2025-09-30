Who is playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025? Full field explored

After an intense Ryder Cup week, the PGA Tour is back with the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. The second event of the FedExCup Fall season will take place from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5, at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
The Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 will lack star power, and none of the top 30-ranked players are in the field. World No. 34 Akshay Bhatia is the highest-ranked player in action this week.
For the second time in a row, the purse size of the Sanderson Farms Championship has been slashed. This year's edition will have a total prize money of $6 million, with the winner bagging $1.08 million.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:
- Akshay Bhatia
- Min Woo Lee
- Sam Stevens
- J.T. Poston
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Thriston Lawrence
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt Wallace
- Byeong Hun An
- Davis Thompson
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Yu
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Tom Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Matti Schmid
- Emiliano Grillo
- Erik van Rooyen
- Mac Meissner
- Mark Hubbard
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Max McGreevy
- Pierceson Coody
- Patrick Fishburn
- Beau Hossler
- Eric Cole
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sami Valimaki
- Rico Hoey
- Victor Perez
- Keith Mitchell
- Nick Dunlap
- Max Homa
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Moore
- Jesper Svensson
- David Lipsky
- Kevin Roy
- Vince Whaley
- Niklas Norgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Garrick Higgo
- Matthieu Pavon
- Alex Smalley
- Lee Hodges
- Takumi Kanaya
- Doug Ghim
- Antoine Rozner
- Andrew Putnam
- Luke Clanton
- Justin Lower
- Matteo Manassero
- Harry Higgs
- Lanto Griffin
- Carson Young
- Seamus Power
- Hayden Springer
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Hadwin
- Isaiah Salinda
- Joel Dahmen
- Steven Fisk
- Chandler Phillips
- Taylor Montgomery
- Sam Ryder
- Paul Peterson
- Chan Kim
- David Skinns
- Patton Kizzire
- Ricky Castillo
- Kris Ventura
- Adam Schenk
- Ben Kohles
- Henrik Norlander
- Zach Johnson
- Danny Walker
- Quade Cummins
- Chad Ramey
- Ben Silverman
- Noah Goodwin
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Adam Svensson
- Frankie Capan III
- Greyson Sigg
- Jeremy Paul
- Brice Garnett
- Joseph Bramlett
- Cameron Champ
- Peter Malnati
- Will Gordon
- Rafael Campos
- Luke List
- Brandt Snedeker
- Taylor Dickson
- John Pak
- Will Chandler
- Zac Blair
- Tim Widing
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Camilo Villegas
- Matthew Riedel
- Braden Thornberry
- Kevin Velo
- Hayden Buckley
- Francesco Molinari
- Kaito Onishi
- Doc Redman
- Mason Andersen
- Norman Xiong
- Ryan Palmer
- Anders Albertson
- Ryan Armour
- Vince Covello
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Harrison Endycott
- David Ford
- Cameron Huss
- Michael La Sasso
- Grant Landry
- Kye Meeks
- Gordon Sargent
- Aaron Wise