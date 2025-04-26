  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who is playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Full field explored

Who is playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Full field explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:40 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. The tournament features a full-size field as it's a regular PGA Tour event.

Ad

The next week's event field features the likes of top-ranked golfers on the circuit, such as Gary Woodland, current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and former Masters winner Jordan Spieth, among others.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is scheduled to kick off with its first round on May 1, and it will run for four days before concluding with its finale on Sunday, May 4.

The Byron Nelson Championship is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It was started in 1944, and last year Taylor Pendrith won the event, who will return to defend his title in 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A look into the field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Here is the field of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

  • Gary Woodland
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Sam Burns
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Brian Campbell
  • Rafael Campos
  • Cam Davis
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Brice Garnett
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Hardy
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Lee Hodges
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Tom Kim
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Jake Knapp
  • Luke List
  • Peter Malnati
  • Matt McCarty
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Taylor Moore
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Seamus Power
  • Davis Riley
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Adam Svensson
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Karl Vilips
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Matt Wallace
  • Kevin Yu
  • Webb Simpson
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Pierceson Coody
  • Zach Johnson
  • Blades Brown
  • Noah Kent
  • Kris Kim
  • Tommy Morrison
  • Seungbin Choi
  • Gabe Reynolds
  • Sung Kang
  • Christo Lamprecht
  • Sungjae Im
  • Adam Schenk
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Eric Cole
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Ben Griffin
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Victor Perez
  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Doug Ghim
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Sam Stevens
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Matti Schmid
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Michael Kim
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Chan Kim
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Nate Lashley
  • Ryan Fox
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Alex Smalley
  • David Skinns
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Will Gordon
  • Ben Martin
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Alejandro Tosti
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Danny Walker
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Max McGreevy
  • Kris Ventura
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Kevin Roy
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Jackson Suber
  • Quade Cummins
  • Will Chandler
  • Paul Peterson
  • William Mouw
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Harry Higgs
  • Matteo Manassero
  • John Pak
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Norman Xiong
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Philip Knowles
  • Mason Andersen
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Trevor Cone
  • Tim Widing
  • Vince Covello
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Paul Waring
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Anders Albertson
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Scott Gutschewski
  • Zac Blair
  • Hayden Springer
  • S.H. Kim
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications