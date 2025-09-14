Who is playing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following the conclusion of the Ohio stop, the LPGA superstars will head to Arkansas next week for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025. Unlike the usual 72-hole stroke play format, next week's event will be a 54-hole tournament.
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 will be played from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The event will feature star power such as Nelly Korda and Hannah Green, fighting for their first title of the season.
The purse for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 is $3 million, and 500 CME Globe points are also up for grabs. Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand is the reigning champion at Pinnacle CC and is looking to become the first player since Yani Tseng to successfully defend the title here.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- Maria Marin (a)
- Maria Fassi
Top-80
- Nelly Korda
- Haeran Ryu
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Lilia Vu
- Jin Young Ko
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Megan Khang
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Nasa Hataoka
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Amy Yang
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Yealimi Noh
- Esther Henseleit
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Grace Kim
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Lexi Thompson
- Bailey Tardy
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Ryann O'Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Carlota Ciganda
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Alison Lee
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Stephanie Meadow
- Hira Naveed
- Anna Nordqvist
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Minami Katsu
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
Career Top-20
- Stacy Lewis
Major Winner
- In Gee Chun
- Mirim Lee
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Miyu Yamashita
Winner
- Rio Takeda
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Chisato Iwai
- Lottie Woad
- Akie Iwai
- Miranda Wang
Current Year Top-80
- Lindy Duncan
- Jenny Bae
- Yan Liu
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Ilhee Lee
- Cassie Porter
- Manon De Roey
- Saki Baba
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Yuri Yoshida
- Karis Davidson
- Haeji Kang
- Weiwei Zhang
- Ina Yoon
Top-10 Epson Tour
- Lauren Morris
- Yahui Zhang
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Madison Young
Points #81-100
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Aditi Ashok
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
Career Top 40
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
Current Season Reshuffle
- Benedetta Moresco
- Mary Liu
- Aline Krauter
- Dewi Weber
- Soo Bin Joo
- Robyn Choi
- Azahara Munoz
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Brianna Do
- Kumkang Park
- Bronte Law
- Gigi Stoll
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Muni He
- Perrine Delacour
- Caroline Masson
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Mariel Galdiano
- Amanda Doherty
- Caley McGinty
- Yu Liu
- Sofia Garcia
- Adela Cernousek
- Gurleen Kaur
- Daniela Darquea