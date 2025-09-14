Who is playing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:39 GMT
LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Following the conclusion of the Ohio stop, the LPGA superstars will head to Arkansas next week for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025. Unlike the usual 72-hole stroke play format, next week's event will be a 54-hole tournament.

Ad

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The event will feature star power such as Nelly Korda and Hannah Green, fighting for their first title of the season.

The purse for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 is $3 million, and 500 CME Globe points are also up for grabs. Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand is the reigning champion at Pinnacle CC and is looking to become the first player since Yani Tseng to successfully defend the title here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  • Maria Marin (a)
  • Maria Fassi

Top-80

  • Nelly Korda
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Hannah Green
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Mao Saigo
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Lilia Vu
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Celine Boutier
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Jin Hee Im
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Megan Khang
  • Narin An
  • Nataliya Guseva
  • A Lim Kim
  • Linn Grant
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • Lucy Li
  • Amy Yang
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Andrea Lee
  • Jenny Shin
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Grace Kim
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Linnea Strom
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Leona Maguire
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Auston Kim
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Alexa Pano
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Alison Lee
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Somi Lee
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Hira Naveed
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Paula Reto
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Minami Katsu
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Kristen Gillman
Ad

Career Top-20

  • Stacy Lewis

Major Winner

  • In Gee Chun
  • Mirim Lee
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Miyu Yamashita

Winner

  • Rio Takeda
  • Ingrid Lindblad
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Lottie Woad
  • Akie Iwai
  • Miranda Wang

Current Year Top-80

  • Lindy Duncan
  • Jenny Bae
  • Yan Liu
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • Ilhee Lee
  • Cassie Porter
  • Manon De Roey
  • Saki Baba
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Yuri Yoshida
  • Karis Davidson
  • Haeji Kang
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Ina Yoon

Top-10 Epson Tour

  • Lauren Morris
  • Yahui Zhang
  • Jessica Porvasnik
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Madison Young

Points #81-100

  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Hyo Joon Jang
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Ssu-Chia Cheng
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Savannah Grewal
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • Celine Borge
  • Caroline Inglis
Ad

Career Top 40

  • Eun-Hee Ji
  • Danielle Kang

Current Season Reshuffle

  • Benedetta Moresco
  • Mary Liu
  • Aline Krauter
  • Dewi Weber
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Robyn Choi
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Brianna Do
  • Kumkang Park
  • Bronte Law
  • Gigi Stoll
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Muni He
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Caroline Masson
  • Kate Smith-Stroh
  • Mariel Galdiano
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Caley McGinty
  • Yu Liu
  • Sofia Garcia
  • Adela Cernousek
  • Gurleen Kaur
  • Daniela Darquea
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications