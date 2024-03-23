Who is playing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024? Field and qualification explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 28 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event, taking place a couple of weeks ahead of the Masters, has some of the biggest PGA Tour stars headlining it. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the stacked 138-player field.

The 14th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked field compete for a $9.1 million prize purse. The champion golfer will bag the $1.68 million paycheck along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Apart from Scheffler, the prestigious event’s field will also have big names like US Open champion Wyndham Clark and the Houston Open defending champion Tony Finau competing.

Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Kurt Kitayama, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim and Jake Knapp are some other names to watch next weekend. Tiger Woods will continue his hiatus from the PGA Tour and will stay out of the competition. Players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have also decided to not play next weekend.

It is pertinent to note that the Houston Open is back on the circuit schedule after a year’s break.

Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 field

Here is the complete field for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 along with the players’ eligibility criteria:

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Scottie Scheffler

Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Tony Finau

Nick Hardy

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Jake Knapp

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Padraig Harrington

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Sam Bennett

Cole Hammer

Ryan Palmer

Kris Ventura

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Jesse Droemer

Past champion

Lanto Griffin

Top 30 in FedExCup Points List

Scott Stallings

Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Carl Yuan

Major Medical Extension for Houston Open

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jacob Bridgeman

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List

Henrik Norlander

More details on the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.