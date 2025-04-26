Who is playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Full field explored

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. The tournament features a full-size field as it's a regular PGA Tour event.
The next week's event field features the likes of top-ranked golfers on the circuit, such as Gary Woodland, current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and former Masters winner Jordan Spieth, among others.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is scheduled to kick off with its first round on May 1, and it will run for four days before concluding with its finale on Sunday, May 4.
The Byron Nelson Championship is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It was started in 1944, and last year Taylor Pendrith won the event, who will return to defend his title in 2025.
A look into the field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025
Here is the field of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025:
- Gary Woodland
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sam Burns
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Jordan Spieth
- Adam Svensson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Webb Simpson
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
- Pierceson Coody
- Zach Johnson
- Blades Brown
- Noah Kent
- Kris Kim
- Tommy Morrison
- Seungbin Choi
- Gabe Reynolds
- Sung Kang
- Christo Lamprecht
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Will Zalatoris
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ben Griffin
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Trey Mullinax
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Alejandro Tosti
- Jeremy Paul
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Ryan Gerard
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- Matteo Manassero
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Niklas Norgaard
- Antoine Rozner
- Norman Xiong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Vince Covello
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Brandon Matthews
- Scott Gutschewski
- Zac Blair
- Hayden Springer
- S.H. Kim