Who is playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Full field explored

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. The tournament features a full-size field as it's a regular PGA Tour event.

The next week's event field features the likes of top-ranked golfers on the circuit, such as Gary Woodland, current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and former Masters winner Jordan Spieth, among others.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is scheduled to kick off with its first round on May 1, and it will run for four days before concluding with its finale on Sunday, May 4.

The Byron Nelson Championship is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It was started in 1944, and last year Taylor Pendrith won the event, who will return to defend his title in 2025.

A look into the field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Here is the field of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:

Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Jordan Spieth

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Pierceson Coody

Zach Johnson

Blades Brown

Noah Kent

Kris Kim

Tommy Morrison

Seungbin Choi

Gabe Reynolds

Sung Kang

Christo Lamprecht

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Will Zalatoris

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Trey Mullinax

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Alejandro Tosti

Jeremy Paul

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ryan Gerard

Aldrich Potgieter

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Niklas Norgaard

Antoine Rozner

Norman Xiong

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Brandon Matthews

Scott Gutschewski

Zac Blair

Hayden Springer

S.H. Kim

