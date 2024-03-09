Who is playing in The Players Championship 2024? Full field and qualification criteria explored

The Players Championship 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 14, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida. The biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule outside of the major championships has some of the biggest stars headlining it. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the stacked 144-player field.
The 50th edition of The Players Championship will see the golfers compete for a $25 million prize purse. The event winner will bag a whopping $4.5 million along with 750 FedEx Cup points. Apart from Scheffler, the prestigious event’s field will also have big names like Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay competing.
Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover and Max Homa are some other names to watch at the event. Notably, Tiger Woods will stay out of the competition. Having pulled out of the Genesis Invitational last month due to influenza, the ace golfer still seems to be recovering.
The Players Championship 2024 field
Here is the complete field for The Players Championship 2024 along with the players’ eligibility criteria:
PGA Tour tournament winner (past year)
- Ludvig Åberg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Lee Hodges
- Viktor Hovland
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norrman
- Matthieu Pavon
- Davis Riley
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)
- Webb Simpson
- Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
- Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
- Patrick Cantlay
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Kurt Kitayama
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
- Max Homa
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Russell Henley
- Si Woo Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Justin Rose
- Denny McCarthy
- Seamus Power
- Adam Hadwin
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Tom Hoge
- Harris English
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- J.J. Spaun
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Matt Kuchar
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points Llist through FedExCup Fall
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- K.H. Lee
- Adam Scott
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Kevin Streelman
- Chesson Hadley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Scott Stallings
- Chez Reavie
- Martin Laird
- Ben Martin
- Ryan Moore
- Chad Ramey
- Nico Echavarria
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
# Major Medical Extension
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Will Zalatoris
- Ryan Fox
Winner of Kaulig Companies Championship (prior year)
- Steve Stricker
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour (prior year)
- Ben Kohles
Below top 10 in current year's FedExCup Standings
- Charley Hoffman
- Sami Valimaki
- Chan Kim
- Ben Silverman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Robert MacIntyre
- David Skinns
- Jimmy Stanger
- Alexander Björk
More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.