Who is playing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024? Field and qualification explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 28 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event, taking place a couple of weeks ahead of the Masters, has some of the biggest PGA Tour stars headlining it. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the stacked 138-player field.
The 14th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked field compete for a $9.1 million prize purse. The champion golfer will bag the $1.68 million paycheck along with 500 FedEx Cup points.
Apart from Scheffler, the prestigious event’s field will also have big names like US Open champion Wyndham Clark and the Houston Open defending champion Tony Finau competing.
Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim and Jake Knapp are some other names to watch next weekend. Tiger Woods will continue his hiatus from the PGA Tour and will stay out of the competition. Players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have also decided to not play next weekend.
It is pertinent to note that the Houston Open is back on the circuit schedule after a year’s break.
Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 field
Here is the complete field for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 along with the players’ eligibility criteria:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Scottie Scheffler
Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Kurt Kitayama
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Tony Finau
- Nick Hardy
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Jake Knapp
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Will Zalatoris
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Padraig Harrington
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Sam Bennett
- Cole Hammer
- Ryan Palmer
- Kris Ventura
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Jesse Droemer
- Past champion
- Lanto Griffin
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
- Scott Stallings
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Martin Laird
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Carl Yuan
Major Medical Extension for Houston Open
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bud Cauley
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jorge Campillo
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Norman Xiong
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Harrison Endycott
- Trace Crowe
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Hayden Springer
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
- Bronson Burgoon
- Erik Barnes
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Chappell
- Martin Trainer
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Henrik Norlander
More details on the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.