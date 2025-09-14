Who is playing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following the conclusion of the Ohio stop, the LPGA superstars will head to Arkansas next week for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025. Unlike the usual 72-hole stroke play format, next week's event will be a 54-hole tournament.

Ad

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The event will feature star power such as Nelly Korda and Hannah Green, fighting for their first title of the season.

The purse for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 is $3 million, and 500 CME Globe points are also up for grabs. Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand is the reigning champion at Pinnacle CC and is looking to become the first player since Yani Tseng to successfully defend the title here.

Ad

Trending

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

Maria Marin (a)

Maria Fassi

Top-80

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Grace Kim

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Alison Lee

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Stephanie Meadow

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Ad

Career Top-20

Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

In Gee Chun

Mirim Lee

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Miyu Yamashita

Winner

Rio Takeda

Ingrid Lindblad

Chisato Iwai

Lottie Woad

Akie Iwai

Miranda Wang

Current Year Top-80

Lindy Duncan

Jenny Bae

Yan Liu

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Ilhee Lee

Cassie Porter

Manon De Roey

Saki Baba

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Yuri Yoshida

Karis Davidson

Haeji Kang

Weiwei Zhang

Ina Yoon

Top-10 Epson Tour

Lauren Morris

Yahui Zhang

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Madison Young

Points #81-100

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Ad

Career Top 40

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Current Season Reshuffle

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Aline Krauter

Dewi Weber

Soo Bin Joo

Robyn Choi

Azahara Munoz

Jeongeun Lee5

Brianna Do

Kumkang Park

Bronte Law

Gigi Stoll

Pornanong Phatlum

Muni He

Perrine Delacour

Caroline Masson

Kate Smith-Stroh

Mariel Galdiano

Amanda Doherty

Caley McGinty

Yu Liu

Sofia Garcia

Adela Cernousek

Gurleen Kaur

Daniela Darquea

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More