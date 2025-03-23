Who is playing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will head to Houston, Texas, for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The next event on the schedule will be played from Thursday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30, at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Ad

Since the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 is being played just two weeks before the Masters Tournament, several top names will be playing here for preparation. The field will feature 19 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR.

Scottie Scheffler, who settled for a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open last year, will be looking to complete the unfinished business this time. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has also committed to the event after his historic win at The Players Championship.

Ad

Trending

Field explored for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

Here's a look at the field for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025:

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Wyndham Clark

Maverick McNealy

Sahith Theegala

Sungjae Im

Aaron Rai

J.J. Spaun

Thomas Detry

Nick Taylor

Tony Finau

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Max Greyserman

Taylor Pendrith

Stephan Jaeger

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Nico Echavarria

Ben Griffin

Rasmus Højgaard

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Matt McCarty

Joe Highsmith

Jhonattan Vegas

Si Woo Kim

Thriston Lawrence

Eric Cole

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nicolai Højgaard

Max McGreevy

Adam Hadwin

Taylor Moore

Kevin Yu

Andrew Novak

Sam Stevens

Matt Wallace

Jake Knapp

Beau Hossler

Thorbjørn Olesen

Erik van Rooyen

Justin Lower

Niklas Norgaard

Lee Hodges

Kurt Kitayama

Harry Hall

Jacob Bridgeman

Victor Perez

Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Jesper Svensson

Keith Mitchell

Karl Vilips

Matti Schmid

Matteo Manassero

Alex Smalley

Patrick Fishburn

Aldrich Potgieter

Ryo Hisatsune

Adam Schenk

Paul Waring

Mark Hubbard

Davis Riley

Rico Hoey

Seamus Power

Patton Kizzire

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Antoine Rozner

Emiliano Grillo

Carson Young

Hayden Springer

Ben Kohles

Luke List

Adam Svensson

Frankie Capan III

Peter Malnati

Mac Meissner

Chan Kim

Steven Fisk

Takumi Kanaya

Sam Ryder

Greyson Sigg

Chandler Phillips

Danny Walker

Sami Valimaki

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Joel Dahmen

Ryan Gerard

Rikuya Hoshino

Ben Silverman

William Mouw

Harry Higgs

Isaiah Salinda

Gary Woodland

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rafael Campos

Kevin Roy

Tim Widing

Kris Ventura

Henrik Norlander

Alejandro Tosti

Taylor Dickson

Jackson Suber

Paul Peterson

Chris Gotterup

Thomas Rosenmueller

Nate Lashley

Taylor Montgomery

Camilo Villegas

Quade Cummins

John Pak

Vincent Norrman

Cristobal Del Solar

Kyle Westmoreland

Ricky Castillo

Lanto Griffin

David Skinns

Braden Thornberry

Will Chandler

Chad Ramey

Zach Johnson

Nick Hardy

Jeremy Paul

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Hayden Buckley

Kevin Velo

Noah Goodwin

Aaron Baddeley

Brandt Snedeker

Mason Andersen

Kaito Onishi

Trey Mullinax

Trevor Cone

Padraig Harrington

Danny Willett

Ryan Palmer

Matthew Riedel

Francesco Molinari

Jimmy Walker

Bronson Burgoon

Vince Covello

Noah Kent

Carlos Sainz Jr

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback