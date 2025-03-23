Who is playing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will head to Houston, Texas, for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The next event on the schedule will be played from Thursday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30, at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Since the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 is being played just two weeks before the Masters Tournament, several top names will be playing here for preparation. The field will feature 19 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR.
Scottie Scheffler, who settled for a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open last year, will be looking to complete the unfinished business this time. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has also committed to the event after his historic win at The Players Championship.
Field explored for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025
Here's a look at the field for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Wyndham Clark
- Maverick McNealy
- Sahith Theegala
- Sungjae Im
- Aaron Rai
- J.J. Spaun
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Taylor
- Tony Finau
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Max Greyserman
- Taylor Pendrith
- Stephan Jaeger
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Eckroat
- Nico Echavarria
- Ben Griffin
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Michael Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Matt McCarty
- Joe Highsmith
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Si Woo Kim
- Thriston Lawrence
- Eric Cole
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max McGreevy
- Adam Hadwin
- Taylor Moore
- Kevin Yu
- Andrew Novak
- Sam Stevens
- Matt Wallace
- Jake Knapp
- Beau Hossler
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Erik van Rooyen
- Justin Lower
- Niklas Norgaard
- Lee Hodges
- Kurt Kitayama
- Harry Hall
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Victor Perez
- Charley Hoffman
- Doug Ghim
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Jesper Svensson
- Keith Mitchell
- Karl Vilips
- Matti Schmid
- Matteo Manassero
- Alex Smalley
- Patrick Fishburn
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Adam Schenk
- Paul Waring
- Mark Hubbard
- Davis Riley
- Rico Hoey
- Seamus Power
- Patton Kizzire
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Antoine Rozner
- Emiliano Grillo
- Carson Young
- Hayden Springer
- Ben Kohles
- Luke List
- Adam Svensson
- Frankie Capan III
- Peter Malnati
- Mac Meissner
- Chan Kim
- Steven Fisk
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sam Ryder
- Greyson Sigg
- Chandler Phillips
- Danny Walker
- Sami Valimaki
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Joel Dahmen
- Ryan Gerard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Ben Silverman
- William Mouw
- Harry Higgs
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gary Woodland
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Rafael Campos
- Kevin Roy
- Tim Widing
- Kris Ventura
- Henrik Norlander
- Alejandro Tosti
- Taylor Dickson
- Jackson Suber
- Paul Peterson
- Chris Gotterup
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Nate Lashley
- Taylor Montgomery
- Camilo Villegas
- Quade Cummins
- John Pak
- Vincent Norrman
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Ricky Castillo
- Lanto Griffin
- David Skinns
- Braden Thornberry
- Will Chandler
- Chad Ramey
- Zach Johnson
- Nick Hardy
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
- Hayden Buckley
- Kevin Velo
- Noah Goodwin
- Aaron Baddeley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Mason Andersen
- Kaito Onishi
- Trey Mullinax
- Trevor Cone
- Padraig Harrington
- Danny Willett
- Ryan Palmer
- Matthew Riedel
- Francesco Molinari
- Jimmy Walker
- Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Covello
- Noah Kent
- Carlos Sainz Jr