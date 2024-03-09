Who is playing in The Players Championship 2024? Full field and qualification criteria explored

The Players Championship 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 14, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida. The biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule outside of the major championships has some of the biggest stars headlining it. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the stacked 144-player field.

The 50th edition of The Players Championship will see the golfers compete for a $25 million prize purse. The event winner will bag a whopping $4.5 million along with 750 FedEx Cup points. Apart from Scheffler, the prestigious event’s field will also have big names like Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay competing.

Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover and Max Homa are some other names to watch at the event. Notably, Tiger Woods will stay out of the competition. Having pulled out of the Genesis Invitational last month due to influenza, the ace golfer still seems to be recovering.

The Players Championship 2024 field

Here is the complete field for The Players Championship 2024 along with the players’ eligibility criteria:

PGA Tour tournament winner (past year)

Ludvig Åberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Lee Hodges

Viktor Hovland

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Winner of The Players Championship (five-year exemption)

Webb Simpson

Justin Thomas

Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)

Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

Patrick Cantlay

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs

Max Homa

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Si Woo Kim

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Denny McCarthy

Seamus Power

Adam Hadwin

Byeong Hun An

Adam Svensson

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Tom Hoge

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers

Mackenzie Hughes

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

J.J. Spaun

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points Llist through FedExCup Fall

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

K.H. Lee

Adam Scott

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Chesson Hadley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Scott Stallings

Chez Reavie

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Chad Ramey

Nico Echavarria

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

# Major Medical Extension

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Højgaard

Will Zalatoris

Ryan Fox

Winner of Kaulig Companies Championship (prior year)

Steve Stricker

Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour (prior year)

Ben Kohles

Below top 10 in current year's FedExCup Standings

Charley Hoffman

Sami Valimaki

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Ryo Hisatsune

Robert MacIntyre

David Skinns

Jimmy Stanger

Alexander Björk

More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.